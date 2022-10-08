John Edward “Skip” Bayless II, popularly called Skip Bayless, is a sports media personality, commentator and columnist from America who is mostly remembered for his work in “First Take”, an ESPN2 show. Later he became the host of “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe”. Over the years, Skip has earned a name in the industry for being one of the boldest commentators and has often found himself on several controversies because of being so upfront. Aside from this, he is also an author of three popular books. As of 2022, Skip Bayless net worth is reportedly $17 million.

With his immense knowledge on diverse sports related subjects, that you might already know if you have heard him, Skip can literally contest with anyone from the field. But what has garnered the TV presenter million of fan following is his lit conveying style that never fails to turn the heads of his audiences. He often makes unexpected predictions, well, all of them aren’t always accurate, and some of them may also be those rib-tickling comments – but that is what makes him Skip!

In this posting today, we will talk more about this sports columnist, Skip Bayless net worth, how much does Skip Bayless make, his career and more. So go on, give a read!

Skip Bayless Net Worth, Biography Early Life, Career, Personal Life and Controversies

Skip’s out-going opinions may be a subject of discussion for many, but this is the result of what is Skip Bayless worth today. According to some of the online reports, he has a net worth of $17 million that he has clearly accrued from his career as a television host/ presenter. Skip is one of the powerful presenters of Fox Network today, and apparently the latest contract with the network also makes him one of the highest-paid sports pundits in the industry. That said, how much does he actually earn a year?

How Much Does Skip Bayless Make

Skip Bayless reportedly makes around $5 to $5.5 million annually with Fox Network.

Before joining Fox though, he was with ESPN. He left after his contract with the network ended in 2016, although, some speculate that it was a separation over money. Even though ESPN really wanted him back, despite their efforts, Skip wanted to move on to work with Fox. The former reportedly was willing to sign him for a 4 year deal that would pay him $4 million a year.

Fox Network, on the other hand, clearly offered the TV presenter more. His deal with Fox includes $32 million over a 4-year contract. This came with a $5.5 million salary each year and a straight $4 million sign-on bonus. This undoubtedly has a big role in Skip Bayless net worth.

Now, in addition to his salary from the network, Skip Bayless has also signed an endorsement deal with the popular energy drink brand Gatorade. Given that he is a prominent personality in the sports community and famous, it would be a win-win situation for both Skip and the brand. While there isn’t any information about the tenure of the contract and what does it pay, promotional projects like this have a history of paying lucrative paychecks to the celebrity endorsers. Plus, Skip will also have a high exposure on the social media platform which is beneficial for him.

So, that is all about what is Skip Bayless worth. Now let’s get into his early life a bit to see where did he actually start from, how old is Skip Bayless now and more.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name John Edward "Skip" Bayless II Popular Name Skip Bayless Date of Birth 4th December, 1951 Age 70 years Place of Birth Oklahoma City, OK, Unites States Spouse Ernestine Sclafani (m. 2016) Children none Profession Television Presenter, Writer, Commentator, Actor Net Worth $17 million

Many of his audiences are often curious to know how old is Skip Bayless? Skip Bayless was born John Edward “Skip” Bayless II on the 4th of December, 1951 in Oklahoma City. At the time of writing this article, the television presenter is 70 years old. He is the son of Levita Bayless and John Bayless. Interestingly, his father began calling him by the name “Skip” right from the moment he was born. They never called him John and therefore, this nickname eventually turned into his actual name that Skip made legal later.

Skip’s parents were in the restaurant business and were the owners of Hickory House, a barbecue restaurant in their hometown. As a child he worked there and even though initially though of following the same professional line as his parents, he later changed his mind. His brother, Rick Bayless, however, followed their footprints and is now a celebrity chef in America.

Bayless worked as the sports columnist for his school newspaper during his high school days. He graduated from there with honors. He also recieved the Grantland Rice Scholarship (meant for sports writing) to join Vanderbilt University. During his time in college, Skip Bayless took the position of the sports editor for his college newspaper called “Hustler”. Towards the end of his college days, he also got a chance to intern under Frank Boggs, the sports editor of “The Daily Oklahoman”. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in English and history from Vanderbilt in 1974.

Career

Career as a Sportswriter

Even though Skip had already began writing for the newspaper and magazines of his alma mater, he started his professional career right after graduating from Vanderbilt. He joined “The Miami Herald” and worked there as a sports writer for a couple of years. In 1976, he left Miami Herald to join “Los Angeles Times” where he had earned a lot of praise for his work in investigative journalism. Some of the noteworthy work of Skip in this domain were his articles on the Los Angeles Dodgers and their embitterment of Steve Garvey during the time.

Skip’s excellent writing capability won him his first award “The Eclipse Award” for Outstanding Newspaper Writing in 1977. He then went on to join “The Dallas Morning News” and later “Dallas Times Herald” as a sports columnist. Skip recieved the highest number of votes to become the Texas Sportswriter of the year three times during the mid 80s.

Television Career

Bayless entered the television world during the 90s with joining the show “The Sports Reporters” at ESPN. By the end of the 90s, he started giving regular guest appearances in “The Fabulous Sports Babe”. Around this time, he also appeared in shows like “Rome is Burning”, “The Last Word”, “The Best Damn Sports Show Period” aired by Fox Network as guest.

During the mid 2000s, ESPN hired Bayless to work with them in a full-time basis and it is then that he became a part of “First Take” and all the debates. In 2016, Skip left ESPN after his contract ended and joined Fox Network with a better offer. It was here that he started hosting his own show “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” with his colleague Shannon Sharpe. He also runs a weekly podcast called “Skip Bayless Show”. He attracted the attention of the viewers for criticizing several celebrities like Aaron Rogers, Lebron James among others.

Other Projects

Aside from his work as a television host, Bayless has also appeared in a few films as a cameo. Some of those films include Baywatch, Rocky Balboa, Herschel, and Pony Excess. He has also reportedly worked in Radio for a short while.

Some of you may not know but Skip Bayless has also penned down several books and novels through the course of his career. Among his publications include, “God’s Coach: The Hymns, Hype, and Hypocrisy of Tom Landry’s Cowboys” in 1990. In 1993, he published “The Boys: The Untold Story of the Dallas Cowboys’ Season on the Edge” and “Hell-Bent: The Crazy Truth About the “Win or Else” Dallas Cowboys”.

Personal Life and Controversy

Skip Bayless loves to keep his personal life a secret and doesn’t speak much about it in public. He married Ernestine Sclafani in 2016 and are together since then. They do not have any kids. It is only recently that he is opening up a little about his personal life and he disclosed once that he had told his wife the she comes in second place to him after his work which is literally his first partner. It shows the television presenter’s dedication and commitment towards his work.

Bayless got himself into a critical situation in 2020 when he made a controversial statement that aimed towards Dak Prescott who is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Soon after Dak went public about his struggle with mental health sharing some vital things related to the subject with public as a social welfare, Bayless attacked him. He literally stated that he didn’t have any sympathy for the player and that he was only complaining as he had no reason to feel depressed at all.

Diving into the issue, it turned out that Dak had recently lost his brother to suicide and he was indeed seeking help. Both, the channel and Shannon dissented to what Skip said. The television presenter later had to release a public apology.

Summing Up

Skip Bayless may not hold himself back in making a blunt statement in public, but has surely impressed the public with his hosting talent and decisive style. Currently, he is one of the most popular media sports personalities in the United States and is also one of the best selling ones with a social media follower count of more that 3 million. Skip has authored several publications over the years that have caught the attention of many. So, whether by speaking or by penning, this American sports presenter sure knows how to maintain a high-profile position in the industry – a power that not everyone holds.

As of 2022, Skip Bayless net worth stands at $17 million and given his current contract with Fox and future extensions, if he plans to stay in the game, his worth may be significantly higher.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much does Skip Bayless make? According to the recent reports, Skip earns an annual salary between $5 to $5.5 million. How old is Skip Bayless? Born on 4th December 1951, Skip is 70 years old at the time of writing this article. Is Skip married? Yes, Skip Bayless is married to Ernestine Sclafani since 2016. Where does Skip Bayless live? Skip Bayless lives in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in the United States.