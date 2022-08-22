Sharon Stone Net Worth: Career, Biography, Assets, Age, Height, Weight

Don’t you ever feel pity for those guys from horror movies, who follow a mysterious but beautiful girl leading them to their deaths? Basically, in every horror movie, there’s a beautiful appealing woman who initially acts innocent but as the story progresses she reveals her true colors (typical Hollywood plots). You know these kinds of characters in movies are termed as “Femme Fatales”. One such actress who earned immeasurable fame for playing the roles of femme fatales in movies is Sharon Stone. Stone stepped into the entertainment industry through commercials and went on to appear in movies and later on TV. Sharon Stone is notable for her works in films such as Casino, Silver, The Specialist, The Muse, Catwoman, The Mighty, Alpha Dog, and many more.

What Is Sharon Stone Worth?

The Hollywood actress, Sharon Stone net worth is determined to be greater than $60 million as of this year. Most of Sharon Stone’s riches came from her career as an actress, but she also made plenty of money by working as a model before stepping into the film industry. Thanks to her works in movies and TV shows, Sharon Stone is credited to be one of the top actresses and has numerous awards in her name.

She is the recipient of a Primetime Emmy Award, Career Achievement Award, Hamptons Award for Outstanding Achievement in Acting, and Hollywood Film Award. Sharon Stone also won an Israel Film Festival Award, Marrakech Honorary Award, MTV Movie Award, Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters, Razzie Awards, and Satellite Awards.

As you know many actors make the mistake of taking up roles that they regret later. Such an incident has occurred with Sharon Stone as she was awarded a “Stinker Award” for her performance in the movies Catwoman, Intersection, The Specialist, and Silver. Despite receiving titles of “worst actress” for her movie roles, it didn’t stop Sharon Stone from walking on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1995. Apart from winning numerous accolades, Sharon Stone has also been nominated for several honors including an Oscar for her performance in “Casino”. The next section is “how much does Sharon Stone make?”

Name Sharon Stone Net Worth $60 million Birth 10 March 1958, Pennysylvania, USA Nationality American Age 64 years Height 5ft 8in Weight 55 kg Partner Phil Bronstein (1984-2004) Profession Actress, Model Career 1976-Present

How Much Does Sharon Stone Make?

The 64 year Hollywood actress, Sharon Stone’s earnings are recorded to be over $10.3 million every year. Sharon Stone mostly draws money from her acting roles in TV and movies. In addition to this, Sharon Stone receives plenty of money as “royalties” from her works in the past movies and TV shows. Her income also consists of the stipend received from brand promotions, endorsements, and collaborations. On average, Stone manages to pull more than $358k each month from acting and endorsement agreements. It is reported that Sharon Stone’s weekly earnings are almost $200k. Check out, Sharon Stone’s career earnings given below.

Sharon Stone Earnings From Movies

As you have already read, Sharon Stone is the recipient of numerous accolades. She has around 150 credits as an actress (according to IMDb). Covering each movie of Sharon Stone would not be possible in this article, thus we have handpicked some movies for which Sharon Stone has received tons of money. Check them out.

Basic Instinct

This movie served as the base to earn Sharon Stone the title of “Femme Fatales”. Basic Instinct shows the quest of a police officer named, Nick Curran (played by Michael Douglas), who is on a hunt to find the killer of a rich rock star. However, during his quest, Nick meets a woman named, Catherine Tramell. The interesting thing about it is that Catherine is somehow connected to the murder, but Nick eventually starts developing feelings for her. Basic Instinct was released in March 1992 and went on to become one of the highest-earning movies of that year. The movie was made with a budget of $49 million, and it collected more than $352 million across the globe. For this movie, Sharon Stone reportedly received a sum of $500k.

Silver

Thanks to the success of Basic Instinct, Sharon Stone got the opportunity to star as the lead in another thriller movie “Silver”. The movie also starred William Baldwin and Tom Berenger in the lead, who played the characters of Zeke Hawkins and Jack Landsford respectively. The story starts with Sharon Stone’s character, Carly Norris moving into a new neighborhood in New York City. Carly comes to know that there have been many girls from her neighborhood that were brutally murdered. Norris realizes that she might be the next victim and thus tries to uncover the truth before falling prey to the killer. Silver was filmed with a budget of $40 million, and it managed to collect over $116.3 million at the box office. According to reports, Sharon Stone reportedly received a whopping $2.5 million for her role.

The Specialist

The Specialist received a negative rating from critics and the audience after its release in October 1994. It followed a basic plot where the protagonist, Captain Ray Quick (Sylvester Stallone) gets a contract from May Munro (Sharon Stone) to murder the gangsters who murdered her (May’s) parents. The Specialist’s budget was $45 million, and surprisingly it collected over $170.4 million across the world. Though it became a box office success, the movie got nominated as “worst” in all categories like actor, actress, picture, supporting actor, screen couple, etc. Sharon Stone reportedly took a whopping $5 million for her role.

Intersection

Another worst performance by Sharon Stone, which was released before The Specialist i.e, in January 1994. Basically, it is a story of an extramarital affair between Vincent Eastman (played by Richard Gere), Sally Eastman (Sharon Stone), and Olivia Marshak (Lolita Davidovich). You will be surprised to know that the budget of this film was $45 million and Sharon Stone received $5 million for playing the part of Sally Eastman. The box office collection of Intersection is around $61.3 million.

Casino

Due to the low ratings of The Specialist and Intersection, Sharon Stone’s pay was lowered from $5 million to $2 million for this movie. Stone played the role of Ginger McKenna, the love interest of Robert De Niro’s character, Sam Rothstein. The movie also features Joe Pesci as Nicky Santoro. The story follows the lives of these three, who are employed at a casino in Las Vegas. Casino was released in November 1995 and garnered critical acclaim. The movie grossed more than $116.1 million against a budget of $50 million. Sharon Stone’s role in this film earned her an Oscar nomination for best actress.

Basic Instinct 2

The sequel to Basic Instinct, Basic Instinct 2 featured Sharon Stone reprising her role as Catherine Tramell. Unlike, Basic Instinct this movie failed to create magic at the box office and managed to collect only $38.6 million. The film was filmed with a budget of $70 million and reportedly Sharon Stone was paid a whopping $13.6 million for reprising her role. Basic Instinct 2 proved to be a critical and box office failure.

How Does Sharon Stone Spends Money?

According to reports, Sharon Stone used to live in a 6,500-square feet abode. The house is situated in Beverly Hills, California, and features 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. according to records, the house has many luxurious features like a fireplace, swimming pool, spa, tennis court, eat-in kitchen, library, and much more. The cost of this place is reported to be around $10 million and Sharon Stone reportedly sold the place for $6.57 million.

The American actress, Sharon Stone reportedly lives in West Hollywood, California. Stone resides in the house with her 3 adopted children and the mansion occupies 10,537 square feet of space. The actress paid more than $3.2 million for the house in the year 1995.

Sharon Stone Car Collection

It seems that Sharon Stone is a fan of owning expensive cars. It is said that she has a Porsche 911 Cabriolet. As per records, Sharon Stone purchased her car in the year 2003 for a massive price of $120k. Not only this, but she also bought a 972 Ford LTD Convertible car in December 2009. It is estimated that Stone paid around $15k for it. Aside from this, Sharon Stone also has a Bentley Continental GTC in her possession, which she purchased in the year 2008. You will be surprised to know that the Basic Instinct actress paid a jaw-dropping price of $200k for the car.

Sharon Stone Early and Personal Life

The Hollywood actress, Sharon Stone was born to Joseph Stone ad Dorothy Marie. By profession, Joseph was a factory worker and toy manufacturer, while Dorothy was a bookkeeper. Dorothy and Joseph brought Sharon Stone into this world on March 10, 1958, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, USA. Sharon Stone completed high school at Saegertown High School in 1975 and studied college at Pennsylvania University. However, Stone dropped out of college to pursue a modeling career. Stone resumed studies many decades later, and thus graduated from Edinboro University in 2016.

Personal Life

Sharon Stone’s first marriage was to Michael Greenburg (TV producer) from 1984 to 1990. She also had a brief relationship with the late comedian, Garry Shandling. Later in 1998, Sharon Stone tied the knot with Phil Bronstein. Unfortunately, due to complications, Sharon Stone couldn’t conceive a child and thus adopted a boy named, Roan Joseph Bronstein in 2000. Later in 2004, Phil and Stone ended their marriage. Sharon Stone went on to adopt two more boys namely, Laird Vonne and Quinn Kelly in 2005 and 2006 respectively.

Conclusion

Sharon Stone is one of the actresses, who has shaped the role of “Femme Fatales” into what it is today. She has acted in many movies and TV shows and has won numerous accolades and nominations for her works. Actress, Sharon Stone is going to be featured as “Linda Tarlton” in the upcoming movie “What About Love”, which is in production.

