Electronic Dance Music is one of the most popular music genres around the world and America is the birthplace of numerous EDM musicians. One such renowned artists is DJ Steve Aoki. In addition to being a disc jockey, he is also a record producer, a promoter of EDM, and owner of Dim Mak Records. To date, the veteran DJ has racked up millions of fans which is a sheer proof that he is one of the greatest entertainers of the time. For those who know him, have you ever wondered what Steve Aoki net worth is and how much does he earn? We are going to give you an in-depth information on his professional details and earnings. But to begin with, as of 2022, several sources have reported Steve Aoki net worth to be $120 million.

Aoki has not only earned a huge fame but has also raked in millions of dollars from behind the decks and selling his music. There has been several occasions where he has landed as the highest-grossing artists in the country. He has worked with some of the distinguished names in the industry like Linkin Park, Backstreet Boys, Lil Jon to name a few. In addition to being a leading name in the entertainment industry, Aoki has also proven himself to be a shrewd business person and a significant portion of his earnings attribute to non-musical ventures.

Today’s posting will give you more details on this EDM artist, how much does Steve Aoki make, his personal and professional details, how old is Steve Aoki and more. Read on if you are interested in knowing more.

When Steve Aoki began his career, he wasn’t doing great financially. He had mentioned once to a magazine that despite founding a record label which was decently successful, he had financial difficulties. She reportedly had a debt of about $100,000 dollars. He also used up the maximum limit for 10 credit cards. But Steve never lost his determination. In fact, it grew even more stronger as his moved his way up to success.

As of 2022, Steve Aoki net worth is reportedly $120 million. The musician has amassed majority of this fortune by producing records through his own record label. Aside from this, there are various other musical ventures like DJing, performing in concerts, and several others that have helped with Steve Aoki net worth.

Earnings From Musical Career

Well, the American musician and DJ enjoys a very attractive salary that clearly reflects his net worth. A few sources online have reported that Aoki manages to take home a pay check of $30-$40 million every year. During the initial days of his career, he reportedly earned somewhere around $50 per night as a DJ in clubs. But today, he has entered the elite category of the highest paying DJs in the world which is no easy task. It takes him literally 200 to 250 shows or performances a year to get to that massive pay check.

Aoki’s most well-known musical tour called Deadmeat in 2012, witnessed him perform in more than 55 cities on 60 different days across the country and even Canada. It goes without saying that the length of the tour and the number of different performances has helped him pile up some solid cash to enhance his bank balance.

Earnings From Other Sources

In addition to the royalties that he earns from his music, Steve Aoki also earned a lot by selling NFTs (the digital collectibles). In fact, the DJ revealed that the NFTs get him much more money with just one drop than the advances or the payments he gets through the events and his record company. Clearly, this is one of the most profitable ventures that boosts Steve Aoki net worth in a big way.

Steve has also branched out his investments into a few other non-musical directions. For example, he has invested early in shares in various company’s like Uber, Vision Street Wear, SpaceX (by Elon Musk), e-sports team Rogue, among others. The musician is also the co-owner of a Korean BBQ restaurant named Shin. These have proved to be pretty smart moves as these businesses doesn’t go in loss that easily. In a favorable year, there can be a massive revenue generation helping the DJ rake in an impressive profit.

Apart from all these, Aoki is also a club promoter which likely earns him a decent commission everytime he is able to close a deal. And if that is not all, he runs his own fashion line under the name “The Dim Mak Collection”.

The star DJ has secured his finances through real estate assets. He has reportedly bought and sold properties at good profits making addition to what is Steve Aoki worth today.

Now you know what are the various source of Steve’s income that adds up to his incredibly stunning net worth. Let’s move on to know more about the actor’s life like how old is Steve Aoki, his career, biography and more.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Steven Hiroyuki Aoki Popular Name Steve Aoki Date of Birth 30 November, 1977 Age 45 years old Place of Birth Miami Florida, United States Parents Rocky Aoki (Father) Chizuru Kobayashi (Mother) Spouse Tiernan Cowling Children Unknown Profession DJ, Musician, Record Producer, Entertainer Net Worth $120 million

How old is Steve Aoki? Steve was born Steven Hiroyuki Aoki on the 30th of November, 1977 in Miami Florida. As of writing this article, he is 45 years old. He is of Japanese decent and is the son of Rocky Aoki (Father) and Chizuru Kobayashi (Mother). Aoki’s family moved to the Newport Beach in California when he was very young. As a child, he grew up in Newport along with his two elder brother Kevin and his sister Kana. He also has a half sister named Devon Aoki who is a well-known model.

Steve’s father was a professional Japanese wrestler earlier who later started Benihana, a restaurant franchise after moving to New Port Beach.

As for his education, the star DJ went to Newport Harbor High School and graduated from there in 1995. Unlike many other musicians, Aoki was pretty serious about his education. After completing high school, he enrolled at the University of California in Santa Barbara to pursue Bachelor’s Degree. He recieved two degrees- one in Sociology and the other in Feminist Studies.

Even though Steve was working towards obtaining two BAs, his passion for music didn’t diminish. He used to host underground musical gigs during this time in his apartment, the Santa Barbara Student Housing Cooperative. In fact, he also started producing records by this time.

Career

Steve started his own record name “Dim Mak Records” in 1996, a year after completing his high school. From this time on, he also garnered a massive fan following mainly from the various college campuses as he was touring on a constant basis. Coming back to his record company, he named it “Dim Mak” inspired by Bruce Lee who was his idol when he was a child.

Aoki has collaborated with some of the distinguished artists and bands in the music industry to produces the remixed versions of their songs. He has produced for these artists and released under his label. Some of the renowned singers and musicians he has worked with include Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Jackson 5, Bloody Beetroots, Drake, The Killers, and Lenny Kravitz. But these are just a few names among the long list of his collaborations.

The musician later went on to release several of his own studio albums. In 2012, he dropped his first studio album “Wonderland”. He then released “Neon Future I”, “Neon Future II” and “Steve Aoki Presents Kolony” in 2014, 2015 and 2017 respectively. “A Light That Never Comes” became one of his most successful singles that Aoki worked with Linkin Park. In the following couple of years, he released “Neon Future III (2018) and “Let It Be Me” teaming up with the all-favorite Backstreet Boys.

While his songs have recieved great response from the audiences, Steve Aoki has garnered even more wider recognition after they were played in movies and television commercials.

Since 2020

Steve then released the fourth version of Neon Future in 2020 followed by his own YouTube show “The Neon Future Dinner Series”. He has had numerous well-famed guests in his show like Ross Butler, Michelle Phan, Lisa Ling, Tony Hawk, T-Pain among many others. The DJ has worked with several other bands and artists and also has been a part of a few shows.

Aoki does more than 250 shows a year. One of his highest recorded shows were during the 2012 when he toured over 55 cities combining the United States and Canada.

Personal Life

Steve Aoki had a relationship with his Australian girlfriend, Tiernan Cowling for more than five years after which they tied the knot in 2015. Their marriage took place in Hawaii.

In addition to his love for music, Aoki is also passionate about gaming. In 2020, he reportedly participated in a charity tournament called “Warzone Royal Ruckus”. This is a competition of Call Of Duty Game among the best gamers, musicians, sportspersons, and various influencers to support Equal Justice Initiative. This welfare group works towards putting an end to excessive punishment and mass imprisonment in the United States. It also fights against racial discrimination and economic injustice, protecting the rights of the under privileged people of the country.

Aoki is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He has established a foundation called The Aoki Foundation that raises funds for the research work related to brain. The organization specially focuses on the preservation of brain and regenerative medicine. In addition to that, it also gives disaster relief aid, supports animal welfare and other social causes.

Other than this, in 2013, Aoki donated one dollar from each of the ticket sale of his show to different charities.

Assets

Steve and Tiernan Cowling have a beautiful home in Las Vegas suburb of Henderson in Nevada. The property sits on 40,000 sq. ft. of lot and has a 16,000 sq. ft. of floor space. The house was reportedly constructed and put for sale when there was a real estate market crash. It remained listed at $12 million for several years with no buyer. Almost six years later, in 2014, Aoki purchased it for $3 million at an auction. It was sure an incredible price for a house like that but the only hiccup was that Aoki needed to make the complete payment by cash.

The star musician reportedly spent millions of dollars in renovating the property to a more modernized living space as per their comfort. He calls it “Aoki’s Playhouse”.

Aoki is the owner of some art pieces by renowned artists like Banksy, Damien Hirst among others.

Wrapping Up

Steve Aoki is considered one of the richest DJs in the world. His wealth is the result of the combination of determination and talent. Aoki is a self-made man and starting his career really early on has helped him reach heights of success. The 45-year old musician has released many albums, singles and remixes that have charted well on the billboards. As of 2022, Steve Aoki Net Worth is $120 million. His impressive fortune is the proof that while he has aced in his main stream music field, he has also diversified into other domains have been profitable too.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Steve Aoki worth? Steve has a net worth of $120 million at the time of writing this article. How old is Steve Aoki? Born on the 30th of November, 1977 in Miami Florida, Steve is 45 years old at the time of writing this article. How much does Steve Aoki make? Steve reportedly makes around $30-$40 million annually in a typical year full of record sales, concerts and including other business ventures. Who is Aoki’s wife? Aoki married his long term girlfriend Tiernan Cowling.