Simu Liu stole the spotlight by portraying the character of “Shang Chi” in the hit MCU movie “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. By doing this he also became the first-ever Asian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Did you know? that Simu Liu is also famous for playing the character of “Jung Kim” in the popular sitcom called Kim’s Convenience.

He is also renowned for portraying the character “Paul Xie” in the crime series called Blood and Water. Thanks to the success of Shang Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings, everyone is curious to know more about Simu Liu. If you are one of those people, then you have come to the right place. In this post, we will tell you What is Simu Liu net worth? How old is Simu Liu? and How much does Simu Liu make? Make sure to read the full post.

What Is Simu Liu Worth?

The first Asian superhero of the MCU i.e, Simu Liu net worth is boosted from $4 million to $19 million after the release of Shan Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Simu Liu holds Canadian citizenship, and he has also worked as a stuntman. Most of his massive fortune is acquired through his acting career. He has appeared in several television shows and a few movies. Simu Liu rose to fame after landing a role in Blood and Water. Simu became even more popular after playing the lead in “Kim’s Convenience”. Let us have a look at how much does Simu Liu make?

Name Simu Liu Net Worth $19 Million Birth 19th April 1989, Harbin, China Nationality Canadian Age 33 Years Old Height 6Ft Weight 175 lbs Known For Shang Chi in Shang Chi the Legend of the Ten Rings Profession Actor, Stuntman, Career 2012-Present

How Much Does Simu Liu Make From TV and Movies?

The Canadian actor has earned decent money by appearing in shows like Blood and Water and Kim’s Convenience. Before making big in the Hollywood industry, Simu posed for FatCamera, where he received a stipend of just $100 for his work. Apart from this, he also holds an uncredited appearance in the popular movie “Pacific Rim”, which was released in 2013. According to reports, Simu Liu’s net worth at that time was around $4 million. Later he landed the role of “Shang Chi” in MCU, which made him a star overnight. Also, his net worth boosted from $4 million to a whopping $19 million. Below are the details on Simu Liu’s earnings.

Simu Liu Earnings

Liu commenced his career back in the year 2012 by taking a job as a stuntman. He also started making appearances in movies as an extra. Then in 2014, he was paid a sum of $100 to pose for FatCamera, which became viral all over the world after the release of Shang Chi. Talking about Shang Chi it is reported that Simu Liu took home a massive payment of at least $6 million for playing the lead in the movie.

According to reports, Simu Liu earns between $2million to $3 million every year. Most of his income is generated through his acting career. Apart from this, he also makes money by producing and writing shows as well. It is estimated that Simu Liu takes home a salary between $200k to $300k every month.

Simu Liu Real Estate and Cars

Though he has not appeared in many movies, Simu Liu has managed to purchase a grand mansion in Hollywood Hills, California. The property is a 4,700 square feet house which has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The house also features a large swimming pool and garden as well. The actor is a neighbor to Thomas Bryant and Jameela Jamil. According to reports, Simu Liu paid a whopping sum of over $5 million for the Hollywood Hills property.

The actor is also the owner of some renowned branded cars as well. According to reports, Simu Liu is the proud owner of a Toyota and a Jaguar F-type car. The price of the Toyota Camry is around $25k, while the Jaguar F-type cost around a hefty sum of $70k.

Early Life

Simu Liu opened his eyes on the earth on the 19th of April 1989, in Harbin, Heilongjiang, China. There is no information on who Simu Liu’s parents are and what are their names. Simu has stated that he came from a poor family, where they often had to struggle for money. The family used to live in a small house, where they had to boil water in small pots before bathing. Liu spent some considerable time with his grandparents while his parents studied for a degree.

He revealed that they had to re-use everything they can to save costs. Liu was enrolled in Western Ontario University to pursue high school. After completing high school, Liu joined Ivey Business School to pursue higher education. Later in 2011, he came out of Ivey Business School with a degree in business administration.

Liu’s first job was at Dunkin’ Donuts, where he earned just $7.50 every hour, and later on, he went on to work briefly at Deloitte. According to Simu, his salary at Deloitte was $3k, out of which $1.2k went out of his pocket on a photoshoot which turned out to be a scam. Simu used to serve Deloitte as an accountant, but soon got fired due to a lack of efficiency. After leaving Deloitte, Simu decided to pursue an acting career.

Career

Simu kick-started his career by taking up a job as a stuntman and an extra in movies. Liu landed his first role in a drama series called “Nikita” in 2012. He has also made appearances in television series and films like Beauty and the Beast, Pacific Rim, Heroes Reborn, etc. After a few years, Simu got the break that he was looking for. He was cast as “Paul Xie” in a crime series called Blood and Water, which went on to earn him nominations at ACTRA Awards and Canadian Screen Awards.

Then later in 2015, he landed the lead role in a sitcom called “Kim’s Convenience”, which made him popular among the audience. His success in Kim’s Convenience landed him the part of Farron in the prequel of the Taken series. Apart from this he also appeared in shows like Orphan Black, Dark Matter, Slasher, Bad Blood, and The Expanse as a guest.

Then in 2019, he made an appearance in a television series named Fresh Off the Boat and Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens. During this, he also introduced a production company called “4:12 Entertainment”. Simu Liu grabbed the spotlight by playing the role of Shang Chi. The movie was released last year in September, and the reaction from the critics and public was so good that the makers decided to make a sequel.

Liu also gave his voice in Bright: Samurai Soul to a character named Izno. Apart from this, Simu has also been featured in music videos like I Could Be The One (2012), The Filth (2015), and Run It (2021).

Simu Liu Upcoming Projects

The actor is set to return to the big screen in the upcoming movies namely Barbie, Arthur the King, and One True Loves.

Conclusion

Simu Liu came from a poor background, where his family had to struggle financially to make the ends meet. He went on to take up jobs during his teenage to manage his expenses. After completing graduation, he secured a job as an accountant at Deloitte but soon left the job. Simu started his career as a stuntman, which led him to secure roles in popular TV shows like Blood and Water and Kim’s Convenience. Later his movie Shang Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings made him a star overnight.

He is set to return for the movie’s sequel. Apart from this, he is also in the upcoming movies Barbie, which is set to release next year. He is also in upcoming movies Arthur the King and One True Loves, where he plays the part of “Liam” and “Sam” respectively. The release date of the above movies is yet to be announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Simu Liu worth? A. The Shang Chi fame Simu Liu net worth is estimated at around $19 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Simu Liu? A. Simu Liu is 33 years old. 3. How tall is Simu Liu? A. Simu Liu stands 6Ft tall. 4. What are Simu Liu’s upcoming movies? A. Simu Liu is going to return to the big screen in the upcoming Barbie movie. He is also going to be seen in Arthur the King and One True Loves as well.