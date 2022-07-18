Steelo Brim Net Worth: Career, Assets, Age, Height, Family, Awards, Cars, Bio

Steelo Brim is an actor, producer and television personality from America. He is best known for co-hosting the MTV-aired comedy show called “Ridiculousness” which he has also produced himself. Other than that Brim has several other television shows and films to his credit. His love for music initially led him to pursue a profession in that direction but he soon got the lucrative offer of co-hosting the MTV show. From there he went on to become more of a television personality and then routing his career towards acting. If you have already watched “Ridiculousness” and wondering what is Steelo Brim worth, then, well, Brim has sure earned good from his career so far. As of 2022, Steelo Brim net worth between $3 to $4 million and still growing.

Brim is a talented individual and this is evident from his attractive portfolio so far. Besides his main stream hosting and acting projects, he has also been a voice artist lending the his voice to many character in different films. Those who know him would also surely know and appreciate his amazingly timed comical skills. It’s been close to a decade that he is in the entertainment industry and the way

In this posting we have covered more details about this well-famed entertainer including how much Steelo Brim make, the various projects he has been a part of, his relationship status, physical appearance and more. without further delay, let’s get going!

Steelo Brim Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Appearance, Career, and Personal Life

How Much Does Steelo Brim Make

Steelo has branched out his career into different dimensions that includes acting, producing, voice acting, hosting, podcasting and more. Like most artists in the industry this is surely a great way to explore the skills and invest in the right one right from the beginning. But so far, looks like Brim is doing great at all the endeavors he has touched. This has brought Steelo Brim net worth to $3 to $4 million as of today.

Now that you know what is Steelo Brim worth, you might be wondering what his yearly paycheck look like. Given his net worth, it is not wrong to say that the American host /actor easily pulls in around $400K to $450K at minimum from various projects in a year.

Earning From “Ridiculousness”

The comedian’s most notable project is the Comedy series “Ridiculousness”. He appeared in about 88 episodes all together in the show and reportedly made a little over $140,000 per episode as a co-host. Plus, television shows are generally backed by a lot of commercials and sponsors that brings in majority of the revenue. Although this may not be the exact figure, even if it is around this, then he has sure made a massive fortune from this show giving Steelo Brim net worth a huge boost.

Earnings From Social Media and Other Television Ventures

Steelo Brim also makes money on various social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter by endorsing and promoting various products during his podcast or videos. He has 1.2 million following on Instagram and gets thousands of views per video which helps boost his earnings. Even though his appearances in films have been rather short, he has still likely earned $30K to $40K from here adding up to Steelo Brim net worth.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Sterling "Steelo" Brim Popular Name Steelo Brim Date of Birth 5 June 1988 Age 34 years Place of Birth Chicago, Illinois Parents Tracy Brim (Mother) Frank Brim (Father) Siblings Three- two brothers and one sister Spouse/ Children none Net Worth $3 to $4 million Profession Host, actor, television personality

How old is Steelo Brim? Steelo Brim was born Sterling “Steelo” Brim on 5th of June, 1988 in Chicago, Illinois. As of 2022, he is 34 years old. He is the son of Tracy Brim (mother) and Frank Brim (Father). While his mother is a pastor, his father a Chief Chicago Fire Department Battalion. His father also reportedly launched a baseball team in Chicago with the help of Garfield Park. Brim grew up in a religious household along with three other siblings, two brothers and a sister. The names of his siblings are unknown.

Thanks to his father’s inclination for baseball, Brim was also passionate about the sport from a very early age. In fact, as a child, he was a star player in his native place. As for his education, Brim attended Whitney M. Young Magnet High School. After graduating from there, he joined Baltimore’s Morgan State University to further his studies although in 2007, he dropped out in the middle in order to pursue a career in music.

Appearance

Fans are often interested to know about their favorite celebrity’s physical appearance along with their other details. So how about Steelo Brim? With a height of 1.73 m, dark brown eye color, and well built physique, Steelo definitely has a pleasant on-screen appearance.

Career

Steele stepped into the professional world in the early 2000s when he was 19. But before that he made his acting debut in a movie called “Hardball”. He then relocated to Los Angeles to chase his music dreams. Steele Brim initially started working in various radio stations as an Artists and Repertoire executive in order to support himself financially in the new city. He worked with big labels like Atlanta Records, Songbook Atlantic and others.

Steele crossed paths with Rob Dyrdek when he was working in the studio of one of Rob’s cousins. After meeting a couple of times Rob proposed that they should do a show together. A few months later he offered Steele to co-host the MTV show “Ridiculousness” with him and since then began his hosting career. It was also the beginning of Brim and Rob’s association for many future projects.

As for “Ridiculousness” The series started in 2011 and since then it’s gained a massive popularity and support from the audiences. Brim initially began only as a co-host but later also served as the executive creative producer of the show. Beside this show, Brim has also been a part of Rob Dyrdek’s “Fantasy Factory” along with starring in a short film titled “Orange Drive”.

Voice Acting Projects

Steele Brim then expanded his entertainment career to voice acting in 2012. He lent his voice to ‘Meaty’, a character in NickToons aired “Wild Grinders”. This was yet another production of Rob Dyrdek. In 2014, he was a part of an episode of the television series Teenage Mountain Lion and also in the video game titled “NBA 2K17”. During this time, Brim served as an executive producer for “Basic Math Day One” which is television mini-series.

Steelo’s Podcast

Steelo Brim launched his own podcast in 2020 that he co-hosts with Chris Reinacher. They cover various issues that surface during the week in a more comical way. They invite guests from different verticals in their show to make it more interesting.

Assets

The television personality is the owner of a luxurious 6000 sq. ft. mansion in Encino, Los Angeles. Brim reportedly got the house for $4.2 million. Some of the prominent features of the house include high-end design and finishing, pool, BBQ area, spa and numerous other modern day amenities. The five bed-room and 6 baths property also includes a wine cellar, a theatre and a games room for entertainment purposes.

Personal Life

According to a few sources online, Steele Brim is reportedly in a relationship with someone but looks like he loves to keep his personal details a secret. No one could retrieve more information than this like who she is or her name etc. Earlier, he was said to be engaged to Conna Walker. The duo reportedly were engaged in 2016, but they broke up soon.

Wrapping Up

Steelo Brim is not just a regular television personality but a very talented individual with different skills. His pleasant appearance and audience-friendly hosting skills has got him fan following in millions. From the time he started appearing in television, he earned quite a name in the industry along with a lot support from the audiences. His social media account has a follower count of more than 1.4 million which is a proof of how much his fans like him and love listening to him.

Steele Brim net worth is around $3 to $4 million. He is progressing at an amazing pace with many profitable endeavors in different directions. With so much going on we are sure see a spike in his net worth soon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Steelo Brim worth? Steelo Brim net worth is $4 million and he has earned most of his wealth from his television career as a host, voice artist and actor. How old is Steelo Brim? Steelo was born on 5th June, 1988 in Chicago, Illinois. He is 34 years old as of 2022. How did Steelo become a part of “Ridiculousness”? Steelo Brim met Bob a few times in a studio after which he suggested that both of them should do a show together. He then requested Steele to join him as a co-host for “Ridiculousness”. Brim thus began his journey in the show. Is Steele Brim married? Steele Brim is not married but he is reportedly in a relationship with someone. He hasn’t, however, revealed the details of his girlfriend to the media.