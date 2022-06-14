Shawn Mendes Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Family, Relationships, Cars

Don’t you feel inspired after reading about people who had a small start, but ended up making it big in a matter of few years? If your answer is “Yes”, then I bring you the post about a Canadian singer, who started his career with a video sharing application but soon became one of the top rising singers in Canada. The name of the singer is Shawn Peter Raul Mendes, better known by his stage name “Shawn Mendes” (perhaps you might have already heard about him). The singer began his career back in 2013 and has released 4 studio albums so far, and every single one of them has topped the US Billboard 200. On top of this, Shawn Mendes managed to accomplish this feat, before even hitting the age of 25 years.

What Is Shawn Mendes Net Worth?

The young Canadian singer, Shawn Mendes net worth is postulated to be around $40 million as of 2022. The artist has managed to build a huge fortune through his career as a singer. Shawn released his first album titled “Handwritten” in 2015. This was followed by his second album “Illuminate”, which was released in 2016. The fans went crazy after the album’s singles “Treat You Better” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”. Then in 2018, the Canadian singer released his third album which was named after him, i.e, “Shawn Mendes”. Recently in 2020, the young artist released his 4th album titled “Wonder”. As I have stated earlier, all of these albums secured the top spot on the US Billboard 200. Check out, how much does Shawn Mendes make?

How Much Does Shawn Mendes Make?

This is by far the most interesting section of this post. Sources reveal that Shawn Mendes easily makes between $5 million to $10 million every year. He draws the majority of his income through album sales and musical tours. Mendes also makes heavy money through his endorsement deals and social media platforms (We will tell you more about each income source of Shawn Mendes in a later section). Shawn Mendes reportedly receives close to a million every month through his various business endeavors. As per reports, Shawn Mendes’s weekly takings are appraised at around $150k to $250k.

Shawn Mendes Career Earnings

As stated above, Shawn Mendes draws a major part of his income through his album sales and music career. According to reports, Shawn Mendes’s debut album sold more than 200k copies in both Canada and America. Shawn’s 2nd album sold more than 3.9 million copies, while the singer’s third album sold more than 182k copies within the first week after the release. Shawn’s 4th album “Wonder” got streamed more than 46.9 million in just a week.

After the success of his second album, i.e, Illuminate, Shawn started a tour called “Illuminate Tour” to promote his album. According to sources, the musical tour generated more than $32 million in profits. Similarly, Mendes’s second musical tour was even a greater hit than the first. The tour reportedly reaped profits of more than $90 million. The Canadian singer is scheduled to embark on his third musical tour to promote his 4th album “Wonder”. The tour is set to begin in June, this year.

If you are wondering, how much does Shawn Mendes charge for a show? Let me tell you that, he charges a minimum of $150k to perform at any concert or event. So if you are keen on hiring Shawn for any event or concert, then make sure you have loads of cash in your bank account.

Shawn Mendes Endorsement Deals

Not only sports persons but musicians like Shawn Mendes make millions of dollars through brand endorsements as well. The singer is said to be in an agreement with a modeling company called “Wilhelmina International Inc.” since 2016. Thanks to the fame garnered through music, Shawn Mendes got an offer to become the brand ambassador of the famous fashion company called “Calvin Klien”.

On top of this, Shawn is part of the “#MyCalvins” campaign. In addition to this, Shawn Mendes has endorsed other brands like Roots Canada, Tim Hortons, Emporio Armani, SmileDirectClub, etc. Though it is not confirmed, it is estimated that Shawn Mendes receives a sum of $2 million to $4 million for serving as the brand ambassador for Calvin Klien. However, it is safe to think that Shawn Mendes makes at least $1 million through his endorsement deals alone. Let’s see Shawn Mendes’s earnings through YouTube and Instagram.

Shawn Mendes YouTube and Instagram Earnings

The Canadian artist, Shawn Mendes started posting videos on YouTube in January 2011 and has posted 131 videos so far. According to an estimation, Shawn’s YouTube channel makes him up to $5.1 million each year. Now you might be thinking how many subscribers does Shawn Mendes have on YouTube? Well, the answer is 29.3 million. Shawn Mendes’s monthly takings from his YouTube channel are estimated between $26.4k to $422.2k (depending on viewership). However, you should know that Shawn Mendes’s channel gets around 100k new subscribers every month, so it’s not a big deal for him to make such huge money.

Shawn Mendes has double the followers on Instagram when compared to his YouTube channel. He has over 68.9 million followers. Though Shawn doesn’t get money for a massive fan following, he gets money for endorsing brands or products on his Instagram page. It is estimated that he can make more than $25k just by making a sponsored Instagram story. Don’t be shocked, given that he has more than 68 million followers and gets 21k new ones every day, it’s no big deal for him. As far as images and videos are concerned, Shawn can charge up to $51k and $101k respectively, for posting a sponsored image and video content.

Shawn Mendes Real Estate and Cars Collection

Just like Shawn’s songs, his residence is also top-notch. The singer is reported to reside in a 1,150-square-foot mansion located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The house is said to have 3 bedrooms and Mendes paid around $2 million for it.

Shawn is also said to be a fanatic about maintaining some expensive cars. He is said to be the owner of a grand Range Rover SV car, which is said to be worth at least $220k. Mendes was also the keeper of a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG car, which is valued at $156k, but unfortunately, it was taken away by a thief. Shawn also purchased a Cadillac Escalade for a whopping $110k, and he also bought a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon for $70k.

Shawn Mendes Charity

Apart from making millions of dollars through his music, Shawn Mendes also gives away a substantial part of his income to charities and relief funds. He volunteered to raise more than $25k to construct an education institution in Ghana, West Africa. Not only this but, he also gave a hefty sum of $100k from his pockets to Mexico Earthquake Relief Fund (which was also started by him). Shawn Mendes became a part of the development plan of the “WE School Program”. Then in the year 2019, Shawn Mendes created a charity organization called the “Shawn Mendes Foundation” and made huge donations to organizations like Red Cross, the New South Wales Fire Service, etc. The Canadian singer also donated a sum of $50k to India during the Covid Pandemic.

Early Life and Career

Manuel and Karen Mendes are the parents of Shawn Mendes. On the 8th of August 1998, Karen gave birth to Shawn Mendes in Pickering, Ontario, Canada. Shawn’s father is a businessman, while Karen works as a real estate agent. Shawn Mendes was sent to the Pine Ridge Secondary School. During his time in school, Shawn excelled in ice hockey and soccer.

Also, during his school days, Shawn Mendes started to post music videos on his YouTube channel. He rose to fame after one of his videos on Vine went viral in 2013, and soon in a year, he became the top three most followed artists. Also in 2014, Shawn joined the Island Records. Then in the following year in April, Shawn Mendes released his first album titled “Handwritten”, which secured the top spot on the US Billboard 200.

Then in January 2016, Shawn released his second album titled “Illuminate”, which too topped the US Billboard 200. In May 2018 the Canadian singer released his next album titled “Shawn Mendes”, which topped the US Billboard 200 as well. Then in November 2020, Shawn released his 4th studio album titled “Wonder”. This album also grabbed the number 1 position on the US Billboard 200.

Personal Life

Shawn Mendes was in a relationship with a Cuban/American singer called “Camila Cabello”. The pair started seeing each other in 2019. However, people criticized their relationship by stating that it was a publicity stunt. Despite facing criticism, Shawn defended their relationship and denied the allegations. Unfortunately, Shawn and Camila ended their romantic relationship by the end of 2021.

Final Thoughts on Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes started working on his dream when he was in school. He took every opportunity that came his way and used it to his advantage. He has released 4 albums and many singles so far and there is hardly any song that has not charted the US Billboard. The Canadian singer is currently busy with his “Wonder: The World Tour” to promote his 4th album “Wonder”, which was released in 2020. Given Shawn Mendes’s popularity, there is no doubt that this musical tour is going to be a blast.

