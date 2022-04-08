Shemar Moore Net Worth: Age, Height, Career, Family, Weight, Earnings

Shemar became well known among the audience for his portrayal of “Derek Morgan” in the acclaimed drama series called Criminal Minds. Not only this, but he is also leading a drama series called S.W.A.T., where he plays the part of “Sergeant Daniel Harrelson”. Apart from acting, Shemar Moore is also into modeling. In this post we will answer What is Shemar Moore net worth? How much does Shemar Moore make every year? How old is Shemar Moore? And What is Shemar Moore worth? Let us start with the topic.

What Is Shemar Moore Net Worth?

Derek Morgan i.e, Shemar Moore net worth is stated to be at least $22 million as of 2022. His primary source of wealth is from acting, while he also makes money by modeling as well. His career picked up pace when he was cast as “Malcolm Winters” in The Young and the Restless, which ran from 1994 to 2005. Then he became even more popular with the television series Criminal Minda, where he played the role of “Derek Morgan” for almost a decade. Now, he is playing the lead character in a television series called “S.W.A.T” since 2017. Now, let us have a look at Shemar Moore’s earnings.

Name Shemar Moore Birth Name Shemar Franklin Moore Net Worth $22 Million Birth 20th April 1970, Oakland, California Nationality American Age 51 Years Old Height 6Ft 1In Weight 85 Kg Profession Actor, Model, TV Presenter Career 1994-Present

How Much Does Shemar Moore Make?

The television actor has managed to amass a fortune of more than $22 million, so it makes sense that he earns between $2 million to $3 million every year. As stated earlier, most of his income is generated by his acting career. In addition to this, he also makes money from his venture and also makes decent money from modeling as well.

Furthermore, he is also a voice artist, and he is mainly known for lending his voice to “Victor” in the Justice League animated movies. It is reported that Shemar takes home at least $200k to $400k every month, while his weekly income is as close to $100k. Have a look at how Shemar Moore made his fortune.

What Is Shemar Moore Worth?

Let us start with his role in Criminal Minds, Shemar Moore was with the show for more than a decade i.e, from 2005 to 2017. According to some reports, it is stated that Shemar Moore was earning around $50k for each episode for playing the character of “Derek Morgan”. Later he made a deal with the show makers and his paycheck was boosted to $100k per episode. Eventually, by the time Shemar bid adieu to the show, he was making a whopping sum of at least $175k for each episode taking more than $2 million to his home every year.

After his exit from the show in 2017, Shemar took some time off the screen. Later he returned with a bang on the screen as “Sergeant Daniel Harrelson” in S.W.A.T. in 2017. However, it is not confirmed, but it is reported that Shemar Moore earns between $150k to $200k per episode of S.W.A.T.

Shemar Moore’s income From Other Sources

The television actor has also invested his wealth in launching his business as well. He started a clothing line called Baby Girl LLC, and the interesting thing about this company is that the company’s proceedings are given away to various research facilities. Shemar also received a compensation of $60k from the actor Keith Tisdell for stealing from Stemar’s company. Apart from this, he also makes decent money from modeling as well. There is no information on how much he makes from his clothing line, but it is safe to assume that he makes thousands of dollars from it.

Shemar Moore Real Estate

Thanks to the salary Shemar received from Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T, he was able to invest his money in some costly real estate. Somewhere in the year 2010, the actor purchased a home in California for a whopping amount of $2.5 million. Later in the year 2020, Shemar put the house on the market and sold it for $2.4 million in July taking a loss of $100k. In the same year, he purchased another 9,000 square feet home in Sherman Oaks, California. It is reported that Shemar Moore paid a massive sum of $5.8 million for it.

Early Life

Shemar Moore was born in Oakland, California and he is the son of Sherrod Moore and Marilyn Wilson. His father was a war veteran, while his mother used to be a business consultant. Marilyn welcomed Shemar Moore on the 20th of April in the year 1970. During his childhood, his family moved from one place to another.

First his mother went to Denmark with him when he was a baby, and then later traveled to Bahrain when Shemar was just 4 years old. When Shemar attained the age of 7, he was enrolled in a private school, and later in the year 1977, the family relocated to Chico. Then Marilyn decided to move to Palo Alto, and enrolled Shemar in Gunn High School.

Due to Shemar’s excellent performance in baseball, he was presented with a scholarship to join the University of Santa Clara. Later, Moore completed his graduation in Communications and Theater Arts.

Career

During his college, Shemar also tried his hand at modeling. After completing his graduation, Moore landed the part of “Malcolm Winters” in a TV program called The Young and the Restless in 1994. He carried the role on his shoulder for almost 8 years, and later in the year 2005 he bid adieu to the character. During his time in The Young and the Restless, Shemar also served as a presenter of a television program called Soul Train.

After his exit from The Young and the Restless, Moore was offered the part of “Derek Morgan” in Criminal Minds, which the actor accepted. He was part of the show for more than a decade, and in 2016 Moore left Criminal Minds for good. The following year, Shemar was cast as Sergeant Daniel in S.W.A.T. and has been the part of the show ever since. The show has 5 seasons with at least 99 episodes aired till now.

During this period, Moore has also appeared in few movies like The Brothers (2001), Motives (2004), Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005), and a few more. He also gave his voice to “Victor Stone” in many Justice League animated movies He is playing the character of “Randall” in the sequel of Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Personal Life

Shemar was in a romantic relationship with Shawna Gordon, who is a soccer player. The couple started dating each other in 2014, however, parted ways the following year. There are also reports stating that he was romantically involved with Toni Braxton and Halle Berry as well. Then in the year 2018, Moore came into a relationship with Anabelle Acosta who is known for her role as “Natalie Vasquez” in Quantico. However, the couple soon parted ways, according to reports.

Conclusion

Shemar Moore giving decades of his life to shows like “The Young and the Restless”, “Criminal Minds”, and “S.W.A.T.” was worth it, as these shows have made him one of the top television actors. Thanks to his role in these series, he got the chance to voice “Victor Stone” and also appear as “Randall” in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. In addition to this, he has also been the presenter of a television show called “Soul Train”. Given the rising popularity of his show S.W.A.T it looks like Shemar isn’t going to stop anytime soon.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Shemar Moore net worth? A. Shemar Moore net worth is projected at $22 million. 2. How old is Shemar Moore? A. Shemar Moore is 51 years old. 3. How much does Shemar Moore make? A. As per reports, Shemar Moore earns $2 million to $3 million every year. 4. What is Shemar Moore birth name? A. Shemar Moore was born as Shemar Franklin Moore on the 20th of April 1970, in Oakland.