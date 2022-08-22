Steve Perry Net Worth: Age, Height, Career, Assets, Earnings, Biography

This article is about the famous American singer, who was a crucial member of the famous rock band called “Journey” for a decade i.e, from 1977 to 1987. After this, he embarked on a solo career but later joined the band in 1995. The singer stayed with the band for another three years and eventually made occasional appearances from 2000. He came out of retirement and started working as a full-time singer in 2018. The above lines lead us to a conclusion that this singer might not be good, but you should know that I Am talking about Stephen Ray Perry, who is famous as “Steve Perry”.

What Is Steve Perry Worth?

First things first, a celebrity’s success is judged based on his bank balance, and Steve Perry’s bank account is filled with cash. As per sources, Steve Perry net worth is recorded to be a whopping $70 million as of this writing. The singer made his riches by mostly performing as a solo artist and also as the lead singer of the rock band “Journey”. There have been many singers who joined and left the group over the years (except Neal Schon, he has been in the band from the start).

Initially, Steve Perry was part of the band from 1977 to 1987. However, due to his mother’s illness, Steve Perry had to constantly travel from record studios to the hospital to visit his mother. Due to this, the group took a break from music. The Journey got back together in 1996. Unfortunately, Steve Perry suffered from a hip injury during a vacation, and he started missing recording sessions, music tours, etc.

His friends from the group tried to convince Steve to undergo an operation, to which the singer refused. Eventually, Steve Perry left Journey permanently in 1998 (but he later reunited with the band a few times). He has been induced to the list of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the year 2017. Steve Perry has been honored with the Directors Guild of America Awards (in 1977 and 1981). Perry is also the recipient of a Razzie Award. Look how much does Steve Perry make? given below.

Name Steve Perry Birth Name Stephen Ray Perry Net Worth $70 million Birth 22 January 1949, Hanford, California. Age 73 years Height 5ft 7in Weight 80 kg Nationality American Profession Singer Career 1970-Present

How Much Does Steve Perry Make?

Despite being 73 years old, Steve Perry is able to pull more than $7.65 million every year from his music works. The American singer is also paid profusely for performing at concerts or music tours. His income mostly includes album sales, merchandise sales, and collaborations. Aside from this, Steve Perry makes plenty of money from his social media handles and by doing commercials. His monthly income is expected to be greater than $637k. Steve Perry’s weekly income is recorded to be between $140k to $150k. Below are the details of Steve Perry’s earnings from album sales.

Steve Perry Album Sales

Steve Perry’s journey with “Journey” began in the year 1977. He and his band released their first album titled “Infinity” in the year 1978. According to reports, the album managed to sell more than 4 million records and landed a sum of $5.2 million into Steve Perry and his groups’ pockets. The band went on to release “Evolution” and “Departure” in the years 1979 and 1980 respectively. Both the albums recorded album sales of over 4 million. Similarly, the amount generated from the album sales was around $6 million. Then in the year 1981, Journey released not one but two albums namely “Escape” and “Captured”.

The former recorded 12.2 million in record sales (generating $12.86 million in revenue) and the latter recorded 2 million in sales (generating around $2.6 million in revenue). Steve Perry and his band went on to release “Frontiers” in the year 1983. According to reports, the album generated $10.4 million in profits. In the following year, Steve Perry released the album “Street Talk” as a solo artist. It brought more than $2.6 million into Steve Perry’s pocket. In 1985, Steve Perry dropped another solo album titled “We Are the World”.

According to reports, Steve Perry walked home with over $3.9 million in his pockets from the album sales. After this, Steve Perry and his band released “Raised on Radio” in 1986. The album performed well, and it generated profits of $5.2 million. After the hiatus, Journey released “Trial By Fire” in the year 1996 which recorded 2 million copies in sales. The group received a whopping $2.6 million from album sales.

How Much Does Steve Perry Charge for a Show?

According to reports, the former member of Journey, Steve Perry charges around $500k to $1 million for a concert. Aside from this, Steve Perry negotiated a deal that makes him money from Journey’s tours and albums even though he isn’t part of it. According to reports, Steve Perry, Neal Schon, and Jonathan Cain used to own the license of Journey. However, things changed when Steve Perry left the band in the year 1997.

Thus, the ownership of the group went to Neal and Cain after making some negotiations with Steve Perry. According to the contract, Cain and Neal agreed to pay a 50% share to Perry from the profits of 2 Journey tours after his (Perry’s) departure. Later from the 3rd tour, Steve Perry is entitled to receive a share of 25%. After this, Steve Perry is entitled to get a profit share of 12.5% for every tour that Journey embarks on. As per the agreement, Steve Perry is also entitled to receive a share of merchandise sales and sponsorships made during the tours.

Steve Perry YouTube & Instagram

The American singer also earns handsomely from his social media accounts. For instance, Steve Perry’s YouTube channel is watched by more than 244k people, and it generates revenue up to $74.8k every year. Perry’s channel manages to garner around 1.55 million views and revenue between $389 to $6.2k a month. On average, Steve Perry’s YouTube channel gets 3k new subscribers each month.

Similarly, Steve Perry has more than 119k followers on Instagram. Steve Perry uses this platform to endorse his upcoming events as well as brands or companies. According to our analysis, Steve Perry charges up to $250 for doing a promotion through an Instagram story. The singer gets paid around $400 to $475 for a sponsored photo. As for video promotions, Steve Perry charges up to $800 for each.

How Does Steve Perry Spend His Money?

Thanks to the deal made with his former members, Steve Perry doesn’t need to work for the rest of his life. The singer can spend thousands of dollars on something and will still be left with a fortune in his bank account. According to our reports, Steve Perry has spent a considerable sum of his wealth on real estate properties and luxurious cars. You will be amazed to know that the American singer resides in a huge abode located in Del Mar, California. As per records, the huge abode of Steve Perry features 3 bedrooms and bathrooms. It also has other luxurious amenities like a garden and a swimming pool.

The former member of Journey, Steve Perry is said to be the owner of a Subaru WRX car. This amazing car has 200 horsepower and can reach from 0 to 60 mph in just 5 seconds. Subaru WRX is valued to be around $25k to $30k. Another prized possession of Steve Perry is the Cobra Jet Mustang T-Bone 68. This ride is said to be worth more than $130k. Last but not the least, Steve Perry is also the proud owner of a Chevy Corvette car. As you might already know the Chevy Corvette always has a high demand and the cost of these cars is no less than $100k.

Steve Perry Early Life

The American singer/songwriter, Steve Perry was born to a Portuguese couple named Raymond Perry and Mary Quaresma. According to records, Steve Perry’s father used to own the radio station “KNGS”. Aside from this, he was a singer as well. Due to his father’s ties with music, Steve Perry eventually developed an interest in music as well. Unfortunately, Raymond and Mary ended their marriage in 1957 and at that time Steve Perry was just 8 years old. Steve Perry decided to become a singer at the age of 12 years after listening to the hit song “Cupid” by the late American singer, Sam Cooke. Steve Perry initially started making music with a group called, Ice.

Later on, Steve Perry formed a new band called “Pieces”, which consisted of Tim Bogert, Denver Cross, and Eddie Tuduri. Unfortunately, the group members went their separate ways after they couldn’t sign with any record company. After many failed attempts to form a band and secure a deal with record companies, Steve Perry was about to drop the idea of becoming a singer. Fortunately, he received an offer from the group “Journey”. However, Steve Perry was to decline the offer, but due to his mother’s persuasion, Steve Perry decided to join the band.

Steve Perry Personal Life

Back in the 80s, Steve Perry used to date a woman named, Sherrie Swafford. Though the couple loved each other deeply, Sherrie and Steve didn’t tie the knot. After being in a relationship for almost 6 years, the pair went their separate ways in 1986. Many years later, Steve Perry began a romantic relationship with Kellie Nash (who worked as a psychologist) in 2011. However, she wasn’t keen on having a relationship with Perry as she was battling cancer. Unfortunately, Kellie left this world the following year in December.

Conclusion

