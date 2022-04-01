Steven Tyler Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Career, Assets, Family

There are hardly any people, who have not heard the name of Steven Tyler or his band “Aerosmith”. Tyler has been famous for his voice, especially his screams, which earned him the title “Demon of Screamin”. The singer commenced his career back in the year 1970, and he is still going strong. Now, he is regarded as the richest member of the Aerosmith group, and is worth millions of dollars. Though Tyler is the richest member of the band, he also had many ups and downs during his long career run, which almost left him penniless. So, what is Steven Tyler’s net worth? What is Steven Tyler’s salary? And also how much is Steven Tyler worth?. Read the post till the end to know the complete details.

How Much Is Steven Tyler Net Worth?

Now you might think, that if Tyler’s earnings are in millions of dollars, then “How much is Steven Tyler net worth? The Aerosmith member, Steven Tyler net worth is reported as at least $150 million. The performer has earned most of his wealth through his music career. He also earned a huge amount of money from judging shows, ventures, television programs, and movies.

How Much Is Steven Tyler Worth?

Given that, Steven Tyler has millions of dollars in his bank, it is estimated that he takes home a salary of more than $25 million every year. His income is generated from record sales, music events, television programs, movies, royalties, and ventures. It is projected that he gets between $2 to $4 million every month, while his weekly income is reported as at least $500k to $900k. You will be astonished that his daily earnings are reported to be almost $100k.

Aerosmith Record Sales

The Aerosmith group has sold staggering album copies of more than 150 million. Did you know? that their first album titled “Aerosmith” has generated more than $2.1 million in revenue after its release in 1973. Then in the year 1974, Aerosmith released “Get Your Wings”, which not only earned them more than $3.1 million, but also got certified as platinum. Later in the following year, the record sales of “Toys in the Attic” earned over $8.1 million.

Similarly, in 1976 and 1977, the albums, “Rocks” and “Draw the Line” made $4.1 million and $2 million respectively. In 1978, the record sales were reported at around $1.1 million, and in 1979, “Night in the Ruts” made more than $1 million. Then in the year 1980, a compilation of all the hit songs of Aerosmith was released which reported a staggering $11.1 million in sales. From 1981 to 1990, the group reportedly made more than $17.2 million from album sales.

Then the earnings between 1991 and 1995 are reported to be at least $15.8 million. The albums Nine Lives (1997), A Little South of Sanity (1998), and Just Push Play (2001) made more than $2.8 million, $1.1 million, and $1 million respectively. In 2004, the album “Honkin’ on Bobo” was released which made $500k, and “You Gotta Move” made $4.5 million.

Steven Tyler Earnings from Concerts

There is no denying that Steven has a worldwide following, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise that his group charges thousands of dollars for a concert. As per reports, it is stated that Aerosmith charges a whopping sum of more than $1 million for an event. Most of the band events, have special limited tickets known as “Aerosmith meet and greet tickets” (which is sort of a VIP ticket) that costs around $1 to $5k for each person. If Aerosmith manages to perform 10 concerts, they can easily get $10 million in their bank accounts.

Steven Tyler Earnings from American Idol

In early 2011, Steven Tyler was welcomed as a judge on American Idol. Tyler joined the program during its 10th season, and was part of the show for 2 seasons. It is reported that during his time on American Idol, Tyler received a whopping sum of $10 million as his paycheck. He stated that he joined the show, due to facing troubles with Aerosmith members, and later left the show, as the makers were not raising his salary. Steven also stated that his co-judges were being paid more than him, and later left the show in 2012. If we add the figures, Steven Tyler reportedly took home a massive sum of $20 million from American Idol.

Steven Tyler Cars and Houses

Steven Tyler has also spent a decent amount of money on real estate and cars. The most priced collection among Steven Tyler’s cars is a Hennessey Venom GT Spyder car, which the music artist bought in the year 2012. The supercar is said to be worth around $1.1 million. He is also the keeper of a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy bike, which is worth around $10k. Tyler also drives a Vauxhall Astra, which was presented as a gift by Top Gear to Tyler. The car is said to cost between $25k to $30k. Another vintage car in Steven’s possession is a Ford Pickup car from 1941, which is worth at least $23k. Last but not the least, we have a Lotus Super Seven car from 1961, which is worth between $20k to $60k.

The singer is also the owner of a few expensive mansions. He purchased a grand house in Los Angeles, for a whopping price of $1.32 million. He is also the proud owner of a majestic mansion in Maui, Massachusetts. The property is estimated to cost Tyler around $4.8 million, which the artist purchased back in the year 2012. The house is said to cover an area of 3,000 square feet, and it has 2 bedrooms. The mansion is also said to have a huge swimming pool, large kitchen, and 3 and a half bathrooms. According to some reports, Steven Tyler’s Maui mansion is stated to be worth at least $8 million today.

How Much Steven Tyler Spent on Drugs?

Apart from his music, Steven Tyler also has had a long history of doing drugs. The artist admitted that he became addicted to drugs in the 1970s. He also admitted that he had been into rehab several times, and has reportedly spent millions on drugs alone. Tyler revealed that he blew around $2 million to $4 million just on drugs. Steven’s business and personal life, got seriously affected due to his addiction. He got the wake-up call, when his son told him that he (Tyler) was high on substances, which made him scared. Now, Steven Tyler claims that he is sober, and he gives the credit to the doctors, his family, friends, and his children to get rid of the addiction.

Early Life

Steven Tyler is the child of Victor Tallarico and Susan Ray. Victor and Susan welcomed Steven Tyler on the 26th of March 1948, in Manhattan, New York. Steven followed the footsteps of his father, Victor (who was a musician and pianist), and became a music artist. His father also taught music at a school called Cardinal High School. Tyler was enrolled in Roosevelt High School.

However, he was suspended from school, after it was found that Tyler is smoking marijuana. Then he joined Quintano’s school, and completed his studies. He got deeply influenced by the performance of a famous group called “Rolling Stones”, when he was in Greenwich Village, at the age of 17. Then he met Joe Perry and Tom Hamilton, while attending a concert at Sunapee, and decided to form a group in 1970.

Personal Life

Steven Tyler’s earliest known relationship is troublesome. Back in the year 1975, Tyler brought home a 16-year-old girl called “Julia Holcomb”. Steven then attained guardianship over Julia (Steven was 27 at that time). The couple mostly took drugs and goofed around for three years. Later the couple had to part ways because of their age difference and abortion. Julia was carrying Tyler’s son, and on the other hand, Steven got worried that the drug abuse might cause birth defects. Sadly, Julia agreed to abort the baby, which shook both Holcomb and Steven to the core.

Steven Tyler Marriages

Later on, Tyler started seeing Bebe Buell, who is a model. The couple welcomed a daughter in the year 1977, which is known as “Liv Tyler” today. Bebe kept Liv away from Tyler for several years, as she wanted to keep her daughter safe from Steven’s drug addiction. A year later, after the birth of Liv Tyler, Steven got married to Cyrinda Foxe. Later, Cyrinda gave birth to Mia Tyler on the 22nd of December in 1978. Later in the year, 1987 Steven and Cyrinda decided to part ways, and in 2002, Foxe passed away due to brain cancer.

After his divorce from Foxe, Tyler started seeing a designer named Teresa Barrick. Later in the year 1988, Tyler and Teresa exchanged wedding vows, and Teresa welcomed a daughter named Chelsea in 1989. Later, Steven and Teresa became parents for the second time to a son named Taj in 1991. Nearly after 16 years of marriage, the couple got separated and later got divorced the following year in January. Steven then came into a relationship with Erin Brady, and the couple exchanged engagement rings in 2011. However, in 2013, Tyler and Erin called off their engagement.

Conclusion

Steven Tyler is one of the most renowned music artists in the world. He and his group Aerosmith has produced one of the finest music. He blew millions of dollars on drugs, which seriously affected his public image and relationship with friends and family. His battle with drug addiction is no secret either. Tyler suffered from drug addiction for decades, but he managed to get rid of his bad habit by going to rehab. Apart from music, he also earned a lot of money by working with television programs as well. The singer is 74 years old now, and he is still going strong.

Frequently Asked Questions

