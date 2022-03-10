When it comes to acting and comedy there are many celebrities that will pop into your mind, some of them may include, Chris Rock, Steve Martin, Jim Carrey, Kevin Hart, Rowan Atkinson, Seth Rogen, Jack Black, and the list goes on. But one name that will definitely pop into your head is Steve Carell. He is amongst the most popular actors and comedians in the world. Steve Carell is very popular for his role in the hit sitcom The Office, where he plays the role of Michael Scott. With so much fame and success in his career, he has certainly made a lot of money. Here we are going to be answering the questions what is Steve Carell’s net worth? How much does Steve Carell make? After w take a look at his early life and career.

About Steve Carell

Steven John Carell was born on 16 August 1962 in Concord, Massachusetts, United States of America. As a child, Steve would change a few schools. He was part of the Middlesex School. When Steve Carell was in high school, he was fond of sports and had a keen interest in playing sports such as Ice Hockey and Lacrosse. During this time, Steve Carell joined a reenacting group. The group would reenact the 10th North Lincoln Regiment of Foot. Steve Carell showed a lot of interest in history, and this made him pursue a degree in history.

He attended Denison University, which is located in Ohio, and graduated in the year 1984. When Steve Carell was at Denison University, he was a member of a Theater company called the Burpee’s Seedy Theater Company. The Theater company was run by the students, who were an improvisational comedy group. Here is a fun fact you probably did not know about Steve Carell, He was a DJ with the stage name Sapphire Steve Carell in his college radio station which was called WDUB.

Beginning of Career

After graduating from Denison University, Steve Carell started working as the mail carrier for the United States Postal Service (USPS). He later quit his job because he was not enjoying the work and his boss kept telling him to become faster at work and that he was not good for working there. After he quit his job, Steve Carell started working for his acting career. He initially performed on a stage for a theater company. He late started performing in the musical Knat Scatt Private Eye, and was also featured in a television commercial in the year 1989 for the restaurant chain Brown’s Chicken.

Debut on Screen

Steve Carell made his debut in films in the year 1991 with the comedy film Curly Sue. After his debut in the films, Steve Carell was cast in a very short-lived sketch comedy called The Dana Carvey Show. The show aired on the ABC network. Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert voiced the characters in the sketch comedy The Ambiguously Gay Duo. The Dana Carvey Show made a total of 7 episodes and stopped airing. Even though the show was very short-lived, it is given the credit for bringing Steve Carell on to the screen. After The Dana Carvey Show, Steve Carell features in a few more television shows, such as Over the Top and Come to Papa. Steve Carell also appeared in Watching Elle and Melinda and Melinda, both of which were very short-lived.

Big Break

In the year 2005, Steve Carell finally received his big break as he had signed a deal with the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) for the sitcom The Office. It was a remake of the British sitcom, which was also called The Office. Steve Carell played the lead role. His character’s name was Michael Scott, who is the regional manager of a medium-sized paper company called Dunder Mifflin. The company is located in Scranton, Pennsylvania. When the show aired its first episode, it did not receive positive reviews.

While working for The Office, Steve Carrel also played the lead role in the hit film The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Due to the success of the film, NBC decided to renew The Office for another season. After the second season aired, it became a massive success. Steve Carell went on to win the Golden Globe for his performance in the show. He also won the Television Critics Association Award in the year 2006. Steve Carell worked in The Office from 2005 to 2011 and made a lot of money while working for the show. He was earning an estimated $175,000 from the third season of the show, which was a lot more than what he made with the previous shows.

Retiring From The Office

Steve Carell has worked in a lot of films while working for The Office and after. He played the lead role in the film Evan Almighty, which he worked on during a break in the production of the second season of The Office. The film was a sequel to the 2003 comedy film Bruce Almighty, which starred Jim Carrey. In the year 2006, Steve Carell wrote the 22nd episode of the second season of The Office, for which he won the Writers Guild of America Award.

After working for 7 seasons in The Office, Steve Carell decided to leave the show and focus on his film career. He later announced his retirement and said that after his contract expired he would be leaving the show. In the year 2011, there was an episode named Goodbye Michael, which was the last episode of Steve Carell in the show.

Comedy Films

After he left the show, Steve Carell played the role of a reporter in the film Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. His performance as Brick Tamland in the film impressed Judd Apatow who was the producer of the film. Judd Apatow approached Steve Carell and asked him to feature in another film that would be produced by Judd Apatow.

Steve Carell accepted the offer and approached Judd Apatow with an idea. He told Judd Apatow about basing the story on a 40-year-old man who is a virgin. His idea seemed bright, and together they made the film The 40-Year-Old Virgin in the year 2005. The film was a massive success and grossed over $109 million at the box office.

Steve Carell won the MTV Movie Award for the best comedic performance in the film. Steve Carell went on to appear in the 2005 film Bewitched, in which he played alongside Will Ferrell and Nicole Kidman. He also starred in the tragicomedy film in the year 2006 which was called Little Miss Sunshine, in which he played the role of Uncle Frank.

He also featured in 2 animated films, Over the Hedge, which came out in the year 2006. Steve Carell voiced the character of Hammy the Squirrel. He was also featured in Horton Hears Who!, in which he voiced the character Ned McDodd. Steve Carell, in the year 2008 played the lead role in the film Get Smart. His character’s name was Maxwell Smart, and he starred alongside Anne Hathaway. The film was a massive success and grossed more than $230 million i the box office. During the year 2010, he voiced the character Gru in the animated film Despicable Me. He would also star in the film Date Night alongside Tina Fey in the same year.

Drama Films

Steve Carell has not starred in comedy films, but has also featured in many dramatic and serious films. He has featured in the film Foxcatcher which also featured Channing Tatum and Mark Ruffalo. Steve Carell played the role of John Eleuthère du Pont, who was a millionaire, philanthropist, and convicted murderer. The film was featured in the Cannes Film Festival, and Steve Carell was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor and the Golden Globe for Best Actor. After this, Steve Carell played ht role of Steven Goldstein in the film Freeheld which was a gay rights drama film that was released in the year 2015.

One of Steve Carell’s biggest hits came during the same year. Steve Carell starred in the film the Big Short. He starred in the movie alongside Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale, Brad Pitt, etc. The film was based on the novel The Big Short, which was written by Michael Lewis. The Big Short was a massive success and Steve Carell was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for the Best Actor. The film was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture. A few other films that Steve Carell featured are Café Society, in which he replaced Bruce Willies. Battle of the Sexes where he portrayed the legendary tennis player Bobby Rigs.

In the year 2018, Steve Carell was featured in a few films, such as The Beautiful Boy. He played alongside Timothée Chalamet. He later featured in the film Vice. Steve Carell played the role of the American politician and businessman Donald Rumsfeld and starred alongside Christian Bale, who plays Vice President Dick Cheney. Though the film received a few positive and a few negative reviews, it was nominated for the eighth Academy Awards. One of which was the Academy Award for the best picture. After appearing in so many films, Steve Carell appeared in the film Welcome to Marwen. The film received many negative comments and did very poorly at the box office as well. The film grossed only $12 million. If you are thinking that is a lot of money, then you should know that the film was made with a budget of nearly $49 million.

More Television Shows

Steve Carell made his return to television with the series The Morning Show, in which he starred alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. For his role in the series, Steve Carell was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Recently, in the year 2020, Steve Carell played the lead role in the Netflix series Space Force. Not only that, but he also produced and created the show with Greg Daniels, who was the creator of The Office. During the same year, he also starred in the film Irresistible, which is a political comedy and was directed by Jon Stewart.

Steve Carell Net Worth

After taking a look at his long and successful career, one thing should certainly pop into your head. Steve Carell has made a lot of money. As mentioned in the previous section, he has made about $175,000 per episode from the third season of The Office. He worked in the show till 2011 and focused more on films. After making many successful films and a few not-so-successful films, he made his return to television shows. Not only did he make his return, but he made a very successful return. Now, to cater to the question of what is Steve Carell’s net worth? He is estimated to be worth nearly $80 million. If you are wondering how he was able to generate such a net worth? Then you should probably read the article again. Steve Carell salary at his peak in The Office series is estimated to be around $300,000. When it comes to his films, he is estimated to be paid nearly $15 million to $20 million for the Despicable Me series.

Full Name Steven John Carell Date of Birth 16 August 1962 Age 59 years Birthplace Concord, Massachusetts, United States of America Height 5'9" Weight 172 lbs Net Worth $80 million

Steve Carell Assets

Now, that you have seen what Steve Carell is worth, let us see how he likes to spend his money. In this section, we will be talking about his cars, house, and all the expensive things he owns. Let us begin the list with his cars. Steve Carell owns an Audi A8, which can cost nearly $80,000. He also owns a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, which can cost more than $161,000. Steve Carell was also seen rolling in the Porsche 918 Spyder which can cost more than $818,000. When it comes to his living space, Steve Carell owns a $10 million mansion in Los Angeles. The house sits on, 5028 square feet of land and comes with a huge garage with a car elevator, home theater, recreation room, etc. Steve Carell also owns a house in Massachusetts that costs nearly $450,000.

Conclusion

Steve Carell is one of the biggest names in the film industry today. He has come up because of his immense talent in acting and comedy. The way he portrays every character he plays is breathtaking. His work in the show The Office has set the bar so high that there is nobody that can fill the gap and play the role of Michael Scott better than Steve Carell according to us. All this has made sure he has made sure that he has made a lot of money. We have provided his net worth and how much he makes. We have also motioned what Steve Carell drives and where he lives.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)

1. How old is Steve Carell? Steve Carell was born on 16 August 1962 which makes him 59 years old. 2. Where is Steve Carell from? He was born in Concord, Massachusetts, United States of America, and did a lot of his growing up here. 3. Who is Steve Carell’s wife? Steve Carell got married to actress Nancy Walls in the year 1995. He met her in an improvisation class in the Second City Training Center.