Steve Burton Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Career, Biography, Car Collection

It wouldn’t come as a surprise if you have been following the television series “General Hospital” and have become a diehard fan of Steve Burton! An incredibly talented actor, Steve has become a household name since the time he made his debut as ‘Jason Morgan’ in the long-running television series, in 1991. Aside from attracting millions of fans worldwide, he has also earned fame for being one of the most seasoned characters in the show. Yes, Burton was a part of the series for more than two decades! As of the recent updates, Steve Burton net worth is around $3 to $4 million which shows his success as an actor.

Outside “General Hospital”, people have loved Steve for portraying ‘Dylan McAvoy’ in CBS television series “The Young and the Restless”. He is also famously known for lending his voice to the character of Cloud Strife in the Final Fantasy as well as Kingdom Hearts franchise in both films and video game version. Steve’s outstanding acting and performing ability has won him many awards and also some serious plaudits.

In this posting we have covered an overview of this actor’s life – his family, Steve Burton net worth, how much does Steve Burton make, career etc. Read on to explore more.

Steve Burton Net Worth, Salary, Biography and Early Life, Career, Assets and Personal Life

How Much Does Steve Burton Make

Steve has done pretty well for himself financially and most of its credit goes to his years of stability with General Hospital. It has also resulted in what is Steve Burton worth today. Reports suggest that the actor likely takes home at least half a million dollars a year in salary.

According to several sources online, on an average, an actor receives around $1000 for one episode in soap operas. If Burton’s salary per episode in GH was $1000, then given that he was a regular for almost 22 seasons or more, he would have raked in a huge amount of money from this show alone. This, therefore, has a big role to play in Steven Burton net worth.

Similarly, the other television series “The Young and the Restless” has also got him good income, although, he left the show after 4 years. Had he continued in the sitcom, this sure would have made a noticeable spike in Steve’s wealth. But Burton is a talented artist and has high demand in the industry. He has been involved in various projects that are helping him stack good amount of money adding to his fortune.

Steve has also signed quite a few endorsement deals from which he has likely pocketed a lot of cash. He has collaborated with popular labels like “Pizza Hut”, “J.C. Penney”, “Pop-Tarts”, “Coke”, “Chevrolet” etc.

With all the aforementioned information, it is safe to say that the major portion of Steve Burton net worth is the result of the television projects.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Jack Stephen Burton Popular Name Steve Burton Date of Birth 28 June 1979 Age 52 years Place of Birth Indianapolis, Indiana, United States Parents Father - Jack Burton

Mother - Tory Burton Spouse Sheree Gustin (m. 1990; Div. Sep. 2022) Children Three Profession Actor, Brand Ambassador Net Worth $3 - $4 million

How old is Steve Burton? Steve Burton, whose full name is Jack Stephen Burton, was born on June 28, 1970 in Indianapolis, Indiana which means he is 52 years old at the time of writing this article. He is the son of Jack Burton and Tory Burton. While his father’s profession is unknown, his mother was an optician by profession.

The actor initially spent his childhood days with his siblings Eddie Burton and Damian Burton in Richmond Heights, a suburb in Cleveland Ohio. He later moved to Beverly Hills, California where he went to Beverly Hills High School. Upon graduation, he took up acting classes at ‘Theater Theater’ in Hollywood, California and stepped into the professional world shortly after.

Career

Television and Films

Steve landed on his first acting gig in around 1986 with a minor role in the film “The Manhattan Project”. He made his television debut in 1987 he made his television debut with the role of “Chris Fuller” in fantasy series “Out of This World”. He then followed this with a couple of other projects “Days of Our Lives” and “CyberTracker” before landing on what he is best celebrated for today, the iconic sitcom “General Hospital”.

Steve joined the “General Hospital” cast as Jason Morgan in 1991 and remained in the show until 2000. After a short appearance in 2001, he joined back in 2002 to remain until 2012. Later in 2017, ABC confirmed Steve’s return in the soap opera. Towards the later years, around 2019 and after, he made brief appearances as Jason Morgan’s twin brother.

Other than this long running show, Steve has also been a part of several other television projects like “Taken” as Captain Russell Keys, 1998 TV film “Soaps’ Most Unforgettable Love Stories”, “The Last Castle” among others. In 2013, he entered the cast of another popular series “The Young and the Restless” as Dylan McAvoy.

Other Ventures

In addition to his onscreen endeavors, Steve Burton has been a part of some voice-acting projects as well. He has lent his voice to the character of “Cloud Strife” in video games “Final Fantasy VII” and “Kingdom Hearts”. Through the 2005 short film “Laws of Gambling”, Burton also exhibited his screenwriting and directorial skills.

Awards and Achievements

Steve Burton has been the recipient of many awards and accolades and has been nominated for many. Among these, the most notable ones include Soap Opera Digest Awards for Outstanding Younger Lead Actor. He won this award three times in the year 1997, 1999, and 2003 for his excellent work in “General Hospital”. He also bagged three Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role in “The Young and the Restless”.

Personal Life

Steve Burton tied the knot with Sheree Gustin, a nutritionist and fitness coach, in 1999. The couple share three beautiful children together – Makena, Brooklyn and Jack. After almost 23 year of relationship, Steve has filed a divorce in 2022 and parted ways with Sheree who recently gave birth to her fourth child. Steve stated that the child Sheree was carrying is not his, although, Sheree hasn’t spoken anything about it yet.

Summing Up

Steve Burton rose as a star actor after his role as Jason Morgan in decades-long television sitcom “General Hospital”. His character and his performance in the soap was well recieved by audiences across the world and gained him solid acclamation from the critics as well. Aside from his incredible acting talent, people also love him for his simplicity and gentle attitude.

Steve Burton net worth, as of 2022, is $3 to $4 million which he has amassed from his acting and endorsement projects.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Steve Burton worth? According to the recent estimations, Steve Burton net worth is $3 to $4 million. How old is Steve Burton? Born on June 28, 1970, Steve Burton is 52 years old as of 2022. How much does Steve Burton make a year? Burton takes home a minimum of $500,000 a year in salary from his acting endeavors and endorsement projects. How tall is Steve? The ‘General Hospital’ actor is approximately 5’9″ tall.