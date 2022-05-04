Thinking of getting a stereo for your car, cool, go for it. There are thousands of good Stereo systems sold both online and offline. Buying one requires a bit of research, and it’s always better to have the input from experts regarding car stereos. If you already have a model in your mind, then the next part is about installing it. Many people can install the stereo for you, there’s even a service for Stereo installation at Walmart.

With the range of electronics that Walmart sells, it would have been a bummer if Walmart didn’t provide services to install those electronics, but fortunately, it does.

If you need information regarding stereo installation at Walmart, you got to the right place. Find out the details concerning the installation cost, installation process, time taken for the job to complete, and even alternatives to Walmart’s installation service.

Does Walmart Provide a Stereo Installation Service?

Yes, Walmart does provide a Stereo installation service for your car. As one of Walmart’s Partner companies, InstallerNet installs your car stereo system on behalf of Walmart. But you can only get this service when purchasing the stereo system online from Walmart.com.

As of 2022, Walmart does not offer a Stereo installation service at its Auto care centers. InstallerNet is a professional company that is an expert in installing car stereos.

Be aware that installation service is only available for certain car stereo models. You will be able to find out the availability of installation services for a specific model on Walmart’s website.

What’s the Process of Getting the Installation Service From Walmart?

Once you have decided on the model you wish to buy on Walmart’s website and are ready to order it, then just follow these steps to get the stereo installation service

First, check to see if the model you wish to buy has the option for professional installation

If installation service is provided, then select “add” just like you have always done when purchasing other products.

After adding that option, order the stereo to your location.

After ordering the Stereo system, you’ll receive an E-mail from InstallerNet company within 3-4 days to set up an appointment for installing the Stereo in your car.

Convey the time and place as per your convenience, InstallerNet associates will then come to your location and the job done. With more than 1500 locations in America, you wouldn’t need to worry about InstallerNet not providing its service in your area.

Remember that, InstallerNet doesn’t provide installation service on specific models. In such a case, you’ll need to have your stereo system from an independent stereo installation service provider.

What’s the Cost of Getting a Stereo Installed at Walmart?

The installation at Walmart for a standard version costs $64.99, if you also need to install a subwoofer, then it’ll cost about $45. But the installation of some of the more high-end models and Advanced stereo, which include GPS and also Bluetooth, costs up to $200. The cost of installing a stereo also varies according to the type of car you own, your location, etc.

If you already have an idea of how to install a car stereo and don’t want to spend money on some installation service, you can just buy an installation kit. They cost very cheap when compared to paying for the service.

Does Walmart Sell Stereo Installation Kits?

Yes, you can buy Stereo installation kits at Walmart. They cost as little as $5-$10. These kits are available both in-store and on the website of Walmart. If you already have some idea about setting up stereos and also have some time on your hand, just buying a kit and setting up the stereo yourself will save you about $50.

You can also buy the instruction manual on Stereo installation from Walmart.com, or just download it from the internet. But if you aren’t confident in installing the stereo yourself, then I recommend you to call up an expert. Shelling out a few bucks is a better option than risk damaging your stereo system and car.

Does Walmart Provide Installation Service for Stereos Bought From Other Stores?

No, Walmart doesn’t provide service for installing car stereos bought from other stores. They only provide installation service when the Stereo system is bought from their website by partnering with InstallerNet. It also depends on the type of stereo model and the type of car you own. I know it’s disappointing when you consider the many other services that Walmart offers in its Auto care centers.

Just have another installer come and install your car stereo, there is always the option of just having Best Buy come and install your Stereo system.

How Long Does the Installation Process Take at Walmart?

As the installation is done by Walmart’s partner company, InstallerNet, they will come to your location to install the Stereo system, which cancels the need to travel to a car service shop. Once the InstallerNet arrives at the appointed time and date, their associates will take between 1-4 hours to install a standard stereo system. Installing the advanced and other high-end models may take even longer.

It entirely depends on the type of model and car you possess. I advise you to book an appointment with InstallerNet when it’s your day off.

There are some even more advanced models that take nearly a whole day to install. It’s better to check in with InstallerNet’s associates beforehand regarding the time taken to install the stereo model you own, so you can plan your schedule as per your convenience.

What Types of Stereos Are Sold at Walmart?

There are many types of stereos sold at Walmart, ranging from high-end expensive brands to low budget brands. Walmart provides many choices to select from. Some brands sold at Walmart are

Bose

Grado labs

Mark Levinson

Klipsch

pioneer

There are also many low-end generic brands that will meet tour needs when you are on a tight budget. Just visit your Local Walmart store or go to their website to select a stereo system that suits your needs within the range of your budget.

Does Walmart Provide a Warranty for Its Car Stereos?

Walmart provided warranty plans on most of its car stereos. There are options of 2- 3 year protection plans offered by Walmart. Although Walmart charges a Warranty or protection cost on its stereos, it’s not a bad deal considering that Walmart’s Warranty is powered by Allstate, which is a leading company in car and car part protection.

What Other Auto Services Are Provided by Walmart?

Walmart has its own Auto car services business called the Walmart Auto Care Centers. There are more than 2500 Auto Care Centers in the country, with many people opting to get their Car maintenance done at these centers. Oil change, tire change, and Maintenance are the 3 main auto care services that Walmart’s auto care service centers have to offer.

Under Maintenance, there are many services, namely

Fuel system repair

Wiper blade Repair and installation

Air filter installation

Headlight restoration and installation

Miniature bulb installation

Battery installation

When it comes to tire services, Auto care centers offer

Road hazard warranty

Valve stem installation

Flat tire repair

Tire mounting

Tire rotation

Lug nut replacement

Oil changing is extremely important to maintain your car, Auto care centers have many types of oil that your car requires, you can get the standard oil, High-mileage oil, semisynthetic oil, and also synthetic oil.

Differences Between Walmart’s and Best Buy’s Stereo Installation Services.

Best Buy will install a car stereo system bought elsewhere, whereas Walmart only offers to install your stereo when it’s purchased from them.

Walmart offers installation services through its partner company, InstallerNet. Best Buy installs the stereo system itself without redirecting the job to another company.

The difference between the cost of Stereo installation at Walmart and Best Buy is negligible. As most Stereo installation services have a price range between $50-$200, many stereo installers charge somewhere between these rates.

Conclusion

Walmart does offer stereo installation services by redirecting the service job to its partner company, InstallerNet. Remember that Walmart only offers this service when the car stereo system is bought from Walmart.com and not in-store. They don’t provide installation services when the stereo’s been bought from another source.

It costs $64.99 for installing a standard model and can go as high as $200 for other high-end models. They also charge $45 for a single subwoofer’s installation.

If you already have a stereo system with you and are looking for an installer, Walmart is of no help. Your best bet is to go for a local stereo installation service provider or go to Best Buy. Best Buy also offers the service to install your stereo system, as they have no qualms about installing stereos that aren’t bought from them.

FAQs – Stereo Installation at Walmart

Does Walmart provide a stereo installation service? Walmart only provides a stereo installation service when the stereo is bought from their online store, Walmart offers this service through its partner company, InstallerNet. Can you get a stereo installed by Walmart which has been bought elsewhere? No, Walmart only provides Installation service when the stereo has been bought from Walmart.com What are the alternatives to Walmart to get your stereo installed? You can get your Stereo installed at Best Buy and other local car service stores as an alternative to Walmart.