What can be more delightful than getting a free drink from Starbucks during your birthday? Well, there are a lot of things that can bring you more joy than a cup of a free drink at Starbucks. However, you don’t want to miss the little treat that Starbucks offers you on your birthday, I guess!. This article is all about answering as many queries as it can about the Starbucks Birthday Drink. Please read through to get complete information about it.

Is Starbucks Offering Their Customers Free Drinks on Their Birthdays in 2022?

For people who are hearing about the Starbucks free drink thing for the first time, yes, Starbucks was offering a free drink to their customers on their birthdays. For people who are expecting, if they are still offering a free drink on birthdays, the answer again is yes. Hold your horses! Continue reading the article for a better understanding.

How to Get a Free Drink From Starbucks on Your Birthday?

Before everything, I want to tell you that, barging in and telling them it’s your birthday will not get you a free drink. If you did, the staff at Starbucks would wish you a “Happy Birthday” after all. If you need your birthday freebie, you have to create a Starbucks rewards account. It is very much like a membership, but free of cost.

However, you cannot create the account on your birthday or the day before and get the freebie. You should have signed up for the Starbucks rewards program at least seven days prior to the day you want to get the freebie or your birthday. Additionally, you are expected to make at least one purchase in order to make yourself eligible for a freebie on your birthday. The purchase need not be big, though. That’s it. You are all set!.

You can enter the Starbucks store and show your registered Starbucks card or the Starbucks app to the Barista. That will get you the free drink.

Where Can You Redeem Your Starbucks Birthday Drink?

Again, you cannot redeem your birthday drink at all Starbucks. For example, there are franchise Starbucks stores that don’t enroll themselves in the Starbucks reward program. In other words, you cannot expect your birthday drink from them. However, all the company-owned Starbucks stores are part of the program.

The Starbucks kiosks that are found at airports, hospitals, and schools are less likely to be company-owned. Excepting these locations, you can look for other places.

How Can You Find Out the Starbucks Stores That Are Participating in the Starbucks Reward Program?

You can find it too hard to differentiate if a store is company-owned or franchisor-owned. Since these stores are representing the Starbucks brand, they try to represent a typical company-owned Starbucks in every manner. Even if you could differentiate, you still don’t know if the particular store has enrolled in the program. Well, there is a simple way to find the right Starbucks café that would give you your birthday freebie.

Go to the Starbucks store locator webpage. There you will find the ‘Filter’ option on your top right corner. As you scroll down, you can see the “Redeem Rewards” option. Once you apply that filter by clicking that option, you can find all the shops that are part of the Starbucks reward program. The search results would show both the company-owned and franchise shops. But hey! Who cares until they give us our freebie.

Should It Only Be a Drink?

When it comes to Starbucks, people always crave a free drink, mostly. This has become a default freebie for the majority of people. But sincerely, the Starbucks reward program hasn’t said that a freebie is limited to drinks only. According to the reward program, you can buy any ‘one’ freebie you want from the list of products present on the menu of Starbucks. It can be a drink or a solid food item. However, there are certain items that you are barred from purchasing using the reward program. They are alcoholic drinks. This is an expected one. They are expensive!. I know, they’re too much to ask for!.

What Other Days Can You Get a Free Drink?

Are there other days when you can get a free drink? If the answer is yes, when is that day? Well, there is one other day you can get a free drink. It is on the 29th of September every year, which happens to be National Coffee Day. The customers who bring an empty cup to the Starbucks store that are part of the reward program would be getting a free cup of coffee.

What is the quantity of coffee you would get? You are entitled to get 20 ounces (0.76 kg) of coffee on the national coffee day. This would fill a large mug. However, you have another way for getting a free drink. In order to access those benefits, you have to enroll yourself in the Rewards loyalty program. Based on the stars you earn, you can buy from Starbucks. In other words, you can use the star for purchasing at Starbucks.

What Are the Other Benefits You Would Get From Being a Rewards’ Member?

Some of you can think, why should I go through this much process for one freebie. Well, the birthday freebie is one of many benefits you would be getting via the reward program. There are many other benefits apart from it. Let me list a few.

You are entitled to get free refills on hot or cold coffee/tea at the participating Starbucks stores. Reap this benefit via registered Starbucks card or app. However, please note that you will not get refills for Iced Tea Lemonade and Teavana Shaken Iced Teas Infusions.

When you are a member of the rewards program, you will receive special member offers. In order to get notified, either download the Starbucks app or choose to receive promotional emails from Starbucks regarding special offers.

Make sure to take note of Double Star days. On these days, you can earn twice the stars you would earn on normal days via purchase.

Star codes can be used to earn stars. These stare codes are made available inside the specially marked packages of Starbucks products that are sold in grocery stores. The number of star you earn via this can vary from one code to another.

Did you enter your wrong birthdate while signing up? Well, don’t worry, there is a way you can get it changed. In order to do that, you have to contact Starbucks Customer Service. They would help you change your incorrect information.

Before contacting them for correction, check if you have really given incorrect DOB. You can do that by logging in to your account via app or Starbucks webpage. After logging in, select the ‘account’ option. And then choose personal info, where you can check the DOB you entered.

Conclusion

The whole concept of the Starbucks reward program is to give the members a special experience apart from other customers. Starbucks wants as many people as they can to get the benefits. That is one of the prime reasons why they are collecting no fee for becoming a member. I hope everyone takes advantage of the program. Note, the birthday freebie is one of many benefits. Try to enjoy other benefits of the program as well. In this article, I have answered how to get your Starbucks birthday drink and where to get it. I have also tried to clarify various other doubts you may have regarding the freebie. In addition to all these, I have listed a few other benefits you would enjoy by being a member of the rewards program. I hope you found the information helpful. Happy day!

Frequently Asked Questions – Starbucks Birthday Drink

1. What are the other occasions you can get a free drink at Starbucks? Other than your birthday, you can get a free drink on National Coffee Day. 2. Where can you redeem your birthday reward? You can redeem your birthday reward at selected Starbucks stores only. Those are Starbucks that are participating in the reward program. You can find a list of those Starbucks stores using the Starbucks Store locator. 3. What other items can I get as a freebie on my birthday? You can almost get anything as a freebie from the Starbucks menu, except alcoholic drinks.