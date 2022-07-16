This post is a little different from other posts that are available on this site. We have tons of posts on actors, singers, YouTubers, rappers, politicians, and athletes. In this post, you will read about one of the most influential religious figures in the United States. Here thou shall read about the American pastor named Larry Stevens Furtick Jr., who is recognized across the globe by the name “Steven Furtick”. If you haven’t heard about Steven Furtick, then let me tell you that he established a megachurch called “The Elevation Church” in Charlotte in 2006. Today the Elevation Church has expanded to 23 various locations. Not only this, but Steven also started a musical group called “Elevation Worship”, which is named after his established church. The musical group was incorporated in 2007, and it has released 8 independent albums so far.

Apart from being a pastor, Steven Furtick is also a famed author, who has produced many top-selling books. Here in this article, we have more engaging information on Steven Furtick like What is Steven Furtick net worth? How old is Steven Furtick? Steven Furtick’s controversies, and How much does Steven Furtick make?

What Is Steven Furtick Worth?

You will be surprised to know that the American pastor, Steven Furtick net worth is evaluated to be more than $55 million as of this writing. If you are wondering how can a pastor make so much money? then you should know that he earns receives a huge sum of money for his services as Elevation Church pastor. Steve went on to state that he has no control over his salary, as the authority over Steven Furtick’s stipend is in the control of 5 pastors. He also makes money by writing books, out of which many have gone to secure a spot on the list of New York best sellers. In addition to this, Steve also works as a motivational speaker for which he receives money as well. Let’s see how much does Steven Furtick make?

Name Steven Furtick Net Worth $55 million Birth 19 February 1980, South Carolina, USA Nationality American Height 5ft 9in Weight 72 kg Age 42 years Partner Holly Furtick Profession Pastor, Author, Songwriter, Preacher Career 2006-Present

How Much Does Steven Furtick Make?

As shocking as it may seem, but Steven Furtick reportedly earns between $1.5 million to $2 million every year. It is said that Steven Furtick receives around $1 million as a stipend for working as the head preacher of the Elevation Church (which now operates in 23 different locations). In addition to this, he also makes huge money through his music group and career as an author as well. Also, his work as a motivational speaker brings a decent sum of money into his bank account. He is also said to make huge profits from his social media accounts as well. Steve collectively receives more than $150k every month from his various endeavors. The American preacher is believed to make between $50k to $75k a week.

Steven Furtick Social Media Earnings

The bestseller author has more than 2.32 million followers on his YouTube channel. He has been on the YouTube platform since 2016 and reportedly earns more than $176k each year from his channel. If you ever want to visit Steven Furtick’s YouTube channel, then make sure you type “Official Steven Furtick” in the search bar, as there are many fake accounts who are operating under the name of Steve. The Official Steven Furtick has garnered more than 170 million views until now, and it reportedly gets around 30k new subscribers each month. According to our analysis, Steven Furtick’s YouTube channel generates between $919 to $14.7k a month. The takings of Steven Furtick depend on the number of views gained.

Similarly, Steve has a huge following of more than 3.7 million on Instagram. Given his huge following, he can make up to $2k for each post from paid partnerships or endorsements.

Steven Furtick Publications

The head preacher of Elevation Church has stated on numerous occasions that he has collected his massive fortune from writing books. He claims that a large portion of his riches comes from royalties and the stipend received from his publishing houses. Steve has written 5 books so far, which have gone to record sales in millions if not thousands. Furtick released his first book titled “Sun Stand Still: What Happens When You Dare to Ask God for the Impossible?” in 2010.

The books managed to sell thousands of copies. After this, Steve published his second book titled “Greater: Dream Bigger. Start Smaller. Ignite God’s Vision for Your Life”, which was released in 2012. This was followed by “The Chatterbox: Hearing God’s Voice Above All Others” (2014) and “(Un)Qualified: How God Uses Broken People to Do Big Things” (2016). In 2017, Steven Furtick released another book titled “Seven-Mile Miracle: Journey into the Presence of God Through the Last Words of Jesus”.

Steven Furtick Real Estate

When you think about any religious preacher, you expect him/her to lead a simple life. Like covering oneself with a big white piece of cloth, surviving on nothing but mere morsels, residing in huts or religious abodes, etc. Steven Furtick incurred the wrath of people across the world because he doesn’t follow the above lifestyle. It will be very difficult to distinguish whether Steve is a pastor or a model if you look at his clothes.

Back in 2013, the media lashed out at Steven Furtick, when the news broke out that he is residing in a mansion that is worth a whopping $1.7 million. Yes just like you everyone got surprised after reading this. The news was given by none other than the pastor himself on his social media account, so there is no chance of a false ploy. According to reports, Steven’s residency occupies a space of 16,000 square feet. The house features 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.

Other exquisite features of this home are that it also has a garage, porch space, basement, and garden. To the media outbursts, Steven responded by stating that he bought every bit of the house with his self-earned money. He went on to add that he acquired the cash to purchase the house from royalties, loans, and book sales.

Steven Furtick Controversies

The out lash of media and the public doesn’t stop with Steven Furtick’s residency. He has found himself in controversy on multiple occasions. As I mentioned in the previous section, Steven prefers to wear modern clothes. It has been pointed out by the media as well as the public, that the designer clothes that Furtick wears are worth thousands of dollars.

Not only this, but even the sneakers that Steven Furtick wears are worth thousands if not a hundred of dollars. To this, Steven retaliated by stating all the noble work that his church has done to serve humanity. He stated that the church has given away more than $10 million to numerous charities like Samaritan’s Purse, Matthews Free Medical Clinic, Charlotte Family, etc. At one point, Furtick also handed over a sum of $40k to his church members and asked them to use the money to serve people.

Steven Furtick Scandal Allegations

There have been many accusations against Steven regarding his stipend from the church. No one outside the church knows, how much Steven Furtick receives for his services as the head pastor. According to the financial reports submitted by The Elevation Church, they received a whopping $33.5 million in the year 2014 alone. The church stated that this amount is given to the church by the public in the form of offerings.

Out of $33.5 million, $3.8 million was spent on outreach events and $13.9 million on assets. They spent around $9 million on church workers. However, there is no mention of Steven’s or any other personnel’s stipend. It is said that the church’s personnel are made to sign a contract, which does not allow them to reveal any financial information concerning the church.

Apart from this, there are many who have called Steven Furtick a fake preacher or a cult-like leader. It is because there have been reports stating that the church’s followers are more dedicated to serving their head preacher instead of their God. Due to these kinds of practices, many believe that the Elevation Church is run by scammers.

Steven Furtick Early Life

On the 19th of February 1980, Larry Stevens and Faith Furtick welcomed their child, Steven Furtick in the town of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, United States. Larry and Faith sent Steven to Berkeley High School to study and later on to the University of North Greenville. Steven came out with a degree in communications, and he also studied at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (SBTS). Steven acquired a Master’s Divinity degree from the SBTS. During this time, Steven Furtick read a book by the American pastor titled “Fresh Wind, Fresh Fire”, which inspired him (Steven) to become a preacher himself.

After this, Steven Furtick started working at a church located in Shelby, North Carolina as a music director. Later on, Steven Furtick relocated to Charlotte and established the first “Elevation Church” in February 2006. In the following year, Steven started a group called “Elevation Worship”, which went on to earn a Grammy award in their name for the album “Old Church Basement”. Today, the Elevation Church has 23 branches in various locations.

Steven Furtick Personal Life

The American preacher has been married to a woman named “Holly Furtick” since 2002. According to reports, Holly is said to have a YouTube channel of her own, where she frequently uploads videos on cooking and bible teachings. She also inaugurated a clothing shop, which sells shirts, hoodies, etc. During the course of their marriage, Steven and Holly went on to have three children. The eldest child of Steven and Holly is a son named Elijah Furtick. Steven and Holly gave birth to another son named Graham Furtick and later on, they welcomed a daughter named Abbey Furtick.

Final Thoughts on Steven Furtick

Between a holy preacher and a notorious deceiver, this is where the image of Steven Furtick lies. There are many reasons to speculate that Steven is a con-man, but he has also donated millions of dollars to charity. However, we cannot deny the fact, that Steven Furtick has influenced thousands of people and is rich. It’s up to you whether you want to label him as a scammer or a holy preacher.

Frequently Asked Questions About Steven Furtick

1. What is Steven Furtick worth? A. As of this year, Steven Furtick net worth is computed to be around $55 million. 2. How old is Steven Furtick? A. The head pastor of Elevation Church, Steven Furtick turned 42 earlier in February 2022. 3. Who is Steven Furtick’s wife? A. Steven Furtick has been married to a woman named Holly Furtick since 2002. The pair is the parents of three children i.e, two sons namely Elijah and Graham Furtick, and a daughter named Abbey Furtick. 4. What is the height of Steven Furtick? A. The American pastor/author, Steven Furtick’s height is 5 feet and 9 inches.