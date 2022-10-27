This article is about the multi-talented artist, William Robinson Jr. who is known by his stage name “Smokey Robinson”. He is a singer, writer, record producer, actor, and ex-record executive director. Starting his career back in 1955, Smokey Robinson is most famous as the founder of the music group “The Miracles”. Robinson went on to perform as a member of the group till 1972 and later become the vice president of Motown Records. After leaving Miracles, Smokey Robinson continued to make music as a solo artist.

Smokey Robinson made appearances as an actor in movies and television programs such as Days of Our Lives, Heal the Land, Last Holiday, Higglytown Heroes, and the Young and the Restless. He was also featured in One on One, Hollywood Homicide, Police Story, Police Woman, Generations, etc. For his contributions to the music industry, Smokey Robinson has been honored with numerous titles and awards.

If you are hungry to know about the former Miracle member such as Smokey Robinson net worth, how old is Smokey Robinson, Smokey Robinson’s earnings, how much does Smokey Robinson make? etc. then don’t forget to read this article till the end.

What is Smokey Robinson Worth?

The American singer/writer/actor, Smokey Robinson net worth is a flabbergasting $150 million as of October 2022. Smokey derived his enormous wealth from his singing and producing career. In addition to this, he also made huge cash by holding different positions at record companies over the years. The former Miracle member was nominated for an American Music Award in 1988, an Image Award (NAACP) in 2015, Online Film & Television Association (OFTA) in 2001, SLFCA (St. Louis Film, Critics Association) Award, etc. During his music career, he won a BET Award in 2015, Soul Train Award for “Career Achievement” in 1991, and the prestigious Grammy Award 3 times in 1999, 1991, and 1988. In addition to this, he also received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2006 and the Hall of Fame Walk in 1983.

Name Smokey Robinson Net Worth $150 million Birth 19 February 1940, Michigan, USA Nationality American Age 82 years Height 5ft 10in Weight 82 kg Partner Frances Gladney Profession Singer, Songwriter, Record Producer, Actor Career 1955-Present

How Much Does Smokey Robinson Make?

According to our reports, the American celebrity, Smokey Robinson earns at least $15 million every year from his various endeavors. He has collected a considerable sum of money through record sales as a Miracle member and solo artist, ticket sales, musical tours, record contracts, concert performances, royalties, etc. He also made money by working as the vice president and record executive director for many years. In addition to this, his merchandise and social media handles bring plenty of money into Smokey’s bank account. By combining all these sources, the monthly income of Smokey Robinson is reckoned to be at least $1.3 million. Smokey Robinson reportedly earns between $300k to $305k. See, Smokey Robinson’s earnings in the following section.

Smokey Robinson Earnings

Smokey Robinson has been part of around 50 studio albums. He has released 25 albums with his former band, The Miracles, and 23 albums as a solo artist. Robinson holds the record of selling more than 1.7 million album copies across the United States and the United Kingdom. For instance, his album with The Miracles, “Going to a Go-Go” became a huge hit. The album was released in 1965 and managed to sell more than 500k copies. It is estimated that the overall takings of the group from “Going to a Go-Go” are around $650k.

Smokey Robinson started working on the album “Being with You” in 1980, and it was released the following year in February. Being with You charted at number 1 place at Cash Box Top 100 list and number 2 on Billboard. It is estimated that the album recorded 900k units in sales and Smokey Robinson reportedly made over a million dollars from it. Later in 1987, the singer released the album “One Heartbeat” in February. One Heartbeat received positive feedback from the critics and charted at 26th position on the US Billboard Album list.

On the US Billboard R&B Album list, the album grabbed 1st place. Eventually, the album was declared Gold by the RIAA and also Smokey won a Grammy. Robinson reportedly walked away with more than $600k in his pockets. Later in 2006, Smokey Robinson release a DVD titled “Smokey Robinson & The Miracles: The Definitive Performances (1963-1987)”. The DVD was a compilation of the best performances by Smokey Robinson and his group. According to reports, Robinson and his friends made more than $65k from the DVD sales.

Other Earnings

The American singer receives a stunning $5 million every year in royalties. In simple words, Smokey Robinson and his family wouldn’t need to even lift a finger for a considerable time. They can live off the rest of their lives comfortably just by depending on the royalties money. Not only this, but during his career, Smokey invested his money to start some business. He is now the owner of “Smokey Robinson Food”, which is a company that sells frozen eatables. In addition to this, he also started a skincare line for women. From his business ventures, Smokey is expected to earn thousands of dollars, but the exact figures haven’t been made public.

Smokey Robinson runs a website in his name i.e, “www.smokeyrobinson.com”, where he posts updates and also sells merchandise. Back in 2019, the value of the website was evaluated to be more than $37.5k. The singer also runs a YouTube channel under his name. The channel (as of this writing) has more than 115k subscribers. Smokey Robinson is expected to get up to $189k a year from his YouTube channel. As per our analysis, the channel gets around 3 million views every month and the revenue for the same is calculated between $986 to $15.8k.

How Much Does Smokey Robinson Charge for an Appearance?

Robinson charges thousands of dollars for making an appearance be it for a guest feature in movies, television, musical video, or performing at a private or corporate event. In case of making appearances in movies, television shows, musical videos, or commercials, the fee of Smokey Robinson is reported to be at least $150k. On the other hand, for performing at a concert or live event, or musical tour, Smokey Robinson earns approximately $300k for each stop. Have a look at Smokey Robinson’s real estate in the below section.

Smokey Robinson Real Estate

Robinson has made such enormous investments in real estate that can blow anybody’s mind away. Back in 2002, he listed his 10,600 square feet residence for sale. As per records, the home is situated in Encino, Los Angeles, and it stands on a 1.5-acre land that also features 800 square feet personal deck. The residency dates as far back as the 1910s, and it features 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. In addition to this, the property has many grand facilities like a gym, screening room, wine room, fireplace, and much more.

Robinson earned over $2.3 million by selling it. Later in 2014, Robinson sold his other Los Angeles property for $7.99 million. It is reported that the abode is situated in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, and features a 9,000 square feet primary residency and a 2,000 square feet guest home. However, the singer attempted to sell this property in 2005 for $10.5 million, but he couldn’t find any buyer.

Later the property was again listed for sale for $10 million in 2007. Eventually, Smokey sold it for $7.99 million in 2014. He is also said to be the owner of a home in Detroit. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is currently evaluated to be worth at least $350k.

Other Properties and Car Collection

Robinson has another house in Los Angeles worth over $3.6 million. It has 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, and it occupies 6,500 square feet of space. Smokey also possesses the ownership of a 6,100 square feet abode in Pine, Pennsylvania. The worth of the home is reckoned to be around $1.3 million. The Miracle founder is said to own properties in various parts of the United States such as San Diego, Sacramento, etc.

It is reported that the total valuation of Smokey Robinson’s real estate properties is more than a whopping $72 million. The singer is said to drive a Cadillac Escalade worth over $76k. The SUV comes with a V engine that can generate up to 460 horsepower. Aside from this car, there is no information available on Smokey Robinson’s other cars.

Smokey Robinson Early Life

William Robinson Jr. is the son of William Robinson and Flossie Robinson was born on the 19th of February 1940 in Detroit, Michigan, United States. While growing up, Smokey Robinson and his family often suffered from financial problems. William got his name “Smokey” from his uncle Claude. Robinson went to Northern High School. He grew curious about making music at an early age and continued to hone his talent in school. He started a music group called “Five Chimes” along with Ronald White and Pete Moore. Later, Five Chimes was renamed “Matadors” after Bobby Rogers, Emerson Rogers, and Claudette Rogers joined the group. The group started performing at various places and eventually the name of the group was changed to “The Miracles”.

Smokey Robinson Personal Life

William Robinson started a romantic relationship with his fellow group member, Claudette Rogers. Smokey Robinson and Claudette dated each other and later tied the nuptials in 1959. For many years, Smokey and Claudette tried to conceive a child, but to no avail. It is reported that Claudette suffered from 7 miscarriages, and it was mainly due to her musical touring with The Miracles. Later in 1968, Claudette and Smokey welcomed a boy named, Berry Robinson via surrogacy. In 1971, the pair welcomed another child, a daughter named Tamla Robinson.

Later in 1984, Smokey Robinson fathered another child named, Trey. However, Trey was not born to Claudette, but to another woman with whom Smokey Robinson had an affair. This broke Claudette and Smokey’s marriage apart and eventually the duo ended their marriage in 1986. Then in May 2002, Smokey Robinson got married to Frances Gladney, and they don’t have any children together.

Conclusion

Smokey Robinson has found enormous fame and wealth from his music career. He has also worked as a record producer and executive director. Despite being 82 years, Smokey Robinson still continues to keep up appearances and make music.

Frequently Asked Questions About Smokey Robinson

1. What is Smokey Robinson worth? A. William Robinson a.k.a. Smokey Robinson net worth is $150 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Smokey Robinson? A. The age of Smokey Robinson is 82 years. 3. How many children does Smokey Robinson have? A. Smokey Robinson has fathered 3 children i.e, 2 sons and a daughter. 4. What is Smokey Robinson’s height and weight? A. The former Miracle member, Smokey Robinson is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 82 kg.