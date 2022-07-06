Stephen Colbert Net Worth: Assets, Age, Height, House, Family, Salary

If you are into talk shows or comedy shows, then Stephen Colbert might already be a familiar name to you. He is an eminent talk show host from America who is best celebrated for Comedy Central’s “The Colbert Report”, and his CBS show “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”. Aside from that, people also know him for his spontaneous and bold comical skills, his political annotations, and his praise-worthy acting skills. From being a television staple for years to an accomplished author, Colbert has done it all. Now the question is with so many different talents laid out, what is Stephen Colbert worth? According to the recent estimations, Stephen Colbert net worth is a staggering $75 million.

Colbert gained national fame with his work as correspondent in “The Daily Show” and since then he has been moving up the ladder of success. Today, he has earned a name as one of the richest television hosts with an dazzling annual pay check. As far as his television credits are concerned, there is a long list of shows that he has been a part of. Not to forget, his avid ability as a writer has not only made his shows exceptionally popular but also won him numerous awards and nominations. To date, the talk show host has nine Primetime Emmy Awards, three Peabody and two Grammy Awards to his name.

In this posting you will learn some interesting facts about this television host star like how much does Stephen Colbert make, his ventures, early life and more.

Stephen Colbert Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

What is Stephen Colbert Net Worth?

Colbert earns in millions by hosting television shows. But that is not his only source of earning even though is makes the majority of the contribution. “The Late Show” host has a series of other ventures added in his portfolio that has helped him build an impressive bank balance over the years. As of 2022, Stephen Colbert net worth is $75 million and still moving upwards.

The next will give you an overview of different paychecks and contracts that has contributed heavily to Stephen Colbert net worth.

How Much Does Stephen Colbert Make

Stephen Colbert has established himself as one of the wealthiest and highest paid television hosts of America. While his net wealth screams in itself about the television host’s hefty paychecks, here is a quick overview on his contracts and salary.

Salary from Television

Beginning with $18,000 salary during the initial days of his career, Stephen has only moved north of the success curve. Over the years he has accumulated a massive fortune through bigger pay checks and lucrative contracts with the television networks. For example, Colbert’s very first television endeavor “The Daily Show” not only helped him launch his career and gain him professional development but also got him a wider recognition. During his tenure with the Comedy Central’s satirical news show, Colbert raked in a pretty decent amount of salary that acted as the beginning of his great fortune.

Paycheck from The Late Show

As for the salary of his most popular show “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, Colbert’s initial paycheck was worth $6 million in 2015. Given the shows unbelievably growing popularity and excellent reviews and ratings, CBS Corp signed him in with a lucrative extended deal in October 2019 with an annual compensation of $15 million. The new contract is at least until 2023 unless it is renewed again. This means that his earning from this show alone is a whopping $60 million which is a huge boost to Stephen Colbert net worth.

According to one of the online sources, the TV presenter is also eligible for a $3 million bonus if his talk show is able to pull off a specific amount of television rating. This shouldn’t be difficult for him considering his phenomenal ability to attract the attention of the mass. Reports suggest that the 2019 -2020 season of Colbert’s “The Late Show” garnered more that 3.5 million views making it one of the most watched late-night television shows in the recent days.

In addition to this, some of his other television ventures that have got him notable earnings include “The Colbert Report”, “The Dana Carvey Show”, “Good Morning America”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” among many others.

Earnings From Other Endeavors

Stephen Colbert’s profession as a writer is yet another prominent source of income for him. In addition to writing the scripts for various shows he has been associated with, he has also authored many books within the humor and satirical genre. His success in this field is also another reason for his incredible net worth.

Other than that, he has also reportedly invested millions in real estate and made some profit on sale as well. Colbert purchased his very first home, a 3000 sq. ft. property in the suburbs of New Jersey for $515,000. In 2008, he sold it for $950,000 (per a source) earning a profit of $435,000. He has also recently invested $16 million in a property which is most likely where he lives now with his family. The 8,500 sq. ft. luxurious property in DC includes 8 baths, 6 bedrooms, a large game room for the kids, indoor pool among many other fascinating features.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Stephen Tyrone Colbert Popular Name Stephen Colbert Date of Birth 13 May, 1964 Age 58 years Place of Birth Washington D.C. , United States Parents Father: James William Colbert Jr.

Mother: Lorna Colbert Spouse Evelyn “Evie” McGee-Colbert (m.1993) Children Three. Madeleine, Peter and John Profession Television Host, Actor, Producer, Writer Net Worth $75 million

Stephen Tyrone Colbert was born in Washington D.C. on the 13th of May, 1964. So his fans who are curious about how old is Stephen Colbert, the TV personality is 58 years old as of 2022. He is the last of the 11 children born to his parents, James William Colbert Jr. and Lorna Colbert. Stephen spent the initial years of his childhood in Bethesda, Maryland but later relocated to James Island, South Carolina with his family. Colbert was just 10 years old when his father and his two elder brothers tragically lost their lives in the Eastern Air Lines Flight crash on September 11 of 1974. After this incident, his mother had the entire family relocate to Charleston, South Carolina.

Education

Colbert attended the Charleston-based Episcopal Porter-Gaud School. Given his interest in stage performances and productions from an early age, he became an active participant in his school plays. After graduating from High School, he wanted to take up marine biology, however, due to his damaged inner ear he had to give up on that branch.

Stephen’s right inner ear got damaged in the process of treating the previously existing issue- a perforated ear drum. He lost the ability to hear with his right ear and Marine Biology required scuba diving which was difficult for him. This led him to enroll for Philosophy from Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia in 1982. He also continued to take part in on-campus plays during this time. In 1984 Colbert moved to Northwestern University to pursue a major in Theater. He graduated with a degree in Performance in the year 1986.

While at the University, Stephen started bettering his skills by becoming a part of the college’s internal team ‘No Fun Mud Piranhas’ and also working with Chicago’s Annoyance Theatre. After completing college, he landed on a job through his friend in Chicago’s Second City that involved selling souvenirs and responding to calls. The company was providing free improv classes for which he enrolled for. Colbert soon got a chance to tour with the company during which he encountered with Paul Dinello and Amy Sedaris.

Career

Early Career

Colbert’s professional journey began when he started touring with Second City. In 1995, he left the group and moved to New York to team up with Dinello and Sedaris to work on a television series for HBO Downtown Productions. During their partnership they created “Exit 57”, a satirical comedy show that got good reviews but ran for a short span of time. The show included just 12 episodes that was aired from 1995 to 1996. Some of the other programs that Colbert worked in either as a writer or a part of the cast include “The Dana Carvey Show”, “Good Morning America”, “Saturday Night Live” and others. He also served as a script consultant for a couple of channels like MTV and VH1.

Bigger Television Projects

In 1997, the television host encountered with the producer of “The Daily Show” Madeline Smithberg while working in “Good Morning America”. She took him onboard to test his capabilities. Around the same time he joined his old mates, Sedaris and Dinello, for another project in 1998 called “Strangers with Candy”. The show was termed as “The Cult Show” and was telecasted by Comedy Central for 32 episodes between 1999 and 2000. In order to accommodate both the shows in his schedule, Colbert accepted a shortened role on “The Daily Show”. But despite that, he garnered a massive popularity for his work as a correspondent here. Stephen Colbert also contributed in this show as a writer that got him three Emmy awards from 2004 to 2006 consecutively.

After seeing the popularity of “The Daily Show”, Stephen started as the host of his own show (the spin off of the aforementioned). He called this new show “The Colbert Report” which ran for 9 long years from October 2005 to December 2014. While Colbert hosted the show, he also contributed as a co-creator alongside Jon Stewart and Ben Karlin. Colbert bagged an Emmy Award along with a Peabody Award for the same.

2014 and After

Colbert succeeded David Letterman in the CBS television talk show “The Late Show” in 2014 after the latter retired. Even though he started working in the show from the first quarter of 2014, he took the position as the host in 2015. The show gained immense popularity under his hosting and it also became more politically oriented than what it was during Letterman’s time.

Other Endeavors Outside Hosting

Stephen Colbert is a versatile individual and has earned a name in other fields outside his mainstream hosting role as well. As a talented author, Colbert has written and published a series of different books that revolve around the satirical or comedy theme. Some of the most notable books that he has published include “I Am America (and So Can You!)”, “America Again: Re-becoming the Greatness We Never Weren’t” and “I Am a Pole (and So Can You!)”. Colbert co-wrote the last one with Paul Hildebrand.

Other books include “Stephen Colbert’s Midnight”, “Wigfield: The Can-Do Town That Just May Not”, “Thing I have learnt from women” and many others.

Colbert’s other pursuit includes his appearance as a guest in different television shows. Some of those projects are “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “Law & Order: Criminal Intent”, “Spin City” and even a minor role in the 2006 film “Bewitched”. In 2006, he also headlined as an entertainer in the “White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner”. In 2008, the star-host released a Christmas comedy special called “A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!” this was telecasted by Comedy Central.

As an accomplished voice artist, Stephen has also lent his voice to different characters on a variety of shows like “The Venture Bros.”, “American Dad!”, “Crank Yonkers”, and “The Simpsons.

Personal Life

Stephen Colbert tied the knot with Evelyn “Evie” McGee-Colbert in 1993 and they are happily married since then. She is the daughter of a well known civil lawyer based in Charleston named Joseph McGee, the owner of Buist Moore Smythe McGee Law firm. Evie has made appearances as cameo in a few credited uncredited films and series. The duo crossed their ways in Spoleto Festival held in Charleston for premiere of Hydrogen Jukebox. Stephen fell for her at the very first sight of her. They later came to know that both of them grew up in the same city of Charleston and started dating.

Evie and Colbert are the parents of three children- a daughter named Madeleine born in 1995, two sons named Peter and John born in 1998 and 2002 respectively. Stephen is an advocate of democracy and is a dedicated Roman Catholic. Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart are great friends for years and their friendship are often termed as “Legendary” by the media and public.

Summing Up

Often called as the “King of Late Night”, Stephen Colbert is one of the most successful television hosts of the time. He started his career at a very young age and his exceptional ability to draw the attention of the listeners, his sharp-wittedness and pleasant on-screen personality have helped the television host gain million so of fans and fame. Stephen Colbert net worth in the present day is $75 million and with the high profile contracts the TV presenter works on, he sure will hit 9 figure net worth in no time reaching new milestones.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Stephen Colbert worth? Stephen Colbert net worth is $75 million as of 2022. He has earned his wealth mainly from his highly established hosting career, as an author of numerous books as from various other television ventures. How old is Stephen Colbert? Colbert was born on13 May, 1964 which makes his 58 years old as of writing this article. How much does Stephen Colbert make? Stephen’s yearly salary is $15 to $16 million. Where Does Colbert live? Stephen Colbert and his family reportedly live in Montclair, New Jersey.