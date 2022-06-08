Starbucks has customers from all around the world. There are millions of people who purchase food or have a drink at Starbucks outlets located in so many countries. It wants to keep all its customer happy and satisfied, which can be achieved through great taste and quality. Among the millions, Starbucks has to take special care of each customer. Especially those who have been customers of Starbucks for a long time. Hence, it thought of giving rewards to them. In order to provide rewards to such customers, Starbucks came up with the wonderful idea of starting a Loyalty rewards program. The Starbucks 400 stars merchandise is a reward that is provided to them via the Loyalty rewards program. So, What are the benefits of getting this reward? How can you utilize this reward? Well, if you need answers to these questions, continue reading this article to know the answer.

What Is Starbucks 400 Stars Merchandise in 2022?

This is the highest reward one can get by joining a loyalty rewards program of Starbucks. When you become a part of Starbucks’s loyalty program, you will start earning stars for every purchase you make at Starbucks. You can use these stars to get rewards from Starbucks. The rewards can be anything ranging from free drinks to different types of food items sold by Starbucks. Similarly, you can use the Starbucks 400 stars merchandise to buy merchandises that Starbucks sells. The merchandise can include coffee beans, Starbucks cups, and a few selected merchandises whose worth is $20 or less than that. Keep reading this article to know more about Starbucks 400 stars Merchandise.

How to Get the Starbucks 400 Stars Merchandise Reward?

In order to get it, you should get a physical Starbucks card. If you feel hard to maintain a separate card for Starbucks, then you can opt to download the Starbucks app. Both the iPhone and Android users can download the Starbucks app on App Store and Google Play Store respectively. Once you sign up through the app, you will become eligible to earn stars.

Whenever you use either the card or the app for purchasing merchandise sold by Starbucks, you will earn stars. Later, these stars can be redeemed to buy free food and drinks from the Starbucks store. If you have just 25 stars, you will be able to customize your drink without any cost at Starbucks. If you need to buy something like a hot Sandwich or Handcrafted drink, you have to wait to gain more stars. After earning around 150 stars, you will be able to buy the aforementioned merchandise from Starbucks.

You are allowed to redeem around 400 stars to buy merchandise worth $20 or less from Starbucks. If you have to buy an item whose worth is more than $20, then you can utilize the 400 stars to pay off the first $20. You can pay the remaining amount using cash or any other payment method of your choice.

What Can You Purchase Using Starbucks 400 Stars Merchandise?

Use your highest reward option to get Signature Starbucks cups, coffee accessories, and different types of coffee beans available in packs. You are allowed to select any of the aforementioned merchandise using 400 stars as long as the worth is less than twenty bucks. In most cases, the Starbucks cups and tumblers that have the latest designs will be sold out in no time. Additionally, the availability of coffee beans varies from one store to another.

Do you have some other product in your mind? Well, if that is the case, I would suggest you take a look at the terms and conditions of the loyalty reward program. The information will be available on Starbucks.com.

How Can I Redeem the Stars to Get Merchandise at Starbucks?

The process of redeeming stars for merchandise is quite simple. However, you should know that it can be done only at company-owned and participating franchisee-owned Starbucks stores only. The franchisee-owned Starbucks stores don’t participate in the loyalty reward program in most cases. Hence, it is better to always look for company-owned Starbucks stores. In addition to these two options, you have one other option. It is the Starbucks stores that are located within grocery stores. However, the third option can be used to redeem only 150 stars only.

Is It Possible to Redeem More Than One Reward in One Purchase?

If you are purchasing merchandise from Starbucks in-store at the cash register, you will be able to use more than one reward. However, in order to use them, you should have enough stars. For example, if you are trying to buy merchandise that requires around 550 stars, you can combine 400 tier reward and 150 tier reward to get that merchandise. In case, you are using the Starbucks app, you can get to use only one reward for each purchase.

Is It Possible to Earn More Than 400 Stars at Starbucks?

Yes. You can earn more than 400 stars. There is no limit to the number of stars that you can earn via Starbucks. In fact, Starbucks customers who often make purchases will have thousands of stars in their accounts. However, the case is different when it comes to time. You should use the stars you earned before 6 months. If not, all the stars you have earned will expire. There are many cases where hundreds of stars were not redeemed because of staking up the stars for more than 6 months.

Hence, if you have more stars, you should plan how to spend it as well. If you haven’t planned, the chances of you not utilizing the stars increases. Here is a suggestion. Make use of the updates available in the Starbucks app. You can use the app to track the star you have earned in your reward account. Whenever you find having excess stars, remember to redeem stars instead of paying for the purchases. Finally, make sure that you spent all the amount before it expires.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

I started this article by explaining how Starbucks treats customers who regularly purchase from Starbucks. Following that, I explained what is Starbucks 400 stars Merchandise. Later, I explained how to get that reward and what can one get from Starbucks stores using 400 stars. In the next section, I explained how to redeem the stars gained by purchasing at Starbucks, and I spoke about the possibilities of using more than one reward in a purchase. I think the information that I have provided in this article regarding Starbucks 400 stars merchandise and the Loyalty reward program was helpful to you.

Final Thoughts

The loyalty reward program surely gives a special experience to the regular customers of Starbucks. They can take advantage of the program and get a lot of freebies. After taking a look at the perks of being part of this program, I guess people who frequently visit Starbucks and don’t have any idea about this program are losing so many bucks. One thing I want Starbucks to amend about the usage of stars is the expiry period. I wish Starbucks can extend it to one year. By doing so, a lot of stars can be prevented from getting expired. This will definitely make the customers who are fans of Starbucks happy. I conclude this article by saying happy free drinks at Starbucks for you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Starbucks 400 Stars Merchandise

1. What is the minimum reward I can get using the stars I earned? If you have just 25 stars, you will be able to customize your drink at Starbucks. This is the minimum reward you will get by using the stars. 2. Is there any limit on the number of stars you can earn in the Loyalty Reward Program? No. You are allowed to earn as many stars as you can. Starbucks doesn’t restrict you from it. However, Starbucks expects you to spend the stars you earned within 6 months. Later, you will not be able to use the stars because they will expire after that. 3. Will you be able to use the stars to buy drinks or any merchandise at Franchisee–owned Starbucks? If the Franchisee – owned Starbucks store is participating in the loyalty reward program, you can redeem your stars to get drinks or food items. In case, the store is not a part of this program, you cannot use your stars at that store. 4. Does Starbucks which is located in a grocery store participate in a loyalty reward program? The answer is “Yes” in most cases.