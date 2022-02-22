Most of you might know who Simon Guobadi is. If not, then let us tell you that he is the fiancé of the Real Housewives Of Atlanta fame Porsha Williams. Simon and Porsha fell in love, and in the year 2021, the couple got engaged. So in this post, we are going to tell you everything you need to know about Simon. From Simon Guobadia net worth to Simon Guobadia height details and also how much is Simon Guobadia worth.

How Much Is Simon Guobadia Worth?

As of 2022, it is estimated that Simon Guobadia net worth is around $40 to $41 million. However, Simon Guobadia’s net worth in 2021 was $40 million. Simon Guobadia is serving as the CEO and is also the founder of the SIMCOL Group. His company is concerned with supplying fuels to different states and countries. Apart from being a CEO of a company, he is also a producer. He mostly amassed his wealth from the petroleum business, and he shocked the world, when he got engaged to Porsha just after his split from his ex-wife, Falynn Guobdia. Simon leads a very private life, and does not flaunt his rich life on social media platforms.

How Did Simon Guobadia Made His Fortune?

Not only Simon is the CEO of SIMCOL Group, but he is also the CEO of KLC Petroleum Transport. Apart from being CEO of successful companies, he is also the proud keeper of many restaurants and bars. Porsha’s engagement to Simon just a month after his split from his former wife raised many eyebrows. Many made claims that Porsha got into a relationship with Simon for his money.

SIMCOL Group And C.E.O. Of Companies

Simon initially kick started his career by working in corporate firms and companies and made around $150k to $200k per annum. It is reported that Simon was employed as a tax manager from 2004 to 2006. Later in 2007, Simon decided to start his venture and thus founded his first company in 2007, known as SIMCOL group. SIMCOL group deals with many legal entities, like Petrol, Media, hospitals, and many more. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of KLC Petroleum Transport, LLC, which he started recently in 2019.

The KLC Petroleum Transport, takes up the responsibility to supply petroleum to other states or countries either by freight shipping or by trucks. He also commenced SIMCOL Petroleum Limited Company under the banner of his SIMCOL Group, back in January 2007. Simon used his experience of his corporate life and executed it, in his business. He grabbed the attention of the clients by offering them services at reasonable prices. It is estimated that Simon Guobadia makes between $4 to 5 million each year from his SIMCOL Group and around $1 to $2 million from his petroleum industries.

Producer And Appearance on The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Given that, Simon worked as a tax manager in a corporate firm, it is no wonder that he is good with numbers. Apart from serving his time as C.E.O of petroleum industries, he also has roots in the Hollywood industry. As per reports, Simon has acted as a producer for some movies/short films like, Jail Dogs, Buck head Theatre, Kill, and Son Of South. His produced short titled “Jail Dogs”, focused on the impact made by cute dogs on the lives of cell inmates. It is estimated that this project had a budget of $50k. Then his another film titled “Kill” was released in 2019, and had a budget of $33k.

Then in the following year, Simon’s produced another movie titled “Son Of The South” was released with a budget of almost $50k. It is estimated that Simon makes around $150k to $200k on average as a producer. He also appeared as a guest on the famous reality television show “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta”. It is assumed that he was paid a sum between $30k to $50k for his appearance.

Other Ventures

Simon Guobadia is also a keeper of many restaurants and bars. He has revealed in an interview, that he diversifies his income by investing it in opening new restaurants, hotels, and bars. He began his restaurant business with ‘Simon Restaurants’ back in the year 2017, and unfortunately, the restaurant had to be shut down due to Covid. Similarly, he also inaugurated Time and Buckhead Bottle Bar, which saw the end in the year 2014, which had Simon’s investment of more than $3.8 million. Simon stated during an interview that “I own a petroleum and logistics business. And I have various investments, restaurants, and nightclubs, barbershops. Actually that’s a joke. I don’t own any barbershops”.

Simon Guobadia Houses And Cars

Simon bought a grand mansion for a whopping amount of more than $3 million in 2019. The mansion has 7 colossal bedrooms, and it is located in Buckhead, Atlanta. Simon’s mansion has 10 luxurious bathrooms, and the house covers an area of more than 1.3 acres, and also has a huge garage. Later in September 2021, Simon bid adieu to the grand mansion, by selling it for more than $4.5 million. Then in 2022, he moved into a new mansion along with his fiancée Porsha Williams.

While Simon sold his Buckhead property, his partner gave up her Duluth house, and gifted it to her mother. The couple now resides in a grand house in Georgia, Atlanta, which is worth almost $7 million. Simon’s and Porsha’s house has a huge pool and also has five colossal bedrooms and the house covers the space of 1.88 acres. Apart from this, the mansion also has a grandeur kitchen and also five and a half luxurious bathrooms. Porsha broke out the news about their new house through her Instagram post.

Cars

Coming to Simon Guobadia’s cars, it is reported that the entrepreneur is the proud owner of many expensive luxurious cars. His car collection includes cars like Ferrari and Rolls-Royce, which are worth thousands of dollars. Recently, Simon surprised Porsha by presenting her with a brand new Rolls-Royce car. Porsha Williams shared the photos of her brand-new ride, Rolls-Royce Ghost which is worth around $300k. She took it to Instagram to flaunt her new car and also expressed her gratitude to her fiancé Simon Guobadia. However, most of the users were quick to notice that, Simon gifted a similar car to his ex-wife Falynn Guobadia. Well, as long as Porsha is happy with her present, we highly suspect that Simon would care to listen to these comments.

Simon Guobadia’s Relationship With Porsha Williams

Before getting engaged to Porsha Williams, Simon was married to Falynn Guobadia (who was also in the same show as Porsha Williams). Simon and Falynn got involved in a romantic relationship and later got married in the year 2019.

Before his marriage to Falynn, Simon was already married twice. His first wife was Karron English, and the couple had two children. Simon and Karron spend almost two decades together and later got divorced. Then he got married to Connie Rivera, and the couple welcomed a daughter. Soon he parted ways with Connie, and in addition to this, he also has two sons, whose mother’s identity is still unknown. After his marriage to Falynn, the couple soon started having marriage troubles.

Last year in January 2021, Simon filed for divorce from Falynn, but later the couple reconciled their relationship. However, in the following month, it was revealed that Simon filed for divorce for the second time. Soon after his divorce, Simon started dating his former wife’s cast member Porsha Williams.

After dating for a month, Porsha announced the news of the couple’s engagement through her Instagram post. Many criticized and speculated that Porsha married Simon for his wealth, and presumably also broke his previous marriage. In her announcement post, she also mentioned that she had no part in Simon’s previous divorce, and she got into a relationship with the businessman after his divorce.

Early Life

You should know that there is not much information available on the web about Simon Guobadia’s early and personal life. Though he flaunts his wealth and relationships on social media, there is still so little information available about his early life and parents. Simon Guobadia is from Nigeria, and was born on the 2nd of June in 1964. It is said that he attended Loyola College, and later he moved to the United States to pursue his graduation. After moving to America, Simon enrolled himself in the University Of Columbia, and later in the year 1993, he completed his graduation with a specialization in the Department Of Accounting.

Career

Simon began his career by raking up various jobs in different corporate companies. Then he worked as a tax manager from 2004 to 2006. Then in 2007, he founded SIMCOL group, and then from 2014, he began starting opening new hotels and bars. Simon opened “Simon Restaurants” in 2017, but later closed it because of the Covid-19 pandemic. During this time, he also produced many series and shorts. He currently serves as the C.E.O of the SIMCOL Group and his other petroleum companies.

Conclusion

Simon Guobadia is a multimillionaire and has amassed millions of dollars, by his entrepreneurship skills. He prefers to keep his life private, thus there is not much information available about Simon Guobadia. After providing his service to corporate bodies, he left his job (unlike others who are afraid to take risks) and went on to start his venture. He currently has a net worth of more than $40 million, and it is expected to increase more in the coming years.

