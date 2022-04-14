Five Grammy and an Honorary Oscar Award winner, Steven Martin is one of the most recognized faces of American television and film industry. He is not only an enduringly talented comedian-actor but also an accomplished musician, playwright and a novelist with endless films, shows and programs credited to his name. Not to mention, he has been honored with numerous awards through the course of his long career. Beginning his journey in 1968, the legendary actor has come a long way in his career. Undoubtedly, this has helped him build an impressive fortune. But how impressive his fortune really is? How much does Steve Martin make? Well, as per recent evaluations, Steve Martin net worth is $140 million.

With decades of successful career in the entertainment industry, Martin has succeeded in becoming one of the favorite personalities in the world across all generations. Some of the works that he is well known for include “The Jerk”, “Parenthood”, “Leap of Faith”, “The Pink Panther” among several others. But, he first came into limelight with 1968 comedy series, “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” that he both wrote and performed. He later gained even more popularity when was invited 15 times to guest host the iconic “Saturday Night Live” show.

There are much more interesting fact about this great television and big screen personality that you might be interested to know. This posting will cover various aspects like Steve Martin net worth, how old is Steve Martin, his professional and personal details, and more. Keep reading.

Steve’s comedy career is more successful and has been a major money maker than the other things he has invested himself into including his acting career. However, he once mentioned that making a career out of telling jokes to live audience and making them laugh was never a part of his plan. He always wanted to get into show biz and make a successful acting career. Yet there he is, enjoying the success in both the spheres and earning loads of money from each of them.

Steve Martin Net Worth as of 2022 is reportedly $140 million. He has earned majority of his income from the entertainment industry through his tremendously successful standup comedy career, acting and music career. He has also accrued a hefty amount of the wealth from his writing career.

Exactly how much does the actor make is definitely a hard thing to say. However, there is no denying that each project that Steve Martin takes up, be it a movie, a show, or a live gig, gets him a sizable paycheck given the vast experience he carries.

The movie’s performance in the box office certainly gives an idea about how much the actor would have made. Martin’s movie “The Jerk” where he played the lead role for the first time was reportedly made with a $4 million budget. But it collected more than $100 million at the box office. He not only starred in the film but also co-wrote the screenplay with other writers so clearly he would have enjoyed the profits for this role as well. According to a few sources, he got paycheck of $600,000 for the movie.

After this movie’s success, the actor continued to work with the director Carl Reiner and gave several more hits like “The Man with Two Brains”, “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid” and more. This helped him rake in a lot of fortune adding up to Steve Martin net worth. His films “Pink Panther” and “Cheaper by the Dozen”, both reportedly generated more than 130 million each at worldwide box office. He reportedly made a stupendous $28 million from “Pink Panther”. A solid enough boost to his wealth.

More Recent Ones contributing to Steve Martin Net Worth

A reputed magazine reported that the actor received a salary of $600,000 per episode for his latest 2021 comedy series “Only Murders in the Building”. The season ran for 10 episodes which is a straight $6 million from the show. There is a talk about the second season coming up soon as well which will rake in more money adding to Steve’s total wealth. A great one for a man who came all the way up starting with working in Disneyland as a balloon seller.

Other Ventures adding up to Steve Martin Net Worth

How much does how much does Steve Martin make from his other ventures? Other than the acting projects, Steve Martin has been able to make hefty money through the other channels as well. The actor’s talent as a playwright and a musician has earned him many awards. The cash prize that follows the award is a different story altogether. Several of his plays has been performed in various theatres and broadways with a rewarding payoff. Martin himself has also performed in various stage shows earning good money from this field.

As a comic artist, Martin has contributed several pieces to The New Yorker, one of the reputed magazines that sure paid him well. As a musician, he has several accolades to his name and naturally another medium of cash inflow elevating what is Steve Martin worth today. one of the best ones was his song song “King Tut” that grabbed the 17 spot on the “Billboard” Hot 100 chart and has sold over one million copies raking in big cash.

Paintings are yet another thing that the comedian-actor is passionate about. No, he doesn’t paint himself. Rather, he admires them and loves to collect some of the finest pieces created by renowned artists around the world. Martin’s art collection includes pieces from Picasso, David Hockney, Edward Hopper and more that he lent in 2001 to a museum. In 2006, he reportedly sold an Edward Hopper painting for close to $27 million.

Steve Martin’s another source of earning has been from the sale of his real estate properties.

Now that you know how much does Steve Martin make, his diverse sources of earning, here’s a quick overview of his biography, how old is Steve Martin and family background.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Stephen Glenn Martin Celebrated Name Steve Martin Date of Birth 14 August, 1945 Age 76 years Place of Birth Waco, Texas Parents Mother: Mary Lee Father: Glenn Vernon Martin Spouse Anne Stringfield Children One Daughter Profession Comedian, Actor, Author, Playwright Net Worth $140 million

How Old Is Steve Martin? Stephen Glenn Martin, or popularly known by Steve Martin, was born on 14th of August, 1945. So at the time of writing this article, the actor is 76 years old.

“The Pink Panther” actor was born in Waco, Texas to parents Mary Lee and Glenn Vernon Martin. His father Glenn was a salesperson in a real estate company as well as an actor. Martin is of English, German, and Scots-Irish ethnicity. They moved to California when he was young. He grew up with his sister in Inglewood and Garden Grove in California.

Steven went to Garden Grove High School in California and during this time he was a member of the cheerleading group. He also started working from a very early age to support his family. Between 1955 and 1958, Martin would sell guidebooks and balloon animals over the weekends and during the term breaks in school. The actor loved to be in the Main Street Magic shop in Disneyland which led him to take up a job at a magic shop there in 1960. By the time he reached 18, he started performing with a comedy troupe at Knott’s Berry Farm- an amusement park in California. During this time he mastered in showing magic and also honed his comedy skills.

After completing high school, he started pursuing poetry and drama courses from Santa Ana College. Later, in 1967, he moved to UCLA to pursue acting. During this time, he took up small acting or comedy gigs at various clubs in California. As he turned 21, his passion for acting grew and he dropped out of the University to pursue a full time career in this field.

Career

Comedy Career Upturning Steve Martin Net Worth

After doing several small comedy gigs in different places, Steve Martin first landed on his biggest break with “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour”. On reference of his former girl friend Nina Goldblatt, Martin was selected as a member of the writing team of this show in 1967. Later in 1969, the writer team recieved the Emmy for Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy. In 1968, the comedian-actor also made his first on-screen television debut in the show. During 1971 he wrote in “The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour” while also performing in the show.

Through the major part of the mid to late ’70s, Martin scripted and/or performed in several stand-up comedy shows. Some of the notable ones include “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson”, “The Muppet Show”, “Saturday Night Live”, “The Gong Show” and many more. “A Wild and Crazy Guy” and “Let’s Get Small” were two of his prominent works for which he won two Grammy awards. The comedy album “A Wild and Crazy Guy” included a “King Tut” which managed to get the 17th position on the US billboard.

Acting Career

Martin not only aced in the stand up comedy department but also was a tremendously successful on screen personality. His acting in “The Absent-Minded Waiter” got him the Oscar nomination for the best short film. He also wrote this show. Following this he was a part of another hit film “The Jerk” which performed exceptionally well. The movie became one most humorous ones of all times. From the 1980s to 2000s, the actor boasts of a long list of movies. Some of his best works among these are “Three Amigos”, “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”, “Parenthood”, “Father of the Bride”, “Bringing Down the House”, “Leap of Faith” to name a few.

Music and Writing Career

Steve Martin felt the passion for music since when he was young. From 17 years old, he started playing Banjo and later he has often made it a part of his comedy sketches. Martin has won a Grammy Award for Best Country Instrumental Performance after he performed in “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” by Earl Scruggs. He went on to released several albums, performed stage shows and collaborated with other artists to release some of the best works that were well recieved by the audiences and critics alike. It also helped him win more awards (including Grammy) while garnering a solid fame.

As for the writing career, Steve Martin has a vast contribution in this field as well. As an author/ novelist he has published 12 books so far. The most popular ones include “Shop girl”, “Pure Drivel”, “Born Standing Up: A Comic’s Life” and there are more. He wrote numerous screenplays and Broadway plays some of which have been critically acclaimed as well.

Awards and Accomplishments

Steve Martin has won many awards during the course of his career. He has received the Academic award in 2013. The actor-singer managed five Grammy awards for the best comedy album for different musical works that he created. Other awards include Drama desk award, 2 Writers Guild of America awards and a Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. In addition to that, Martin was honored with several lifetime achievement awards from different institutes and groups. They are American Comedy Awards, the Las Vegas Film Critics Society and American Film Institute. For his acting the he was nominated several times for Golden Globes as well as MTV Movie Awards.

Personal Life

Martin had been into a few relationships in his life. In 1977, he started dating Bernadette Peters. They parted their ways after 4 years of relationship. The duo appeared in “Pennies from Heaven” together. The actor then tied the knot with Victoria Tennant in 1986 which wasn’t unfortunately a happily ever after. After spending a few years together, they separated in 1994. In 2007, Martin married Anne Stringfield, the well-known writer. The couple welcomed a baby in December 2012, and Steve got to enjoy fatherhood for the first time when he was 67.

Assets

Steve has made a decent amount of fortune by selling some of his real estate properties. In 1997, the actor purchased a 4-bedroom property in Beverly Hills, California which costed him $995K. He earned a goo profit by selling it for $2.22 million in 2019. Meanwhile in the year 2013, the actor listed his luxurious villa in St. Bart’s- Caribbean Island for $11 million. He reportedly sold it at around $7.8 million in 2015.

Summing Up

Steve Martin came into the television and film industry with prodigious comedic talents. He has garnered a huge fan following by entertaining the audiences and making them laugh their hearts out for years now. The kind of contribution this artist has made in the industry can never be forgotten. He is one of those few comedians who is loved by audiences of every age and his fans cannot just get over him!

Martin has been in the industry for over five decades now that has helped him amass a huge amount of wealth in his bank. Currently, Steve Martin net worth is $140 million which he has earned through various channels majorly from the entertainment industry. The Hollywood star is still holding it strong so his audiences clearly want to see him in more movies and shows in the coming years.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Steve Martin worth? Steve Martin net worth is $140 million as of 2022. He has earned most of this money from his immensely successful stand-up comedy and acting career. As a writer and author, he has also enjoyed the royalties from the sale of his books. In addition to that Martin has invested in other ventures as well that has helped him increase his valuation over the period of time. How old is Steve Martin? Steve was born on 14th August, 1945. According to this, the actor is 76 years old now and will step into 77 in August 2022. What is Steve Martin’s real name? Steve Martin’s given name is Stephen Glenn Martin. Where does Steve live? Steve currently lives in Los Angeles, California with his wife Anne Stringfield.