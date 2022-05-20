Many people know Simon Konecki as the Grammy Award winning British singer, Adele’s ex-husband. While he has garnered much of his fame through his singer wife, Konecki came more in the public eye following the chaotic legal separation of the two. As for his personal identity, he is a successful British entrepreneur, CEO of the charitable water company called “Drop4Drop”. Simon also has a great reputation for being a philanthropist and welfare worker. That is not it. He is also an investment advisor and a Forex agent. Amidst so many rumors about the couple, people have grown more curious about details like what is Simon Konecki net worth, about his personal and professional life and more.

While the English business executive is no way closer to his ex-wife’s wealth worth of $225 million, Simon Konecki net worth is self sufficient given his non-profit business and contribution to the society. He is reportedly worth between $3 and $5 million. The online reports say that according to their divorce agreement, the duo will not ask for spousal support from each other. This means both of their financials remain unaffected as a result of their decoupling.

That said, let move on to take a deeper dig into Simon Konecki net worth, his professional details, how much does Simon Konecki make and more.

With Simon rising to fame thanks to his celebrity ex-wife Adele, people including the British singer’s fans are showing interest about this gentleman. So let’s begin with what is Simon Konecki worth?

As per 2022 estimation, Simon Konecki Net Worth stands between $3 and $5 million. He is not a part of the entertainment world. He earns his money from the various business ventures he has established outside showbiz. Simon is very successful in his endeavors and his main source of earning is his paycheck as the CEO and founder of Drop4Drop. The company provides clean water solutions to underdeveloped countries and communities that have scarcity of water. He expanded this non-profit venture to numerous countries and has received support from may across the global.

Another major source of income for the Britain-based businessman during his initial career days was through foreign exchange broking and investment banking. He has earned a significant amount of money from this channel giving a prominent boost to Simon Konecki net worth. Simon also collaborates with various other brands and participates in product promotion and other projects raking in good amount of cash to add to his bank balance. He reportedly earns an annual salary of somewhere around $250,000 to $350,000 from all the ventures.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Simon Christopher Konecki Popular Name Simon Konecki Nationality British Date of Birth 17 of April, 1974 Age 48 years old Place of Birth New York, United States Parents Father: Andrew Konecki Mother: Rosemary Konecki Spouse Cary Fisher (m. 2004 - 2008) Children Two. One from Adele and one from Cary Fisher Profession Businessman, Philanthropist, Social worker, Entrepreneur Net Worth $3 to $5 million

How old is Simon Konecki? Simon Konecki (or, Simon Christopher Konecki) was born on the 17th of April, 1974 in New York, in the United States. So as of writing this article, he is 48 years old. Now you might be wondering, if his birthplace is New York, why is he referred to as British in so many places. Well, he was born to British parents – Andrew Konecki and Rosemary Konecki. Even though Simon took birth in the United States, he moved along with his family to live in London, United Kingdom in 1985 when he was just 10. He grew up there with his two other sisters – Victoria Konecki and Alexandra Konecki. (His parents now live in Boca Raton in Florida)

As for his education, Simon Konecki went to Prestigious Boys School. After graduating from there he attended Elton College to pursue his Bachelor’s Degree. In this college, his batchmates were Tom Parker (famous English singer) and Bear Grylls (British adventurer, television personality). He collaborates with them later in their business. Simon was pretty focussed from that time on and knew that he was going to be an entrepreneur in future.

Career

Simon stepped in to the professional world at a very early age of 17. He got into financial trading first and eventually started leading the team of experienced brokers at Lehman Brothers. He then served as a director for EBS which is a division of Icecap, the trading giant. Konecki always wanted to contribute something big to the world to make it a better place to live. However, in 2005 he got an urge to start working on it.

Therefore, Simon stepped down from his job to start his own business. And, while he was working on it, he first began by starting an environment-friendly label of bottled water called “Life Water” in the UK. He co-founded this brand with his college batchmate Lucas White. Teaming up with Lucas proved to be great for Simon as his career took off from then.

After their “Life Water” project, Simon went on to start “Drop4Drop” the non-profitable organization providing clean water solutions to the countries in need. He is the Chief Executive Officer of both the companies and their businesses have reached heights of success. Since Drop4Drop is an NPO, they do a lot of fund raising events and campaigns to raise money for their projects.

Meanwhile, he also partnered with two other college batchmates, Bear Grylls and Tom Parker in their business ventures.

Personal Life

Simon Konecki became the face of media when he first got into relationship with his celebrity ex-wife Adele. But she hasn’t been his first. The “Drop4Drop” CEO began dating Cary Fisher, his first wife and stylist in 2003. After dating for almost a year, Simon and Cary tied the knot in 2004. They have a daughter together who is most likely eight years old now. The duo remained married for 4 years and then parted their ways in 2008. Simon, however, didn’t share the reason why her first marriage ended.

What happened to Simon and Adele’s Marriage

In 2011, the British entrepreneur met Adele and the two started dating. The following year, on October 19, 2012 the couple was blessed with a son named Angelo Atkins. While many reports say that Simon and Adele tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017, Adele once revealed to a magazine that they got married in 2018 when the singer was 30 years old. Nonetheless, they were in a happy marriage for a while until their divorce news shocked everyone.

An insider revealed in 2019 that the couple split. They officially filed for a divorce in 2020, and it was finalized in 2021. They are, however, in a cordial relationship and have decided to co-parent their son with love and care. Adele also requested the court to keep the divorce settlement private to which the authorities agreed. Therefore, there isn’t much information about the financial settlement between the two. The only thing that we know is according to the agreement, the two will not seek spousal support from each other any time after their separation.

While everyone is curious to know what went wrong with their otherwise happy relationship, the couple decided to keep the reasons secret. Adele also mentioned that the split affected her self confidence and Simon was a huge support for her. Now that they have split, she feels she might face challenges managing her growing fame.

As for Simon, he is currently not is any relationship according to the reports and is completely focusing on his business.

Summing Up

Simon Konecki is a successful businessman and entrepreneur with a net worth close to $3 to $5 million. He caught the attention of media when the news of separation of him and his celebrity singer wife, Adele surfaced. Simon is a great example of humanity thanks to his philanthropic activities. His business strives to make the lives of people in underdeveloped countries better by providing clean water supply. He is widely appreciated for what he does for the society and even his ex-wife Adele has all praises for him despite their separation.

