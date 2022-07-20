When people appreciate an employee’s service or work, they show that appreciation by providing a tip. There are many people that work in restaurants, hotels, etc. that expect a tip for doing a good job. That is an unspoken social norm here in the states. Even when it comes to delivery associates, we tend to give them a tip. Most of these employees work for a minimum wage, by giving them tips, you will be helping them a bit. Target is one of the major retailers in the country that offers a variety of products at low prices. You don’t need to go to a Target store yourself to buy stuff when there are other modes of purchasing them. One of which is the Drive-up service. Here, an employee will come and load up our purchases in the car. Should you tip Target Drive-up employees? Read on to find out.

Is There a Need to Tip Target Drive-up Employees?

There is no compulsion when it comes to giving tips. It’s entirely a personal choice. Tipping is a norm that has been there for a long time. It is your wish whether you want to tip someone or not. As for when it comes to tipping Target Drive-up employees, it will be appreciated if you gave them a small tip. Generally, a $5 tip for them is considered good, as their job is not that strenuous or challenging. All they do is get your items out of the store and then load them up in your car. If you believe that the employee has done a good job, without making you wait much, then a small tip will surely be appreciated. But as I said, it’s not a compulsion to do that.

What is Target Drive-up Service?

Target offers a curbside loading service for the purchases you made through the Retailer’s app or website. You can just order what you want from the website or app and after making the purchase, just go to your nearest designated Target store. Once you are there, you need to wait in your car at the curb. Just choose the option on the app that states you have arrived at the store. Then the employee inside will bring out your items in a cart, and after identifying your car, he/she will load them up. If you find the employee had done a fast and good job loading up the items in your car, tip them as not as per your wish.

This service does not need you to go in-store and travel across the many sections and aisles and shop for the items you want. You can just order what you want from the phone while you are at work and then later pick up your items on the way home.

How Much Does the Target Drive-up Service Cost?

This service is entirely free, and you don’t need to pay any extra charges to get this service. This service is provided to make the shopping experience at Target more convenient for the people. If the retailer started charging for Drive-up service, then most people will just go to the store and get what they want. This service is just provided to make shopping at Target’s stores easier so that customers will come back to its stores. Although there is no fee for using the Drive-Up service, you can give a tip to the person that loads up your items. Make sure that you keep this option of shopping in mind, the next you are thinking of buying stuff at Target.

How Long Will It Take for the Pick-up to Be Ready?

After ordering the items you want, it typically takes about 2 hours before your order is ready for pick-up. You will receive a notification on the app or website stating that you can come and pick up the order. Just wait in your car at the curb and confirm that you are at the location waiting. Within 2 to 5 minutes, an employee wearing a Target uniform will come out with your order and then load it up in your car. Sometimes it may take longer when there are many other orders for drive pick-up. But you can expect the whole process including loading the items in your car to be done in 10 minutes. You don’t need to worry about items missing from the order. If you find an item missing at your home, then just complain to customer service, and they will resolve it for you.

What is the Hourly Wage of Target Employees?

In 2020, Target has increased its minimum hourly wage to $15. So, you can any employee to get at least $15 an hour, irrespective of their position in the store. Because of the economic challenges, that businesses are facing in America today, retail companies have decided to increase the minimum wages of employees. The hospitality sector in the country is facing a dire worker shortage. Retail chain companies are trying to avoid the same fate. That is one of the reasons Why Target has decided to increase the minimum wages. But with inflation and a hike in oil prices, even this may not be enough. That is why you will be helping those employees a lot when you tip them.

What is the Minimum Tip Value?

Generally, 10% of your total bill is considered the right amount of tip. So, if the total bill is $200, then it is good to give $20 as a tip to the employee who served you. If you are feeling a bit generous, then you can go even up to 20%. It all depends on your choice. While it is not mandatory to give a tip, it is a social norm in America that most people usually follow. Giving a tip encourages the employees to work harder and better at the stores.

Why Is It Good to Tip the Curbside Pick-up Employee at Target?

Just like how you work a long day at the office, employees at Target also spend a rough day most of the time. While working at a retail store may be a low-skilled job, it doesn’t make it easier. Working at retail stores like Target involves, manual labor like heavy lifting, cleaning, and stocking up the shelves. While anybody can do these jobs, it will tire out your body when you do this every day. By giving them tips, employees will consider a sign of appreciation for the job they do. These are people who are responsible for making your shopping experience simple and convenient. It is our societal duty to at least help the in whatever way we can, no matter how minuscule. Tipping them is one such way.

What Other Retailers in America Offer Curbside Pick-up Service?

There are many retailers in America that offer curbside pickup service, just like the way Target does. Retailers are always looking to make the shopping experience more convenient for people. Offering a drive pick-up at the curbside is one such way of doing it. Here’s a list of retailers that offers curbside pick-up service for orders placed on their apps or websites.

Best Buy

Walmart

Kohl’s

JCPenney

Macy’s

Neiman Marcus

Home Depot

Bed Bath & Beyond

Apple

These are some of the retailers that offer Curbside pickup service, either at a few or all of their stores. When you go shopping at one of these stores, apps, or websites, you will find that they provide both In-store pickup, Curbside pickup. Some of these stores even offer Home Delivery.

Conclusion

There is no extra charge that you need to pay for choosing the Drive pick-up service at Target. So, the least you could do is tip the guy who loads up your order in the car, while you wait inside. The typical tip most people give to these employees is $5 to $10. But it is up to you how much you want to pay. The general rule of thumb is that you tip 5% to 20% of the total bill value to the person who serves you. While that is the tipping amount at restaurants and some other places, many aren’t sure about how much they want to tip retail store employees. It finally comes down to you.

FAQs – Should You Tip Target Drive-up Employees?

Is there a need to tip Target drive-up employees? It is up to your decision whether you want to tip the Target drive-up employees or not. But it is a societal norm in America to tip an employee who’s done a good job some money as a show of appreciation. How much do people usually tip the Target drive-up employees? Most people give $5 or $10 to employees, who bring out the goods and load them up into their cars. What other major retailers in America offer Curbside pickup service? There are many other major retailers in America that offer curbside pickup. Some of them are Best Buy, Walmart, Kohl’s, JCPenney, Macy’s, Neiman Marcus, Home Depot, Bed Bath & Beyond, Apple, etc.