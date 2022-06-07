PetSmart is an American-based private organization that provides services through its pet stores. It originated in North America and emerged as a major pet company there. As of now, PetSmart has more than 1650 stores across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. PetSmart provides services like dog daycare, veterinary care via third-party health centers, dog and cat boarding, dog training, and dog grooming.

Also, Pet parents love to pamper their dogs and take the help of professional groomers for that. A professional dog grooming session may include cleaning, clipping, trimming, etc. They help your dog look good and smell great by serving them. It is always a good gesture to provide tips for the services one provides. Likewise, dog groomers also need to be valued and tipped for their services. Do you tip your dog groomer at PetSmart? This article includes everything you need to know about the Dog groomers at PetSmart.

Does Petsmart Allow You to Tip Their Dog Groomers in 2022?

The answer is Yes. PetSmart always allows their professional dog groomers to accept tips from the pet parents/ customers. These tips are considered the token of valuing the services dog groomers provides for their pets. These tips can be paid in the form of cash directly to the groomer. There is no fixed amount they charge for the tip, but usually, a good tip starts from 10% to 15% of the total charge.

Some PetSmart dog groomers may usually decline the tips you offer, but they are allowed by PetSmart to accept customer’s tips.

What Is the Standard Tip for a Petsmart Dog Groomer?

Firstly, paying a tip is totally up to the customer and is not mandatory. PetSmart Dog groomers have no fixed tip amounts to be paid. It is to appreciate their service to your pets. It totally depends on your satisfaction with the grooming services they gave to your dog.

Usually, 10% of the charge is the minimum standard tip that you can offer them. But, if you love the grooming they have done on your dog, then you can tip them up to 15% to 20%, which is an excellent act of appreciation. And they need to be recognized by paying them the tips they deserve.

How Much Do They Usually Receive From Tips?

PetSmart doesn’t provide facilities for debit/credit card tips. If the customers pay the dog groomer in the form of cash, then it directly lands in the hands of the groomer. Some stores even provide tip jars at the cash counters, which are divided among all the employees at the end of every month. So, it is always a good idea to tip the dog groomer right after the service.

Reasons to Tip Your Dog Groomer

Usually, tipping a dog groomer is as basic as tipping a waiter in a restaurant. Most pet parents are happy to pay extra tips for their services, but some may look for reasons to tip the dog groomers. Here I am providing the information about the reasons for tipping a dog groomer.

Passion for the Work Not all dog groomers can tend and pamper your pets the same as you do.

Obviously, the passion they have to do this grooming work for your pets deserves to be paid. Professionalism To be a dog groomer, an individual has to undergo mandatory training and become certified before joining as a groomer. Some may have taken years of experience to tend your dogs in a more healthy and comforting way.

This makes them dog grooming professionals. Work beyond Duty They work late if the duty demands, and they even provide home services if the customer needs them.

They work hard to make you confident enough to handle your pet to them.

Furthermore, the dog groomers groom and clean your dog even if it is dirty. Quality of Service Tipping is the most common gesture to thank a person for their services. Some tip in restaurants even if they don’t get satisfied, as it has become a part of American culture.

It is the same for a dog groomer, they also go to any extent to provide services for your pets.

We all know how tough it is to handle a pet.

This gives a perfect excuse to tip a dog groomer. Best Deals Undoubtedly, dog groomers keep in mind every detail you give about your pet and tend them according to it.

A small sign of thanking them for dealing with difficult pets is what the pet parents can do.

Other Reasons for Tipping

Grooming dogs that are obese, aged, and unhealthy

Matting and shedding of hair

Any fecal matter stuck on the dog

Grooming after a long gap

Styling your pet according to your taste

Grooming aggressive dogs which bite and scratch dog groomers

They help the dog look and smell great

What Is a Dog Groomer’s Salary at PetSmart?

Generally, a professional dog groomer is paid an average wage of $10 to $28 per hour at PetSmart. This can be up to $30,369 annually depending on the experience, the number of grooming sessions per day, and the skill of the groomer. An entry-level groomer can earn an average wage starting from $17,000 to $23,000 annually. The pay is never fixed for the groomer and may change every month based on the traffic of customers at the store. The above salary does not include the commissions that the dog groomers receive per every grooming session. The commissions may vary on the many factors, which will be discussed later in the article.

Can You Pay Online for Dog Grooming at PetSmart?

PetSmart introduced a service named “Salon Curbside Service”. This service helps the customers to drop off and pick up their pets for the service without them waiting at the PetSmart store for the service to be done. The customers can even pay for the service online without being physically present at the store.

Customers can even book services through the PetSmart official website or by directly contacting the local PetSmart store. This can be paid online using a credit/ debit card or cash when the service is completed. They can even use the “Prism” app to book, track and pay the PetSmart online. This app is free of charge.

Do Dog Groomers Get Commissions From Petsmart?

Basically, a PetSmart dog groomer is paid an hourly wage. All the dog groomers at PetSmart get paid commission, but the commission is affected by some factors. Like, any dog groomer cannot be paid during their initial training. They become eligible for commissions only after training is completed. They only receive an hourly wage until they groom at least 200 dogs. Apart from this, after 6 months of being a dog groomer, they receive a commission of 40% which can increase up to 50% eventually. So, it is up to the groomer’s services that the commission depends on. The more sales and services the groomer provides, the more they get paid in commissions.

It is to be noted that the dog groomer’s salary does not include tips and commissions. Tips are provided by customers additionally for the services the dog groomer provides, and commissions are a part of the service charge.

Conclusion

PetSmart has always allowed its dog groomers to accept the tips provided by the pet parents. Giving tips is a sign of showing gratitude towards the groomers for the services they provide for your pet. The minimum tipping amount can be 10% of the service charge. 15% to 20% is considered a good tipping amount.

The dog groomers are basically paid hourly, and their wages may vary from $7 to $28 per hour based on their skill. They even receive 40% to 50% of the charge of service as commission. Note that the salary of a dog groomer does not include these tips and commissions. Finally, PetSmart even has services where customers can pay them online. But tips can only be paid in the form of cash or tip jars.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the standard tip for a Petsmart Dog groomer? Generally, 10% is considered a minimum tip. 15% to 25% is a good tip. Dog groomers do not demand a fixed tip, and customers can pay them based on the services they provide. How much does a dog groomer usually receive as a wage? The average basic pay of a dog groomer is $7 to $28 per hour. An entry-level groomer can earn from $17,000 to $23,000 annually. This can go up to $30,000+ with skill and experience. What is Salon Curbside service at PetSmart? Customers can drop and pick up their pets for the service at PetSmart without them being physically present during the service. They can even pay online for the services. Is the commission included in the pay for the service? The commission is a part of the payment you make for the service. For example, if the service charge is $100 and the commission is 50%, then the dog groomer receives $50 from the payment.