Stephanie McMahon Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Earning, House, Cars

This post is about the Queen of Queens, who is also popular as The Billionaire Princess i.e, Stephanie McMahon Levesque. She is the daughter of WWE Chairman Vincent Kennedy McMahon, and the wife of renowned wrestler HHH. Stephanie made her first appearance on WWE back in 1999 and later worked her way up to become the CBO (Chief Brand Officer) of WWE. Now I don’t think there is any need to mention that she earns millions of dollars. However, the question is how much? So if you are intrigued to know What is Stephanie McMahon net worth? How old is Stephanie McMahon? and How much does Stephanie McMahon make? then read this post till the end.

What Is Stephanie McMahon Worth?

The Billionaire Princess, Stephanie McMahon net worth is reported as around $150 million as of 2022. She has amassed her fortune through various positions she held at WWE throughout the years. Stephanie has served as an Account executive, receptionist, Creative Director, Senior vice-president, Executive vice president, and Chief brand officer. Apart from this, she has also earned money for beating up fellow wrestlers (and also being thrashed by them as well). Below are the details on how much does Stephanie McMahon make?

Name Stephanie McMahon Levesque Net Worth $150 Million Birth 24th September 1976, Hartford, Connecticut Nationality American Age 45 Years Old Height 5Ft 8In Weight 65 Kg Partner Paul Levesque a.k.a. HHH Profession Businesswoman, Professional Wrestler Career 2000-Present

How Much Does Stephanie McMahon Make?

The Queen of Queens has acquired a huge pile of cash over the years. According to reports, she takes home a colossal payment of at least $10 million to $12 million every year. As stated earlier, her income is derived from the services she renders to WWE. Stephanie has steeped into the shows of many roles from accountant to chief brand officer of WWE. In addition to this, she has also fought some matches as a wrestler. Stephanie oversees major works of WWE, but ultimately everything in WWE is controlled by her father i.e, Vincent Kennedy McMahon. Let us have a look at Stephanie McMahon’s earnings.

Stephanie McMahon Earnings

Stephanie used to have on and off appearances on WWE before 2013. According to reports, Stephanie took home compensation of $671k back in 2010 in the form of salary and stocks. Later in 2013, Stephanie returned to WWE in the role of Chief Brand Officer, where she received a salary of $500k. As per reports, it is stated that the valuation of Stephanie’s stocks in WWE was around $280 million. In the same year, she again received compensation of $778k in the form of salary and stocks.

Stephanie McMahon gave away her stocks in WWE for $8.3 million in 2013. Then in the following year, Stephanie started to appear in the squared circle as a wrestler, for which she took home payment of $325k. She went on to perform as the CBO and in-ring performer in the year 2015 as well, for which she received a stipend of $325k.

According to reports, Stephanie McMahon earned a whopping amount of $2 million from WWE. Then in the year 2017, Stephanie McMahon earned a colossal amount of $4.2 million for serving as the RAW Commissioner and CBO of the company.

Reports reveal that McMahon received a stipend of $2.2 million for her role as Chief Brand Officer in March 2018. By the end of 2018, she took home a massive payment of $5.4 million for serving as the CBO and RAW commissioner of WWE. If you are wondering how much equity Stephanie McMahon holds in WWE, then let me tell you that her equity share in WWE is around 2.47%. Her shares are roughly worth around $250 million in the market.

Stephanie McMahon Car Collection and Jet Plane

Now would Stephanie McMahon be considered “The Queen of Queens” if she does not own expensive rides? The answer is “Hell No”. The Billionaire Princess is the proud owner of many costly cars and even jets that are worth thousands or even millions of dollars. For instance, she is the proud owner of a Bentley GT car, which is worth around $202k to $222k in the market. Furthermore, she is also the keeper of a Rolls-Royce Wraith car that comes for at least $345k. Stephanie also possesses a Jaguar XF car which is worth between $50k to $70k.

According to reports, Stephanie McMahon’s father i.e, Vincent Kenny McMahon bought a private jet plane known as “Bombardier Global 5000 Jet” to make the journey of the McMahon family convenient, fast, and in style. It is said that the plane is mostly reserved for the McMahon family to drop them at important business meetings and wrestling events.

However, it does not mean that only the McMahon family can ride in this plane, it is stated that a few selected WWE wrestlers can ride in this private jet as well. Now get ready to get your mind blown away after hearing the price of this private jet. According to reports, it is estimated that the cost of Bombardier Global 5000 is at least a whopping $31 million.

Stephanie McMahon Real Estate

The Billionaire Princess resides in a property that suits her “Billionaire Princess” persona. Stephanie resides in a majestic property in Weston, Connecticut along with her husband HHH and her three daughters. According to reports, the house is said to have a huge private swimming pool, a grand entrance, a gym, and a guest room. Reports reveal that the value of the house is more than $25 million, and the Chairman of WWE resides in a massive $32 million property just a few minutes away from his daughter’s residence.

Early Life

Stephanie McMahon is the daughter of millionaires Vincent Kennedy McMahon and Linda McMahon. Stephanie’s parents met each other when they were in their teens and later walked down the aisle in the year 1966. Later in 1970, Vince and Linda welcomed their first child a son named Shane Brandon McMahon or better known as Shane-o-Mac in WWE. Linda gave birth to her son on the 15th of January in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

A few years later in 1976, Vince and Linda McMahon became parents for the second time, when Linda gave birth to Stephanie McMahon on the 24th of September in Hartford, Connecticut. After her birth, Vince and Linda relocated to Greenwich, Connecticut, where Stephanie was sent to Greenwich Country Day School.

After this, Stephanie was enrolled in Greenwich High School, and later in 1994, Stephanie completed her high school. Stephanie then joined the University of Boston to pursue higher studies. Then in 1998, Stephanie completed her graduation and left the University of Boston with a degree in communications. Just after completing college, Stephanie started to work at her father’s company i.e, WWE.

Career

Stephanie McMahon started her career with WWE by taking up a job as an account executive and receptionist. She then went on to work as head writer in the 2000s and then later got promoted to Senior Vice President in the same field in 2006.

Then in the following year, Stephanie got the position of Executive Vice President of WWE, a position which she held for almost 8 years. In 2013, she was declared the Chief Brand Officer of the company. Her role as the CBO is to oversee and manage business partners and media. In addition to this, she also handles media and investors as well.

She is also responsible for bringing out the new WWE logo. During her time serving as CBO, Stephanie also stepped into the squared circle for a few fights. She has exchanged blows with the likes of Kurt Angle, Ronda Rousey, Stone Cold, her father Vince McMahon, her brother Shane McMahon, and even her mother Linda McMahon, and tons of others.

Stephanie’s last appearance in the ring was at WrestleMania, where she competed against Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey along with her husband HHH. Recently it was revealed that her husband i.e, HHH is suffering from a heart condition, which resulted in him stepping down as a wrestler.

Private Life

Paul Levesque or better known as HHH was in a romantic relationship with a fellow wrestler Joanie Laurer, who is popular among fans with her ring name “Chyna”. Though HHH denies it, there is news on the web that claims that HHH left Chyna for Stephanie McMahon. Soon after HHH broke up with Chyna, he started seeing Stephanie McMahon in 2000 on the TV screen as well as in real life. After dating for 3 years, Stephanie and Paul exchanged engagement rings on February 14.

Then in the same year i.e, in October, Stephanie and Paul walked down the aisle in St. Teresa Church. After 3 years of marriage, the couple welcomed their first child into the world i.e, a daughter named Aurora Rose. Then later in the year 2008, Stephanie gave birth to her second daughter named Murphy Claire.

In 2010, Stephanie and Paul became parents for the third time to a daughter named Evelyn Levesque. Stephanie also adopted her husband’s last name and became Stephanie McMahon Levesque.

Conclusion

Vincent Kennedy McMahon succeeded his father Vince McMahon Sr by taking over WWE and taking it to new heights. This has been the same with the case of Vincent Kennedy McMahon as his daughter took over the responsibilities of WWE. Though most decisions are made by Vince McMahon, one cannot deny the contribution of Stephanie McMahon and her husband HHH to the WWE.

Stephanie started her career with WWE by modeling merchandise and also working as an Account executive and receptionist. She worked all the way up to become Director of Creative Development and later on to become the Chief Brand Officer. She is happily married to the love of her life and continues to take care of WWE along with her father and her husband.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Stephanie McMahon worth? A. As of 2022 Stephanie McMahon net worth is calculated as around $150 million. 2. How old is Stephanie McMahon? A. Stephanie McMahon is 45 years old. 3. Who is the husband of Stephanie McMahon? A. Stephanie McMahon exchanged wedding vows with the former WWE wrestler Paul Levesque or better known as “HHH”. 4. How many children do Stephanie McMahon and HHH have? A. HHH and Stephanie McMahon are proud parents of 3 daughters namely Aurora Rose, Murphy Claire, and Vaughn Evelyn who were born in the years 2006, 2008, and 2010 respectively.