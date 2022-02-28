You will hardly find a person, who has not yet watched Grey’s Anatomy. This show hit the television screens back in the year 2005, and yet it is still going strong. The show is on its 18th season run, with almost 390 episodes released so far. Most of us know about Grey’s Anatomy, let us now see the mind and the hands behind the existence of this great show. Shonda Rhimes is the creator, producer, and head writer of this show. Not only that but she has also written many other hit shows. In this article, we are going to tell you Who is Shonda Rhimes? What is Shonda Rhimes’s net worth? What are some shows created by Shonda Rhimes? And how much is Shonda Rhimes worth?

Name Shonda Lynn Rhimes Net Worth $150 to $160 million Born 13 January 1970, Chicago, Illinois Nationality American Height 1.68 meters Weight 74 kg Age 52 Years Parents Ilee Rhimes Jr (Father) and Vera P (Mother) Occupation Television Producer, Screenwriter, Author Career 1995-Present

What Is Shonda Rhimes’s Net Worth?

As of 2022, Shonda Rhimes net worth is $150 to $160 million. Shonda is gifted with many talents. She is the creator, producer, and writer of many famous television shows like Grey’s Anatomy, How To Get Away with Murder, The Catch, Scandal, and many more. Not only this she is also an author and also runs a production company known as “Shondaland”.

How Much Is Shonda Rhimes Worth?

Rhimes earns most of her money from the shows she has written and created. Apart from this she also earns a huge amount of money by producing shows. Not only this, but she is also an author and has launched her book titled Year Of Yes, The Year Of Yes Journal, etc. Below is the breakdown of her earnings and how Shonda Rhimes spends her money.

Shonda Rhimes Income

It is estimated that Shonda Rhimes earns more than $67 million each year. Shonda Rhimes reportedly made more than $250k for each episode of Grey’s Anatomy alone. In 2017, Netflix hired Shonda Rhimes to write and produce Netflix’s Original series with a $100 million deal. In addition to this, she earned a massive sum of more than $40 million just from her Netflix series titled “Bridgerton” in the year 2021. Thanks to her deal with Netflix, now she takes home a huge check of more than $5.5 million each month, while her weekly earnings are more than 1 million. No wonder that, Shonda Rhimes is so rich.

Earnings From Creating And Writing Shows

Shonda has the brains and hands behind popular television series like Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder, and many others. Rhimes got on board with the ABC network to showcase her talent. She created Grey’s Anatomy, which opened doors to her future projects with the ABC network. The network aired the first episode of Grey’s Anatomy back in the year 2005, and it soon became a huge hit among the audience.

It is reported that the show earned more than 20 million views each week. This promoted Shonda to be the writing head and also the producer of the show. It is stated that she earned around $30k for each episode, but due to the shows rising popularity she made a whopping amount of more than $250k per episode. Shonda Rhimes signed a contract with the ABC network which gives her an annual salary of $10 million.

Her income skyrocketed when she signed a deal for 4 years with the streaming platform known as Netflix. Shonda joined hands with Netflix back in the year 2017, which gave her a colossal amount of $150 million, while allowing her to continue her work with the ABC network. Not only this, but she also has a share of 10% of profits of the shows sold to streaming platforms for a massive amount of $1 million per episode. Which adds up to a sum of around $100k.

Shondaland, Podcast, And TGIT(Thank God It’s Thursday)

Shonda Rhimes also appeared on a half-hour special titled “Thank God It’s Thursday” back in the year 2014 on ABC. In this show, Shonda hosts and also explains why Shondaland is popular along with Ellen Pompeo, Viola Davis, and Kerry Washington. Shonda also launched her own production company known as “Shondaland” in 2005.

Her company Shondaland has produced many popular shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder, Bridgerton, Inventing Anna, etc. It is reported that in 2017, Shondaland garnered more than $2 billion in revenue. Later in the same year, Rhimes collaborated with Hearst and created a lifestyle website. Her website Shondaland.com is concerned with guiding to health and wellness and life, and also shook her hands with iHeartMedia to release Shondaland Audio.

Publication

Shonda also published a book titled “Year Of Yes” in November 2015. In this book, Shonda shares her life experiences and struggles in a comical manner. The book price is around $18, and it is also listed in the “Best Seller” category of the New York Times.

Real Estate

It will be an injustice to Shonda Rhimes, if we think that, she is only in the entertainment business. Many people don’t know, that she has even roots in the real estate business. Back in 2010, the Grey’s Anatomy creator purchased a huge property, that is spread over 8,300 square feet.

The house was located in Los Angeles and Shonda bought it in 2010 by paying $5.6 million. Later in 2019, Rhimes sold the mansion for more than $7.1 million. She is also the proud keeper of many other huge mansions, that are worth millions of dollars. In 2007, she purchased a Spanish-styled house from the 1920s for more than $1 million. After six years, she bought another property in 2014, which cost more than $8 million.

Then in 2017, Shonda bought a huge mansion for $4.6 million, and in the following year, she purchased another in Manhattan. She owns a penthouse in Manhattan, which she purchased for a massive price of more than $11 million. If we add up these figures, Shonda Rhimes owns properties worth more than $21 million.

How Shonda Rhimes Spends Her Money?

Shonda always prefers to step out of her home in style. It is reported that the writer uses a facemask that costs around $40 for each pack. Not only that, but Shonda also has a large collection of wardrobes containing many expensive designer dresses and accessories. Shonda is also an admirer of tennis, and she is often spotted at tennis events, whose tickets cost hundreds of dollars. Other than spending thousands of dollars on her lavish lifestyle, she also distributes a good share of her earnings to charity. Back in 2016, Shonda launched an organization named “Rhimes Family Foundation”. It is reported that Shonda’s organization has donated more than $10 million to the Smithsonian Museum, and also around $10,00,000 to the Obama Foundation.

Career

Shonda Rhimes initially faced many problems at the early stage of her career and had to take small jobs to support herself. She started her career by joining a group known as the Black Underground Theater Production, where she worked as a director and writer. Later after completing her graduation, she went on to pursue her dream in writing. She joined the University of Southern California, to learn screenwriting. Shonda proved to be the best in her class, and went on to grab a fellowship in Gary Rosenberg Writing.

During her time at the University of Southern California, she caught the eye of Debra Martin Chase. Debra recognized her talent in writing and asked Shonda to work with her as an intern. Shonda’s decision to work with Debra proved to be fruitful, as she went on to work with esteemed companies like Denzel Washington’s Company, Mundy Lane Entertainment, and many more.

In the year 1995, Shonda got to be a part of a notable project, which in turn earned her a “Peabody Award”. She got the role of a research director in the documentary film “Hank Aaron: Chasing the Dream”. Later she directed a short titled “Blossoms and Veils”. Then in 1999, Shonda got a chance to write for an HBO movie titled “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge”. In the following year, Rhimes prepared the script of the movie titled “Crossroads”, which features Britney Spears. The movie made a $60 million collection, despite receiving low ratings from critics. Her work in “Crossroads” opened the doorway for her to write a script for the sequel of the hit movie “The Princess Diaries”.

Grey’s Anatomy And Other Shows On ABC

The year 2005, proved to be lucky for Shonda Rhimes, as her new show “Grey’s Anatomy” was released. The show revolved around the life of surgeons working at the Seattle Grace Hospital. The show was first aired on 27 March, and by the end of its first season, it charted more than 20 million views each week. Later in 2007, another show of Shonda titled, Private Practice had to stop production due to internal conflicts after 9 episodes.

Then in 2012, her other notable work, Scandal was released in April. During this period Shonda was a part of many other canceled shows like Inside the Box, Off the Map, and Glided Lily’s. Her other successful show, How to Get Away With Murder’s pilot episode was released in 2013. In the following year, ABC network decided to make it into a series. She also wrote the script for another ABC show titled “The Catch”, but it was canceled just after its second season.

Netflix Contract

Shonda Rhimes’s popularity knew no bounds given that most series she wrote are major hits. In 2017, Netflix offered Shonda Rhimes a colossal sum of $100 million to write and produce for Netflix Originals. It is reported that Shonda has more than 12 projects in her hand for Netflix. Her Netflix Original series Bridgerton made her a handsome amount of $40 million. Her most recent work Inventing Anna has been released, and reports are stating that Shonda is currently busy with making Bridgerton’s prequel series.

Personal Life

Shonda Rhimes is the youngest daughter of IIee Rhimes Jr and Vera P. She was born on the 13th of January 1970 in Chicago, Illinois. Her father IIee Rhimes Jr worked as a university administrator at the University of Southern California, while her mother was Vera P was a professor at the college. Since childhood, Shonda had an interest in storytelling, and she went to Marian Catholic High School in Chicago. In 1991, Shonda earned her bachelor’s degree in English and Film Studies, and later on, went to Los Angeles to learn screenwriting at the University of Southern California.

Shonda Rhimes is not married, but she adopted a girl in June 2002. After a decade, she adopted another girl in February 2013, and in the following year, she had her third daughter via surrogacy.

Conclusion

Shonda Rhimes is regarded as one of the richest show runners of today’s era. Not only this, but she has also won many accolades and awards for her work. She is also crowned with the honor of being on the list of the100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2007 and 2021. She has amassed her fortune just by doing what she is best at. Shonda’s life teaches us that, success will always come to you, if you just keep focusing on making your skills better. Now, Shonda is busy with her new upcoming projects, and it is exciting to think about what she has in store for the future.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What was Shonda Rhimes’s net worth in 2021? A. Shonda Rhimes’s net worth in 2021 was around $140 million. 2. Where was Shonda Rhimes born? A. Shonda Rhimes was born in Chicago, Illinois. 3. What is the name of Shonda Rhimes book? A. The name of Shonda Rhimes is Year if Yes released in 2015. 4. What is Shonda Rhimes’s age? A. Shonda Rhimes is 52 years old.