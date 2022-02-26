Today’s youth is inspired by celebrities, actors, players, etc., but Sommer Ray was inspired by her parents. In case you don’t know who Sommer Ray is, then allow us to tell you. Sommer Ray is a famous YouTuber, model, internet personality, and fitness expert. She became famous just at the age of 25 years and already has millions of fans on her social media platforms. So how much is Sommer Ray Worth? How much money does she make? And What is Sommer Ray’s net worth? Keep reading to find out.

What Is Sommer Ray’s Net Worth?

Sommer Ray net worth is around $8 to $10 million as of 2022. Ray became famous for her fitness tutorial videos. She is a fitness freak, and she followed the footsteps of her parents as they are too crazy about fitness. Sommer initially started her career by lifting weights, and her father supported her as a mentor. Soon, she started making fitness videos and tutorials on social media. Her followers grew rapidly and she soon became famous. She is now, considered one of the most influential personalities.

Name Sommer Ray Net Worth $8 to $10 million Born 15 September 1996, Colorado, United States Nationality American Height 5 Feet 6 Inches Weight 55 kilograms Age 25 Siblings 3 Occupation Fitness Trainer, Model, Social Media Influencer, Entrepreneur Career 2013-Present

How Much Is Sommer Ray Worth?

Sommer Ray makes most of her money by posting fitness and motivational videos. She makes tons of money from her Instagram page and also by paid sponsorships and promotions. Ray is also active on YouTube and has millions of subscribers. Apart from being a social media influencer, she also makes a huge sum of money from her ventures. Below are the details of how Sommer Ray makes her money and also the list of things Ray owns.

Sommer Ray Income

No wonder Sommer Ray has an impressive net worth. It is estimated that she earns more than $1 million per year, and her monthly income is more than 80k.

Vine And Instagram

Sommer Ray started taking fitness lessons when she was just 15 years old. She rose to fame after she joined an online platform called “Vine” in 2013. Sommer started posting fitness videos on Vine, and soon rose to popularity. After Vine was shut down, she moved to Instagram and YouTube platforms to grow her career and also to guide and motivate people to become fit.

She joined Instagram in the year 2015, and began posting fitness and workout videos. Here too her followers grew rapidly and just in a few years, she became one of the highest followed Instagram influencers. Ray has more than 26.8 million followers on her Instagram page. On average, it is estimated that she makes around $15k for each photo, and she can easily demand around $30k for each video. Ray also makes decent money from shout-outs and selling badges during live streams. The audience can show their support to their influencers by purchasing badges, and they start from $0.99.

YouTube Channel And Other Social Media Platforms

The internet influencer also has an impressive amount of subscribers on her YouTube channel. Ray mostly posts videos on diet, fitness, vlogging, workout plans, and also fitness challenges. She currently has more than 1.85 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and has more than 8.2 million overall views. It is estimated that the model makes around $4.8k yearly from YouTube. She also makes a lot of money from brand promotions and advertisements.

Coming to her other social media handles, she has more than 11 million followers on her TikTok and over a million followers on her Twitter. It is reported that Ray earns more than $10k for each post on her TikTok account. She also has around 670k followers on her Facebook page. Given her massive number of followers, she can easily make thousands of dollars from brand promotions alone.

Modeling And Fitness Competitions

Ray has participated in many fitness competitions and took two trophies to her home from the 2015 NPC Colorado State Championship. Then later in the same year, she earned a spot at number 16 at the NPC USA Championship. Due to her popularity on Vine, Instagram, and YouTube, she was offered a great deal of money for posing in swimsuits from reputed companies like Myokore. Though it is not clear, how much money she makes from modeling, it must be a great deal of money to convince Sommer Ray to pose in swimwear. It is reported that a bikini model can earn a hefty sum of $30k to $35k, so it makes sense, why Sommer agreed to pose in bikini wears.

Ventures

Not only she Sommer Ray is an influencer, but she is also an excellent entrepreneur. After growing on social media platforms, Ray went on to increase her reach and started providing services to the audience through her ventures. Below is the list of some of her business ventures.

Fitness Application And Sommethings Box

Ray did not stop here, she took her business further and launched her app called “Evolve Fitness App”. The application serves as a personal trainer, and guides people to stay fit and healthy. Ray launched her app back in May 2018, and asked her fans to support her app by downloading it. The app is free to use, but premium services cost around $12.99 each month. Ray also launched another application that has a complete monthly fitness plan. It is a subscription-based application, where the users can get access to the workout videos by paying just $7.49 each month.

Not only this, but Sommer Ray also launched a periodic subscription set box. The box is called “Sommethings”, which consists of costly premium products for just $49.99. The box set has style, beauty, fashion, accessories, and many more, that are worth $200, but come for just $49.99, also it comes with a money-back guarantee. The best thing about this product is that, the members have to pay $49.99 once every two months.

Sommer Ray Shop, Accessories, And E-Book

Sommer Ray is also in the clothing line. She launched the “Sommer Ray Shop”, where she sells various stylish clothes at reasonable prices. Her clothing line is also associated with selling beachwear, jeans, gym accessories, swimming costumes, and much more. Her clothing line provides quality products to the audience, without burning their pockets, and most products range from $10 to $50. If any US resident purchases any product/s from her shop worth more than $70, then she provides free shipping. If the customer is from another country, and purchases product/s valued at more than $150, then the customer gets no cost shipping.

Ray also launched her e-book titled “Sommer’s Booty Challenge”. This book contains her diet plans, fitness routines, style and fashion tips, and many more. The price of this book is $49.99. Apart from this she also has started the “IMARAIS BEAUTY” products. The IMARAIS BEAUTY products contain healthy gummies, that are created naturally and are certified by PETA. The products come in a wide variety of ranges and offer care and protection to the skin. It is a subscription-based set that costs $49.99. Ray has also created resistance bands (also patented them) that cost from $10 to $90.

Cars Collection And House

Apart from just piling on money, Sommer Ray also knows how to spend it as well. The fitness trainer is also a fan of luxurious cars and also has some impressive cars. She is the proud keeper of a Mercedes GLE Coupe SUV, that costs a whopping price of $76k to $100k. Some other cars in her possession also include, Ferrari, Maserati, Bugatti, and some others. The influencer resides in a grand mansion which is located in Los Angeles. Sommer Ray bought a luxurious house in San Fernando for a whopping price of $1.4 million. The house has 5 grand bedrooms with a large gourmet kitchen. It also has a huge swimming pool and 3 luxurious bathrooms. Though Sommer Ray leads a private life, she was still kind enough to give us a tour of her house.

Career

Though she did not start her professional career till 2013, she began fitness training when she was just a teenager. Ray grew up in Colorado with her parents who also loved to maintain themselves. She got into fitness after being influenced by her parents. She decided to follow in her parent’s footsteps, and she got support from them in return. Her father was a bodybuilder, while her mother participated in bikini shows. Ray entered a bikini competition when she was in her teens, but instead got criticized. Ray was usually taught in her house until she was 14, but later she was sent to school when she reached 15 years.

Unfortunately, her classmates mocked Ray for her interest in fitness training and modeling. In the same year, Ray participated in NPC Colorado State Championship in the category of Bikini Teen and Bikini Class D. She won in both categories, later she participated in the NPC USA Championship, and finished at 16th position. While many competitors used enhancement medicines, Ray chose to maintain her natural diet.

Rise To Fame

Then she started posting her photos in bikini and fitness wear and workout sessions on her Instagram page. Within no time, her followers increased rapidly, and became a role model for many young girls. Her fame continued to grow, and she was also honored with the title “Lovely Lady Of The Day” by the reputed magazine Sports Illustrated. Afterward, she focused on modeling, and soon her charming figure and massive following attracted many companies to work with her. Apart from being an Instagram influencer, she also started her YouTube channel in 2017. Then in 2018, she launched her fitness apps and also launched her beauty and fashion companies. As of today, Sommer Ray is one of the top fitness influencers of the world and has massive followers.

Early Life

Sommer Ray is the daughter of fitness competitors. Her mother Shannon Ray is also an Instagram influencer, while her father’s name is not disclosed. Her father was a bodybuilder, and Sommer received her fitness training under him. She was born on the 15th of September 1996 in Larkspur, Colorado. Her other siblings, elder, and younger sister are also social media influencers respectively.

She also has a brother named Bronson Ray. Ray had to move from one place to the other, due to her parent’s career, eventually, the family settled in Lone Tree, Colorado. She went to Castle View High School, but soon dropped out. Sommer followed her parent’s career, and soon became a sensation on social media.

Rumors floated on the web, stating that Ray was romantically involved with fellow YouTuber Bryan Le, a.k.a. “RiceGum”. She also had a relationship with Max Ehrich. Sommer has also accused Machine Gun Kelly of infidelity and leaving her for Megan Fox, back in 2021. She is also rumored to be in a relationship with Cole Bennett.

Conclusion

Unlike most people who are influenced by celebrities, Sommer Ray’s influential figures were her parents. Sommer quickly understood what her passion is, and decided to make it her career. As a result, she became successful in no time. Today, not only she is a model and trainer, but she is also an entrepreneur. Her net worth is around $8 to $10 million, and it is estimated to grow more in the coming days. Given that she has a massive following on her pages, and hundreds of new followers joining every day, the estimation could not go wrong.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What was Sommer Ray’s net worth in 2021? A. Sommer Ray’s net worth in 2021 was around $8 to $9 million. 2. Who is Sommer Ray? A. Sommer Ray is an Instagram influencer, model, fitness trainer, and entrepreneur. 3. What is Sommer Ray’s father’s name? A. Sommer’s father’s name is not disclosed yet, but most refer to him as “M.r Ray”. 4. What is Sommer Ray’s age? A. Sommer Ray is 25 years old.