When you need to get yourself a cup of coffee or tea on your way to work, then just get it at a local Starbucks coffeehouse. Millions of people in America stop at a Starbucks location to get the drink they need. As the largest and most popular coffeehouse chain in this country, Starbucks is known to sell many varieties of beverages. The company also offers various deals and offers to its customers from time to time. It also has something called the rewards program, whose members may get a lot of benefits and offers when they buy something at one of its branches. Starbucks Happy Hour is one such event or program that the company gives out to its rewards members. If you want to know when is the Starbucks Happy Hour as of 2022 and other details regarding it, then read the article.

Starbucks is a very popular and large company that is famous not only in the United States, but across many countries of the world. Just like any major company, Starbucks uses various strategies and gives out many offers in hopes of increasing sales. Starbucks Happy Hour is one such way that the company uses to not only increase its sales, but also to promote its brand. Keep reading to know more.

On What Day and Time is the Starbucks Happy Hour?

The Starbucks Happy Hour happens on Thursday every few weeks. On this day, you will be able to get an extra drink for free when you buy one. But of course, this offer only applies as long as you are a Starbucks rewards program member. The Happy Hour at Starbucks coffeehouses happens from 2 PM to 7 PM on Thursdays. If you are a person who is looking to get 2 drinks when you only pay for one, then I suggest that you become a rewards member and go on an assigned Thursday to get them. But keep in mind that this offer is not available every Thursday at every Starbucks location. If you are a rewards member, then you get a notification giving the timing and locations at which the happy hour will happen.

What is Starbucks Happy Hour?

The Starbucks happy hour is an offer period that the company organizes at its coffeehouses from time to time. If you are a rewards member, then you can get a BOGO (Buy One Get Free) offer during Happy Hour on select Thursdays from 2 in the afternoon to 7 in the evening. This offer happens at least two Tuesdays a month. What the offer actually states is that when you buy one handcrafted drink which is grande or larger, then you can get another drink of equal or lesser value totally free. So, if you are already a rewards member and then go to a participating Starbucks location on Thursday evening with your friends and save money with this offer.

How to Know When the Happy Hour at Starbucks Happens?

Although we know that Starbucks happy hour event happens on Thursdays, it is not every Thursday of the month. So, if you want to know on which specific Thursday is the offer available, then just go to the Starbucks mobile app. If you are not already a rewards member, then simply install the app and create yourself an account. Once you are logged in, you will receive emails, and notifications, regarding various offers which also include the Happy Hour event. Just make sure that you turn on your Starbucks notification in the settings so that you won’t miss offers. This way, not only will you get updates regarding a happy hour, you will receive other deals and offers too.

What Drinks Can You Get During Happy Hour to Get the Offer?

There are many drinks and beverages you can order during Happy Hour and also get the offer. But, unfortunately, not all beverages are available for the happy hour offer. To get the buy one, get one offer during the happy hour, you need to order a handcrafted drink that is a grande size or larger. Now, I know what you are thinking, What is a hand-crafted drink? Well, basically handcrafted drinks are espresso-based drinks, Frappuccino Blend Beverages, iced teas, cold coffees, Nitro, and seasonal drinks. These are the drink you can order during the happy house and get another drink absolutely free. Some of the more special drinks aren’t valid under this deal.

Does Happy Hour Happen in All Starbucks Locations?

No, this offer is not available at all Starbucks coffeehouses. If you want to get the BOGO offer, then you need to go to the right Starbucks location. If you want to know which of the company’s coffeehouses are having the Happy Hour event on Thursdays, then use the store locater in your Starbucks app. The app will show all your nearest Starbucks locations that have Happy Hour. Based on that, you can visit the one which is near to you and get to taste two drinks from the price of one. Keep in mind that the locations, which are hotels, malls, airports, and retail stores, do not participate in the Happy Hour event. You will need to visit the right coffeehouse to get what you want.

Why is Starbucks Happy Hour in the Afternoon?

As I have said before, the happy hour happens on select Thursdays from 2 PM to 7 PM. It is during this period that you will be able to get the BOGO offer. If you are wondering why Starbucks conducts happy hour in the afternoon, then the answer is simple. To attract new customers and to increase sales in the afternoon, Starbucks happy hour happens at that time. People usually drink coffee and other such beverages in the morning before they go to work or school. This is the time when most sales happen in the company’s coffeehouse outlets across the country.

The afternoon is generally not considered the time to have a coffee. It is also why the sales are lower in the afternoon than the rest of the time during the day. But there are people who feel sleepy after having lunch, to entice store people to come and drink coffee at Starbucks, it became happy hour on Thursdays. It is also a strategy by the company to make people loyal to Starbucks by making them visit the outlets. Starbucks also uses happy hour to promote any new drinks or beverages they are launching.

How to Redeem BOGO Coupons to Get Drinks at Starbucks?

Getting BOGO coupons is very simple. All you need to do is create an account in the Starbucks app and become a rewards member. Once you do that, the app’s interface will automatically add different coupons and offers to your account. It will also send a notification altering you about the date and time of the happy hour at locations that are near to you. Once you order the drink, just show the BOGO coupon to the cashier and give an order for your free drink. Keep in mind that you can only use a single BOGO coupon during one happy hour. But there are no limits to how many eligible drinks you can order with that coupon, as long as you fulfill all the terms and conditions.

Conclusion

The happy hour at Starbucks locations is held on select Thursdays in a month. The timings of happy hour are from 2 PM to 7 PM. People who have subscribed to the Starbucks rewards program are the ones who are eligible to get the happy hour offer. If you are a rewards member at Starbucks, then you can get a BOGO offer during happy hour. To get the offer, you need to order a handcrafted drink that is a grande size or larger. Then you will have the option of ordering another drink that is of equal or lower value for absolutely free.

The important thing to keep in mind is that not all Starbucks locations participate n the happy hour event. If you want to know at which location happy hour happens, then just use the Starbucks app’s store later to find a Starbucks near you which participates in this event. So, if you are looking to get two drinks for the price of one, then I suggest that participate in the happy hour.

FAQs – When is Starbucks Happy Hour as of 2022?

