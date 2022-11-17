Most of you might have heard about the world-famous footwear brand “Steve Madden, Ltd.”, who knows you might even own a pair or two of shoes from this brand. Steve Madden, Ltd. was incorporated back in the year 1990, and it soon went on to become one of the leading footwear brands in the world. You will be stunned to know that Steve Madden, Ltd. roughly generates over a billion in revenue annually. Now that we have established that Steve Madden, Ltd. is one of the biggest footwear brands in the world, do you know who founded this company? (Hint: the answer lies in the title of this article). Yes, as you can see in the title, it was Steve Madden, who was born and raised in New York, United States.

Like most successful personalities in the world, Steve Madden also started his journey with nothing but a few thousand dollars. He started by displaying shoes in his car’s trunk and selling them in the marketplace. Eventually, he started displaying his products at small local shops, and soon, his products caught the eye of big designers such as Betsey Johnson. Thus, in 1990, Steve Madden founded his company “Steve Madden, Ltd”. Steve Madden went on to serve as the CEO and chief of Creative & Design of the company.

However, there is much more to the story of Steve Madden apart from being a successful businessman. Keep reading more to know about the dark side of Steve Madden. Also, don’t forget to check out Steve Madden net worth, how old is Steve Madden, Steve Madden’s earnings, Steve Madden’s early life, and career, Steve Madden’s relationships, marriage, etc.

What is Steve Madden Worth?

According to our reports, the founder of Steve Madden, Ltd. Steve Madden net worth is an incredible $300 million as of this year. He derived most of his fortune by holding different positions in the company. He served as the CEO and Creative and Design Chief of Steve Madden, Ltd. Under his leadership, the company started making twice the profits it used to make. Due to his leadership skills, Steve Madden, Ltd went on to earn numerous titles and honors including the “Company of the Year” Award. Steve Madden has been bestowed with many awards and honors.

He has been bestowed with a “Person of the Year Award” by the Footwear News Reader’s Choice in the year 2011. Not only this, but Madden has won the NASDAQ Honors Award as well as the Two Ten Foundations Honors in the year 2010 respectively. In 2019, Steve Madden’s name was included in the Hall of Fame list of Footwear News Achievement. You should take a look at how much does Steve Madden make in the following section.

Name Steve Madden Net worth $300 million Birth 23 March 1958, Queens, USA Nationality American Age 64 years Height 5ft 6in Weight 80 kg Partner Wendy Ballew (2005-2015) Profession Fashion Designer, Businessman Career 1990-Present

How Much Does Steve Madden Make?

Though it is not confirmed, it is reported that the annual takings of Steve Madden are somewhere between $25 million to $50 million every year. He mostly makes money from his position as the Creative and Designer Chief of the company. In addition to this, he is also reported to own a 7.3 percent stake in the company as well, which is worth millions of dollars. Madden is currently termed as the “3rd Largest Company Shareholder”. Aside from this, Steve Madden also makes ample cash from brand partnerships, collaborations, and endorsements. He is also reported to earn millions of dollars from his venture and stock investments and trading. Steve Madden reportedly makes over $5 million every month from various sources. His weekly income is evaluated to be between $1 million to $2 million. Let’s take a look at Steve Madden’s earnings.

Steve Madden, Ltd. Earnings

As mentioned before that Steve Madden started his journey by selling shoes in the marketplace. At that time, Steve Madden invested a sum of $1.1k in his venture and soon, moved on to display his products in local stores. Soon, his products caught the attention of Betsey Johnson, and she started exhibiting Steve Madden’s shoes at her fashion events. Eventually, Steve established “Steve Madden, Ltd.” in the year 1990, and just 3 years later, the company acquired public status. As of this writing, the company operates with more than 220 branches across the globe. Steve Madden, Ltd. also operates 8 online shops as well.

Later in 2002, Steve Madden was sentenced to prison for breaking laws (more about this in the later section) and was released in the year 2005. Due to his imprisonment, Steve had to step down as the CEO of the company. However, after his release, Steve took over the position of Design and Creative Chief. In the year 2004, Steve Madden. Ltd. recorded $100 million in revenue.

After Steve rejoined the company in 2005, the profits of the company went from $100 million to over $475.6 million in just a year. As of this writing, Steve Madden, Ltd. generates almost $2 billion in net profits annually. Aside from Steve Madden, Ltd. Madden also started other fashion brands namely Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, Freebird, Report Signature, Big Buddha, Mad Love, and a few others.

Steve Madden Earnings

There isn’t any information on how much Steve Madden used to make before serving his time in prison. However, it is recorded that Steve Madden used to receive a stipend of $700k while in jail. Though he stepped down as the CEO of the company, Steve continued to lead the company by serving as a “creative consultant” for which he received a remuneration of a whopping $700k. After his release in 2006, Steve returned to Steve Madden, Ltd. as the Chief of Creative and Design.

It has been reported that Steve Madden received a massive salary of over $85 million in the year 2012 alone. Not only this, but he also managed to become the owner of extra stock grants. It is evaluated that the value of the grants is more than $80 million. It is no doubt that Steve Madden, Ltd. is thriving under the supervision of Steve Madden, and he deserves every single dime he made. Read about why Steve Madden was sent to prison in the next section.

Why Steve Madden Was Sent to Jail?

As the business grew, Steve Madden started associating himself with illegal activities. He initially started off by selling low-priced stocks and shares at a high price through untrue statements and claims. Later in 2000, a case was filed in court against the Steve Madden, Ltd. founder. Then in the following year the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (also known as the “SEC”), accused of Steve Madden breaking the SEC laws and filed a case. SEC was claiming a sum of $1.63 million as compensation for illicit loss avoiding and interest. Later in the year 2002, Steve Madden was found guilty of money laundering. In addition to this, he was also convicted of securities fraud and manipulation of shares.

As a result, the court sentenced Steve Madden to serve 41 months in jail. Due to this, he was forced to step down as the acting CEO of Steve Madden, Ltd. Not only this but he was also removed from the board of directors of the company. Steve Madden served his imprisonment sentence at Federal Prison Camp and was later relocated to Eglin Air Force Base. Later on, Steve was moved into Coleman Federal Correctional Complex and was finally released in April 2005. Though he was released from jail, Madden had to spend two months in the house. After serving his punishment, Steve Madden returned to the company in 2005, and the rest is history.

Steve Madden Early Life and Career Beginnings

The American businessman, Steve Madden was born on the 23rd of March 1958 in the neighborhood of Far Rockaway, which is in Queens, United States. There isn’t much to tell about Steve Madden’s childhood as there is limited information available on it. He completed high school studies at a local school and later enrolled at Miami University to pursue higher studies. However, he spent only 2 years at the university and dropped from college to start his business.

Steve Madden Personal Life

Madden has stated that he used to suffer from drugs and drinking addiction. Fortunately, he became sober after going into rehab. Steve Madden was married to one of the board of directors of his company named Wendy Ballew. Wendy and Steve tied the knot after the latter came out of prison i.e, in 2005. Both, Steve and Wendy went on to have 3 kids i.e, a daughter and twin boys. They named their daughter Goldie and the twin boys Stevie and Jack respectively. Steve and Wendy eventually ended their marriage after a decade i.e, in 2015.

Conclusion

Steve Madden’s story teaches us that even great men can fall due to their mistakes. And we also see from the life of Steve Madden that even after facing the worst in his life, he managed to bounce back and took his company to another level. Steve Madden is now the master of an enormous $300 million fortune and based on the profits his company Steve Madden, Ltd. is generating every year, it is most likely that Steve Madden’s wealth will increase many times in the coming days.

