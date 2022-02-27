Performing stunts is an adventurous and adrenal-rushing activity. People who perform the stunts risk their lives. Many people get inspired by watching the professional stuntman. The unfortunate thing is, newbie people, don’t take enough precautions while trying these stunts. They end up injuring themselves severely. A similar case happened when professional stuntman such as Steve and a few others telecasted their stunts in the TV show called Jackass. Witnessing those stunts, a huge chunk of stunt enthusiasts got inspired by the stunts that were performed in the show. Later, they tried those stunts, which caused a few deaths. So many people got injured too.

Steve-O was the fan-favorite of that show. He rose to fame through this show. Along with fame, he had to face the brunt of criticism the show received. This is how Steve-O kick-started his professional career, and he has made a good amount of money through his stunts. Currently, the Steve O Net Worth is estimated to be around $25 million. I will also be sharing additional information, such as Who is Steve-O? How old is Steve O and What is Steve-O currently doing etc.

Who Is Steve O?

Steve-O’s real name is Stephen Gilchrist Glover. He was born to a Canadian mother and a father who had English and American ancestry. Steve-O was born to his parent on the 13th of June in 1974. The name of his father is Richard Edward “Ted” Glover, while his mother’s name is Donny Gay Glover. When Steve-O was born, they were living in London because Steve’s father was working in a Pepsi-Cola company. Their family later relocated to South America as his father was promoted to President of Pepsi-Cola. There, Steve learned Spanish and became fluent in it. Soon, Steve’s family migrated to the USA. Steve was only six-years-old then. His family was drifting continuously until they settled down in London. Steve-O finished high school in London. After that, he joined the University of Miami. However, Steve left the university due to poor grades.

This is when Steve began his career as a stuntman. He joined a clown school and a few years later he started his professional career as a clown. Steve began posting his stunt videos on social media platforms.

Jackass

The Jackass show became a huge hype among the public. Many people bashed the show for displaying unsafe stunts to people. The opposition to the show became even more powerful when a few people died trying the stunts that were performed in the show. The show ran between 2000 and 2002. In recent years, Steve-O shared about his income when he was part of Jackass. While performing in this show, for life-risking stunts, Steve-O and other Jackasses were paid a meager $500. If the stunts were not serious, they were paid $200. At the end of the day, he made $1500. This was his salary throughout the first season. Due to the pressure, they had to put an end to the show, which they did in 2002.

Wildboyz and Dr. Steve-O

Even though the creator of the series yielded to the pressure from the public and stopped the series, they began working in other spin-offs such as Wildboyz, Dr. Steve-O, Bam’s World Domination, etc. Steve was cast in for Wildboyz. The show featured Steve-O and another Jackass, Chris Pontius. Initially, the show was aired on MTV in 2003 and later the third season was broadcasted on MTV2. The show depicts Steve-O and Chris doing stunts with animals. Most of the time they were not trained for the situation they were put through, thus increasing the risk. Nevertheless, the show was not limited to performing stunts. Both of them mingled with the local community they stayed in and learned their culture.

After Wildboyz, Steve-O got his own reality show named Dr. Steve-O. In this reality show, Steve-O helped people overcome their fears by a series of tasks. Dr. Steve-O was aired on the USA Network. This show was a flop and the show soon ended with only 7 episodes.

Steve-O’s Business Venture

He wanted to start his own shoe company, which he shared with us openly in the year 2000. However, the idea became reality only in 2005. Steve-O started his own shoe company named Sneaux Shoes. During its initial day, the business witnessed growth, however, the sales and revenue saw a slump in the coming months. He finally closed this shop after the company was dwindling.

Mental Breakdown

As Steve began witnessing fortune, he started living a posh life that involved drugs. He soon became addicted to drugs. This affected his mental health. He was finally forced to get treatment to get rid of addiction. After the treatment he became sober and to date, he is still sober. Steve went one step ahead and became vegan. He is encouraging people to adopt the vegan diet. One other who became sober and vegan after being addicted to drugs was Tobey Maguire. Both the cases of Tobey and Steve are very similar.

Other Ventures

Steve-O is Jack of all trades. He was more than just a stuntman or businessman. He was a stand-up comedian, singer, and author. Steve-O began performing stand-up comedies in the year 2010. He went on a tour throughout America. After completing two tours in America, he started his tour in Australia. Finally, in 2016, he dropped his first comedy special. Alongside, he was preparing his Biography titled Professional Idiot: A Memoir, which was released on the 7th of June 2011. Steve-O also released a few rap albums in between. Those raps were partially successful.

Steve-O Endorsements and Merchandise

Steve-O sells a wide range of products under his banner. One can take a look at those products or buy them on his official website. Some of the Merchandise products that he sells currently are Steve-O pen, Sunglasses, Bucket List Tee, Hot Sause, and Autographed Book. The costliest product on this list is his autographed book which costs around $25 and the cheapest is Hot sauce whose price is $7.99. The website even allows his fans to buy tickets for his tour. Tickets of various price ranges are available on his website. They include Standard ticket, VIP ticket, and Premium Booth 2. He makes a great deal of money through his tours. These ticket prices help us to know what is Steve o’s net worth.

Steve-O Real Estate

Steve-O directed a huge source of his treasury on buying a house. In 2014, Steve-O bought a house located in Los Angeles, CA. The price of the house was $1.162 million. This area of this property is, 2398 square feet (2.23 a) and it also has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Steve O and Social Media

Steve O has his own YouTube channel that he created on the 11th of November 2005. That YouTube video has around 30 video uploads, and those videos together make up for 300M views. The total number of subscribers is around 6.11 million. Since Steveo has monetized his YouTube channel, he must be earning quite a few dollars from that platform. Since he has a higher number of Subscribers, he would be getting more money via ad policy. According to a popular calculation, YouTube pays anywhere between $2-12 for every thousand monetized views and around 40-80% of total views are monetized. If we are gonna calculate his earnings based on the above-given data, Steve-O’s minimum earnings from YouTube so far should be 240K and the maximum would be $2.8 million. It is too hard to arrive at exact numbers, though. Most YouTubers would not reveal their earnings publicly.

How Much Is Steve O Worth?

Steve-O has a wide variety of sources for his income. Still, a lion’s share of the money he owns comes from TV shows and endorsements. In order to know how much is Steve O worth, we should add all his sources of income and also take note of his expenditure. According to popular estimation, the Steve O net worth is estimated to be around $25 million.

Steve-O Marriage Life

Steve-O married his first wife in the year 2002 and her name is Candy-Jane Tucker. Their marriage life lasted only for one year. They separated after one year. Later in the year 2006, Steve-O married his second wife in the year 2006. Steve-O’s second marriage span was less than three years. Six years ago, in 2016 Steve-O began dating Lux Wright. After two years, Steve-O took to Instagram to announce their engagement. In an interview with Extra TV, the couple disclosed their future plan of buying or developing an animal sanctuary. They also announced that they will not be having any kids, instead, they would spend some dedicated time raising animals.

Steve-O Height and Weight

Steve-O is 1.77 m tall, and he weighs around 75 Kg.

How Old Is Steve O?

Steve-O was born on the 13th of June in 1974. As far as February 2022, his age is 47. He will soon turn 48 in four months.

Conclusion

