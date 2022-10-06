Starbucks is one of the most famous coffeehouses and also roasteries in the world. It is an American multinational corporation with its headquarters in Seattle, Washington. Starbucks is known to be the largest chain of coffeehouses in the world. It has its cafés and stores all over the world in almost 80 countries. Starbucks’ menu contains coffees (hot and cold), grounded coffee, beans, tea, instant coffee, espresso, café latte, and Frappuccino in their beverage section. They also have snacks, breakfast, and pastries for their customers.

You might have known that Starbucks also provides a breakfast menu, sandwiches, and salads along with coffee at their cafés. They also have a good condiment collection which goes well with the items on their menu. Do you know that Starbucks also provides one of the most loved condiments of Americans, Sriracha? What is Sriracha sauce?

To know about this sriracha sauce at Starbucks, read this article completely. This will also include information such s the ingredients in the sauce, other places where you can get it, etc. So, happy reading.

Why Does Starbucks Provide Sriracha Sauce In 2022?

The list of condiments at Starbucks also includes spicy sriracha sauce in 2022. This has be introduced in their menu in 2016. The main reason for introducing this is due to the positive reviews and requests of several Starbucks customers. Now, customers who order in Starbucks are provided with a complimentary sriracha sauce packet by them. This is a great condiment and goes well with their breakfast menu options along with salads too. This sriracha sauce is also used in the preparation of some of their sandwiches such as the Honey BBQ Sriracha Chicken sandwich.

This article contains all the information and details related to the Starbucks Sriracha sauce. Which will also include what is its uses and also many more. So kindly read this article till the end to know everything about sriracha sauce.

What is the Reason for Starbucks to Introduce Sriracha Sauce on Their Menu?

Starbucks introduced a line of condiments way back in 2016 of which this sriracha sauce is also one. But many of their customers did not know this. Only the customers who have an idea about the sriracha sauce requested the barista in Starbucks to provide this sauce as a side with their salads and sandwiches.

The main reason for Starbucks to introduce this sriracha sauce in their condiments is that it is a highly requested sauce by their customers. So, as a customer-loved food chain, they agreed to the customer’s request and started providing this sriracha sauce. The requests are made through the feedback and request forms of the cafés.

Also, there is another major reason for Starbucks to introduce the sriracha sauce on their menu. It is that the Sriracha sauce is loved by many of their customers as a dressing for their salad and also with their sandwiches.

What Are the Ingredients of Sriracha Sauce Available at Starbucks?

The sriracha sauce available at Starbucks is of their own brand. So, the sriracha sauce at their cafés has a different texture and also is a little milder than any other sriracha sauce available in Asian restaurants.

The major items/ ingredients by which the Starbucks sriracha sauce is made are listed below:

Cayenne peppers Paprika Distilled vinegar Spice Sugar Salt Dried garlic Xanthan gum Jalapeño peppers, salt, citric acid purée Natural flavors Carrot fiber Water

In addition to the above ingredients, they will also add BBQ sauce when it is used in the Honey BBQ Sriracha Chicken sandwich. The BBQ sauce is added for the extra spice for the sandwich.

Does Starbucks Sell Their Sriracha Sauce?

No, it is sad to know that Starbucks does not sell their sriracha sauce to their customers who love it. However, they will provide one free packet of sriracha sauce when you visit them at their cafés to go with your order.

Starbucks at present is providing their customers with a free sriracha sauce packet along with their breakfast menu options, sandwiches, and salads. All you have to do is just request the barista at the counter to provide you with sriracha sauce when you place the order.

There are many customers who their sriracha sauce and request multiple times to provide them with a few extra sriracha sauce packets. They just save them to use in the future. Also, the Starbucks baristas happily provide them with a few sriracha packets. So, if you also love their sriracha sauce just request the barista to provide you with a few extra packets. These can be stored in a fridge.

What Are the Ways to Use Sriracha Sauce?

The free complimentary sriracha sauce packets which are provided by Starbucks can be saved and used later for many purposes. This is a great condiment which goes well with your breakfast such as an egg sandwich. This acts as a great substitute for the regular hot sauce.

This sriracha sauce is also a great dressing for your salads. Additionally, it tastes great with the Starbucks panini which provides you with the extra spice.

The extra packet you request and save for later can be used at your home as a condiment in many ways such as sandwiches, salads, rice recipes, soups, omelets, egg recipes, and wraps.

Are There Any Other Places Where You Can Purchase the Sriracha Sauce?

The sriracha brand available at Starbucks is its own brand, and they do not reveal its name. However, it is loved by many of its customers and is used as a common condiment in many recipes in the United States. So, it is not difficult to find the sriracha sauce now.

So, the most common sriracha sauce used by Americans is the original Huy Fong brand of sriracha sauce. This is made in Thailand and has a symbol of a rooster on it. This can be easily found in the retail and grocery stores in their Asian or international foods section.

Additionally, it is widely available in any Asian stores near you. You just have to check their spice and condiment section to find the sriracha sauce. Along with this, you can even sriracha sauce online from many retailers and websites such as Walmart and Amazon.

Final Thoughts on Starbucks Sriracha Sauce

Starbucks sriracha sauce is loved by their customers and is introduced on their condiments menu in 2016. You can find the Starbucks sriracha sauce in their cafés which are provided by them. The barista at Starbucks provides one free packet of sriracha sauce along with your breakfast menu options like sandwiches and salads too.

You can even request them to provide you with more which they happily will. The sriracha sauce at Starbucks is its own brand and has a different texture and taste from the sauce available in the market. Finally, you can purchase sriracha sauce in grocery stores, retail stores, and also online on some websites.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

When was sriracha sauce introduced to the Starbucks condiments menu? The Starbucks condiments menu is introduced with a list of condiments in 2016, but many customers do not know about the sriracha sauce. But it is now famous among Starbucks customers. Is Starbucks sriracha sauce sold separately in their cafés? No, Starbucks does not sell their sriracha sauce to their customers. However, you can get a free packet with your order. And also extra packets on request. What are the Starbucks items with which sriracha sauce goes great? Sriracha sauce goes great with the breakfast menu options in Starbucks such as egg sandwiches, and also as a dressing for their salads. What is the main reason for Starbucks to introduce sriracha sauce on their condiments menu? Sriracha sauce is highly requested by the customers at Starbucks, this is the major reason for them to introduce it.