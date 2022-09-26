Talking about the greatest NBA athletes of all time, names like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O’Neal are the first names that pop up in almost everyone’s mind. My personal pick among the above players is Shaquille O’Neal. The American NBA player was married to a woman named Shaunie Nelson, who changed her name to Shaunie O’Neal after marriage. It looked like a match made in heaven as the couple went on to have 4 children together. Alas! their marriage didn’t last long and Shaq and Shaunie ended up getting divorced. The pair’s union lasted from 2002 to 2011.

By profession, Shaunie O’Neal is an American television personality, who is most famous for her work in “Basketball Wives”. She not only appeared as the main cast of the show for many seasons but also worked as an executive producer for the show as well. Shaunie O’Neal is also an esteemed entrepreneur and philanthropist.

So, this article will tell you what is Shaunie O’Neal net worth, how old is Shaunie O’Neal, Shaunie O’Neal’s earnings, Shaunie O’Neal’s marriage & divorce from Shaq O’Neil, how much does Shaunie O’Neal make, and much more…so stay till the end. (Psst! after you finish reading this article, we also have a post about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar net worth on this website, do check it out)

Read on if you are interested in knowing more. Check out Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Assets and Earnings right here.

What is Shaunie O’Neal Worth?

According to our sources the American television personality/entrepreneur, Shaunie O’Neal net worth is a bewildering $35 million as of September 2022. She built her enormous fortune by working on television. As mentioned before, Shaunie O’Neal is most known for “Basketball Wives”. The show features the romantic interests of world-renowned basketball players and documents their daily lives. Basketball Wives was first aired in the year 2010 and Shaunie O’Neal has been part of this show since season 1 (the 10th season of this show concluded in August 2022). Aside from this, she also made guest appearances on Basketball Wives LA (and also serves as an executive producer). Shaunie O’Neal has also graced the reality television show “Baller Wives” and also worked as an executive producer for it. See, how much does Shaunie O’Neal make? in the next section.

Name Shaunie O'Neal Net Worth $35 million Birth 27 November 1974, Texas, USA Nationality American Age 47 years Height 5ft 11in Weight 65 kg Partner Keion Henderson Profession TV Personality, Entrepreneur Career 2010-Present

How Much Does Shaunie O’Neal Make?

Every year from her television works and business ventures, Shaunie O’Neal manages to earn between $500k to $1 million. Aside from working as an executive producer of Basketball Wives and its spin-offs, Shaunie O’Neal also started a show titled “Shaunie’s Home Court”. The show revolved around Shaunie O’Neal and her children. She also started a television program called “Let’s Talk About It”, which is concerned with developing various organizations and encouraging women.

Aside from the television industry, Shaunie O’Neal owns businesses in fashion and footwear lines as well. Some she started on her own while some others are formed based on partnerships and collaborations. Her monthly income from her businesses and television works is reported to be between $100k to $185k. The per week takings of Shaunie are estimated at around $25k to $50k. Check out Shaunie O’Neal’s earnings from Basketball Wives in the next section.

Shaunie O’Neal Earnings

As you have read earlier that Basketball Wives started in the year 2010 and ran for 5 seasons i.e, till 2013. Later it was reported that the show has been canceled, but later in 2017, the show was picked once again. Basketball Wives aired the sixth season in April 2017 and in August 2022, the 10th season of this show concluded. The announcement of the 11th season is yet to be made. According to our reports, Shaunie O’Neal takes home a salary of $150k per year as the executive producer of Basketball Wives. The show ran for 10 seasons, and if we calculate the figures, Shaunie O’Neal’s overall takings from Basketball Wives is a whopping $15 million. She also served as an executive producer for Basketball Wives LA and Shaunie O’Neal and reportedly ended up with millions in her bank account.

Shaunie O’Neal Earnings From Business Ventures

The American television personality has made quite a fortune through her business ventures. She established a footwear line with Chinese Laundry. According to our reports, the business venture generated over $3 million. In addition to this, Shaunie O’Neal has also made some smart investments over the years and her investments are evaluated to be between $2 million to $4 million as of this writing.

Know about the well-known voice in the American sports world today, Joe Buck, and his net worth here.

Shaunie O’Neal and Shaquille O’Neal Marriage and Divorce Settlement

Shaunie’s divorce from Shaq is the reason that she is the master of massive net worth. Both Shaunie and Shaq met each other and fell in love around the 2000s. The lover birds started dating each other in the year 1998. After dating each other for two years, Shaquille and Shaunie finally exchanged engagement rings. Then in December 2002, both Shaquille and Shaunie took each other as husband and wife. While Shaunie was dating Shaquille, she became pregnant with his child in 1999.

In the following year, she gave birth to a son named, Shareef Rashaun O’Neal on 11th January. Like Shaq, Shareef also aspires to be a professional basketball player. He plays for LSU Tigers. After this, Shaunie gave birth to a daughter named, Amirah Sanaa O’Neal in November 2001. After Shaq and Shaunie got married they welcomed another son named, Shaqir O’Neal in April 2003. Then in May 2006, Shaunie had another child with her husband, a girl named, Me’arah O’Neal. Shaunie was already a mother to a son named, Myles when she started seeing Shaq.

The same was with Shaq as well as he was the father of a daughter named, Taahirah from his ex-partner. Things started falling apart between Shaunie and Shaq after the former suspected the latter of having an affair. The suspicion came true after Shaunie took help from a private detective to dig to the depth of this matter. Shaq and Shaunie started living separately in September 2007 but got back together soon after. Later in November 2009, Shaunie went to court to end her marriage with Shaq. The couple’s judicial separation became official in 2011.

Please take a closer look at our post about a female basketball player, Brittney Griner Net Worth.

Divorce Settlement

When compared to Shaq, Shaunie had a better lawyer, as she ended up getting almost half of the $300 million fortune of Shaquille as a divorce settlement. According to the settlement, Shaunie O’Neal will receive a sum of $5 million annually as alimony. In addition to this, she will also get a sum of $100k a month as child support. As per the reports, Shaquille had to pay these figures until Shaunie ties the knot or the payments reach the $100 million mark. Luckily for Shaquille, Shaunie O’Neal walked down the aisle with Keion Henderson earlier this year. Henderson works as a musician and pastor to earn his bread and butter.

Shaunie O’Neal Early Life

The American television personality Shaunie O’Neal is the daughter of an American couple, whose names have not been made public. Shaunie’s mother gave birth to Shaunie O’Neal on the 27th of November 1974 and named her Va’Shaundya Karlette Nelson. Nelson was born in the Witchita Falls area, which is in Texas, United States. Va’Shaundya Karlette Nelson was fondly called Shaunie Nelson, who later changed her last name to “O’Neal” after marriage. Shaunie O’Neal has a sister who is older than her and a younger brother. Later at the age of 10 years, Shaunie and her family relocated to Los Angeles. Shaunie completed college at Southern California University.

Conclusion

Despite being married to one of the greatest NBA players of all time, Shaunie O’Neal managed to make an identity of her own. She started working as an executive producer and main cast of Basketball Wives. Soon, she also ventures into the fashion and footwear business as well. Though she and Shaquille has ended their marriage, the pair continues to hang out often with each other during holidays or other events with their children.

Finally read about a former basketball coach, Coach K here.

Frequently Asked Questions About Shaunie O’Neal

1. Who is Shaunie O’Neal? A. Shaunie O’Neal or Shaunie Nelson was born Va’Shaundya Karlette Nelson on the 27th of November 1974 in Texas, United States. She is a reality television personality, producer, and entrepreneur. Shaunie O’Neal is also popular as the former wife of the NBA superstar, Shaquille O’Neal. 2. What is Shaunie O’Neal worth? A. According to reports, Shaunie O’Neal net worth is determined to be $35 million (or more) as of September 2022. 3. How old is Shaunie O’Neal? A. As of this writing, the TV personality Shaunie O’Neal is 47 years old. 4. How many children does the TV personality, Shaunie O’Neal has? A. Shaunie O’Neal gave birth to 4 children (2 boys and 2 girls) namely Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me’arah during her marriage to Shaquille O’Neal. She also has a son, Myles from her past relationship.