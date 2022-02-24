Excelsior!, this is the catchphrase that Stan Lee used to end his comic columns in style. Stan Lee was the person who brought Marvel Comics to the top, when DC Comics was dominating the world. This man was behind the creation of our favorite superheroes like Iron-Man, Hulk, Spider-Man, Thor, Black Panther, Black Widow, and legendary groups like X-Men and Fantastic Four, and many more. We wouldn’t have got the avengers, the web-slinger, the evergreen “I Love You 3000”, and the whole Marvel Universe, if there was no Stan Lee.

Today the Marvel Cinematic Universe has collected more than $25 billion from movies and TV shows. Unfortunately, Stan Lee was no part of it, even though he laid the foundation of the Marvel Universe. So what was Stan Lee’s net worth? When did Stan Lee die? And how much was Stan Lee worth? All the details of Stan Lee biography are shared in this article.

What Was Stan Lee’s Net Worth?

Stan Lee net worth was around $50 to $80 million in 2018. He made most of his fortune by the sales of Marvel Comics. Stan began his career as an assistant and was paid only $8 per week for his services. He was a writer, producer, publisher, and also editor. Given that, he created most of the famous characters, he would have made a lot of money from the Marvel movies. Unfortunately, though he created the characters, he had no shares in the movie’s profits, because he did not own the rights of the characters.

Name Stanley Martin Lieber (a.k.a. Stan Lee) Net Worth Born 28 December 1922, New York City Death 12 November 2018, Los Angeles, California Nationality American Height 5 Feet 11 Inches Weight 98 Kilograms (Approximately) Age 95 Years Occupation Comic Book Writer, Editor, Publisher, Producer Career 1939-2018

How Much Was Stan Lee Worth?

Just because he did not own the rights over the characters, does not mean he was not rich. Stan lived a luxurious and comfortable life. Lee was the keeper of many expensive cars, collectible comics, and also a grand mansion. Below are the details on Stan Lee’s salary, income, and collections.

Stan Lee Income

As you know the artist earned most of his fame by creating our favorite characters. He initially started his career as a comic writer, and soon made his way to become the editor of Marvel Comics. This does not end here, he continuously made his way to the top and eventually became the Marvel President and Chairman. However, Stan Lee gave up his position and became a publisher, and stated that his presidential position focused on finance and numbers, thus not allowing him to be creative. Even after he dropped his position, Lee still continued to receive a sum of $1 million annual salary. Later, Stan demanded to get fair compensation from Marvel movies, as he created the characters.

Eventually, Marvel and Stan Lee came to an agreement that Lee would receive a share of 10% from the movies profits. However, in 2002, Lee filed a lawsuit against Marvel, stating that the company did not pay him the agreed sum. The parties then later came to a settlement and Lee was presented with a one time compensation of $10 million. As a result, when Disney took over Marvel in 2009, Stan Lee had no share in the profits of the movies. However, Disney agreed to pay him a salary of $1 million each year, as long as Stan Lee has ties with the company. It is estimated that he made around $8 million per year.

Stan Lee Productions

Lee started his production company along with Peter Paul in the year 1998, known as “Stan Lee Media”, unfortunately by the end of 2000, the company filed for bankruptcy. Then in the following year, Stan commenced another production company known as “POW!” along with Arthur Lieberman and Gill Champion. Not only this he also started a series known as “Just Imagine”, where Stan Lee gave a new avatar to the DC superheroes including Superman, Batman, Flash, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman. Lee’s company went on to produce shows like Who Wants To Be a Superhero?, Legion of 5, manga series Ultimo, Hero man, and many more. Stan Lee made a great sum of money from his production company.

Stan Lee’s Cars And House Collection

The comic artist knew how to travel in style. Stan Lee had one of the most impressive car collections in his possession. Starting with Audi S8, that cost for a whopping amount of $127k. He was also the keeper of a classic Mercedes SEL WI26, that can reach the speed of up to 228 km/h. He also had a Ferrari 308 GTS, that has a shining red color body with attractive design. The Ferrari is worth at least $150k, and he also had a model of Chevrolet from the 1970s that has worth around $170k as of today. Stan also had a limited edition BMW car known as BMW 507, and there are only 250 in the world. The car holds a massive value of almost a million dollars.

Stan was the proud owner of huge mansions. He purchased a property in Los Angeles back in the year 2015 for a huge amount of $2.8 million. The house consisted of four bedrooms, a large pool and also a spa. In addition to this, it also had seven bathrooms, a large kitchen, and spacious hallways and dining room. He also purchased another house for more than $3.2 million. The house was spread over 5000 square feet and had a huge swimming pool and also 5 bedrooms. Apart from this the house also had 7 grand bathrooms, a hall, kitchen, and also a huge garden in front.

Selling Autographs

People were so crazy about Stan Lee, that the fans even agreed to pay him around $100 just to get his autograph. Stan Lee frequently graced comic con events, where comic books fans gather. It is said that Lee charged them $100 for just an autograph.

Stan Lee Biography

Stan Lee’s career started in 1939, when Lee was appointed as an assistant in the Timely Comics. Initially, Lee’s job was to refill inkwells, and also bring lunch, proofread and erase pencil marks crossing the borderline, and many other small tasks. He finally got to draw on paper in the third issue of Captain America Comics in 1941. The earliest known comic character co-created by Stan Lee is “The Destroyer”, which made its debut in 1941. After this, he also co-created Jack Frost, and Father Time. He got his job as the interim editor, when he was just 19 years old. Lee’s work was so good that he not only served in the company for decades but eventually became the publisher in 1972.

Then during the 1950s, the legendary battle between Marvel and DC began. During this era, the DC Comics editor introduced Justice League, which in turn Marvel resorted to creating a superhero team of their own. He created the iconic “Fantastic Four” with artist Jack Kirby. This series became an instant hit, which led to the rise of many other superhero teams. Stan would go on to create superheroes like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Thor, Hulk, X-Men, Daredevil, Spider-Man, and many more. Then Jack Kirby and Stan Lee bought together their superhero team known as “The Avengers”. In the 1960s Stan had control over most of the Marvel scripts and arts. During this time, he also started using his iconic catchphrase “Excelsior!” in Stan’s Soapbox column.

In 1972, Lee stopped writing comic books and became a publisher. After that, he started appearing in comic book conventions as he became a known figure among the people. Later in the 1980s, Lee started gracing the Marvel movies with his guest appearances. In the early 2000s, Stan mostly made his appearances at Comic Book Conventions and in movies. During this period he also started his production company known as POW!, and also wrote comics for DC Comics. He created numerous TV shows and series and continued to make guest appearances in the MCU movies. His last appearance was in the MCU’s last installment of the Avenger series titled “Avengers Endgame” released one year after his death in 2019.

Personal Life

Stan Lee was born to a Jewish family on 28 of December 1922 in Manhattan, New York City. His father was Jack Lieber was a tailor and his mother Celia was a housewife. Stan Lee went to DeWitt Clinton High School, and later graduated at the age of 16 in the year 1939. Then in 1947, he married Joan Clayton Boocock on December 5th. After three years of marriage, the couple welcomed their first child in 1950. Lee’s daughter Joan Celia Lee was born on 1st April in 1950. Then in 1953, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Jan Lee.

Unfortunately, Jan Lee passed away just a few days after. In 2012, Lee had to undergo a surgery to implant a pacemaker. As a result, Lee had to stop his appearances at conventions, which he loved so much. Then later in 2018, Lee got pneumonia in February and was admitted to a hospital. Then on 12 November 2018, Stan Lee passed away leaving behind his amazing legacy for the generations to come.

Conclusion

Stan Lee was no doubt one of the greatest comic artist of all time. He almost single-handedly took Marvel to the top, by creating many amazing superheroes. Lee would have been far richer than he was, but sold the rights of most characters to various companies. This in turn allowed them to cut off Stan Lee from the profits that they made from the movies. Lee also admitted that he made a bad decision of letting others taking advantage of the characters that he created. Eventually, Lee was happy that he could impact and also become a part of every person through his art. Stan Lee may have left this world, but his legacy will continue to live on forever within his fans.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When did Stan Lee die? A. Stan Lee died on November 12, 2018 2. How old was Stan Lee? A. Stan Lee was 95 years old when he died. 3. Did Stan Lee make money from MCU movies? A. No. He did not make any from MCU movies, as he did not own the characters rights. 4. What was Stan Lee’s salary as an assistant? A. When Stan Lee took the job as an assistant at Timely comics, he was paid $8 each week.