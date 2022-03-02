Stevewilldoit Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Assets, House, Girlfriend

Adrenaline rushing stunts and doing things people don’t dare to do. What can we call them? Stuntperson? Madcap? Or… Daredevil? Yup! That is the word I prefer. Stevewilldoit whose original name is Steve Deleonardis is a daredevil who engages in extremely dangerous stunts and post them on social media handles such as Instagram and YouTube video. Some of his famous dares are gulping a full bottle of vodka in a short time and devouring 15 burgers. Steve has earned significantly by risking his life. Currently, Steve Deleonardis Net Worth is estimated to be around $4 million.

In addition to Steve Deleonardis net worth, I will be talking about what are the whereabouts of Steve and how old is Steve will do it, etc.

Birthplace Oviedo, Florida. Ethnicity White Nationality American Profession YouTuber and Social Media Influencer Born On August 26, 1988 Age 33 Height 5'11" Weight 85 Kg Net Worth $4 million

Who Is Stevewilldoit?

Steve Deleonardis (a.k.a. Stevewilldoit) was born on the 26th of August in the year 1998. He hails from the Sunshine state. Steve has a brother and sister with whom he grew up. Steve attended a local public school located in Oviedo, Florida, and finished his schooling there. He didn’t attend or enroll himself in college. He shifted his focus to becoming a digital content creator on social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram. Steve named his account Stevewilldoit. He chose that name to show his readiness for challenges thrown at him by the fans and followers. His parents supported his decision, and this gave him the strength and courage he needed to pursue his career. Especially, Steve’s father always got his back.

Stevewilldoit Stunt Career

Steve initially posted his challenging videos on the Instagram platform and later in the year 2019, he opened a YouTube account, began posting the videos there. Since then, he has garnered 258 million views and 4.3 million subscribers. He has been posting different challenging videos on YouTube. Some of his challenging videos are daring to eat 30 burgers at once, gulping 60 yolks, attempting to eat all the items given in the Mcdonald’s menu, etc.

Besides eating challenges, he also engages in smoking and drinking challenges. In one video he was seen participating in a cigarette challenge, according to the game whoever smokes the number of cigarettes would win $10,000. This video has garnered more than 21 million views so far. He also posted a video where he was challenged to drink 15 beer bottles, but YouTube has taken down the video. That video has more than 2 million videos. Steve expressed his dismay with YouTube in another video.

Steve’s received the highest number of views is when he posted a video where he would handcuff Brad Martyn to a pillar and mess with him. Steve constantly nudges Marty, even after he is released from his handcuff. This video has received more than 11 million views as of February 2022. As of now, his YouTube channel has more than 70 uploads. The count would have been more if it wasn’t for the YouTube deleting his videos.

NELK Boys Prank

Stevewilldoit is a part of NELK Boys who make pranks and post them on YouTube. Steve became very famous after he started appearing on the NELK YouTube channel. He dedicated himself to joining and contributing to NELK. He relocated to Los Angeles in February 2020 to collaborate with NELK members. Their crew does stunts and pranks that sometimes end up people hunting them to thrash or get caught by police. Especially, the prank part gets them in lots of trouble. Not all people are tolerant enough to put up with pranks.

Most of the videos on the NELK channel get around 5 million views. This shows they have a regular viewership. Their YouTube channel is pretty old, which started in the year 2010. It has so far garnered 1.1 billion views from 268 videos, and the channel has more than 7.23 million videos. Currently, NELK is under the best 100 comedy YouTube channels. As I said earlier, they mess with the wrong people. In one video, they provoked police by drinking a beer-like non-alcoholic beverage. They even got arrested by the police for one of their pranks. Be it whatever, they earned well through their YouTube. It seems they felt okay with indulging in misdemeanors for a few bucks.

Stevewilldoit Social Media

He holds accounts on other social media platforms such as Twitter and TikTok. He is active on both platforms. Stevewilldoit has uploaded over 532 videos in TikTok so far and has received 19 million likes. More than 1 million people are following him on TikTok. When it comes to Twitter, he is not as active as in TikTok and YouTube. He has 121 tweets and less than 2 million followers on Twitter.

Stevewilldoit Accidentally Shares $10K

Once, Stevewilldoit made a blunder while donating bitcoin to one of his twitcher viewers. He aimed to donate $1000, but due to a typo, a zero got added. Hence, he accidentally donated $10K to that viewer. Steve was completely taken aback, witnessing what just happened. He stopped the streaming for some time. It is unknown if he got the money back. Nevertheless, within a few weeks Steve would be able to gain what he just lost.

Stevewilldoit and His Girlfriend

The fans of Stevewilldoit were following the relationship between Steve and model Celina for a very long time. It is said that they both met in high school and have been in touch since then. Both of their fans have been rumoring about the possibilities of both getting together. Finally, Steve put an end to those tittle-tattle by posting a photo on Instagram that included Steve and Celine. He introduced Celine as her girlfriend. To the shock of fans, the couple soon broke up due to Celina cheating on Steve. Nevertheless, Steve surprised his fans when he recently announced that he and his girlfriend are pregnant. He shared this good news on both Instagram and YouTube. Until then, fans had no idea if the couple were together.

How Much Is Steve Will Do It Worth?

Steve has dedicated his life to performing life-threatening tasks. The fans and well-wishers have understood his efforts and appreciated him for his efforts. In addition to that, he has also monetized his stunt shows effectively, which lets him earn a lump sum amount of money. The first part of monetizing his stunt start by uploading the videos of stunts on YouTube. You would garner a great number of views on YouTube. Stevewilldoit’s major source of income is YouTube. It includes both his own YouTube channel and his collaboration channel, NELK. Combining both incomes, he is earning $2500 every day from YouTube. That would mean

Steve Car Collection

Steve is a big fan of luxury and supercars. The best one on Steve’s car collection is Lamborghini Huracán whose worth is $300K. He was also gifted with one of the rarest cars on earth, which is the McLaren MSO X by 6ix9ine. He had previously gifted 6ix9ine a watch, and he was overwhelmed by the gift. Steve also has other McLaren, such as $315K worth McLaren 720S Spider. Then comes the luxury car Rolls-Royce Cullinan whose worth is a whopping $500k. He has two cars whose worth is $250K, and they are Ferrari 458 Spider and Mercedes-Benz S-Class Mayback. This daredevil has increased a heavily over cars. The cumulative investment on his cars alone accumulated to $1.6 million. Recently, Steve gifted his mother a luxury car, Audi. Since his father recently passed away, he bought her mom this present.

Steve Gifts His Fan A Tesla

We just discussed the collection of expensive cars by Steve. He has a craze for owning supercars. This is how he utilizes the riches he earned from his fans. But the question is if he gives back some amount of money he earned through his fans. Well, I have to admit that Steve is a generous person. He usually surprises his fans by gifting expensive products. However, he showed the pinnacle of gesture was when he donated one of his fans with a Tesla Model X. Ah! Lucky Chap!.

Steve Family

Steve Deleonardis’ parents have three children, including him. He has two siblings, and they are Rocco Deleonardis and Briana Deleonardis. He has a pregnant girlfriend. Steve hasn’t given much information regarding his family. He has kept his family life private. He rarely shares photos of his family members on social media platforms. Very recently, he shared a photo of his mother on Instagram.

Trivia about Stevewilldoit

Let me reveal some interesting trivia about Stevewilldoit.

Stevewilldoit supports Donald Trump. Once, he and his NELK crew met Donald Trump.

He is not only a daredevil, but also an adventurer. Steve travel and explore different places, people, and culture.

Steve’s favorite rappers are 6ix9ine and Post Malone. Currently, there is a strong friendship bond between him and 6ix9ine.

Conclusion

In this article, I have tried answering the question of how much is Steve will do it worth. In addition to stevewilldoit net worth, his personal information has also been included. Details regarding social media accounts and sources of income have been discussed. I hope you found the information you came looking for. Thanks for reading.

Frequently Asked Question(FAQs) – Stevewilldoit Net Worth

1. What are Stevewilldoit’s major sources of income? YouTube and TikTok are his major sources of income., 2. What is the real name of Stevewilldoit? The real name of Stevewilldoit is Steve Deleonardis. 3. Is Stevewilldoit single? Stevewilldoit is currently in a relationship with his childhood friend Celine. He also recently posted that they are pregnant. 4. How does Stevewilldoit spend his money? Stevewilldoit spends a huge share of his earnings on buying supercars. Currently, he has a car collection worth $1.6 million. In addition to that, he recently bought an Audi for his mom. 6ix9ine also gifted him a limited edition Mclaren. 5. How old is Steve will do it? Stevewilldoit was born on August 26, 1988. As of February 2022, 33 years old.