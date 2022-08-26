Just like any other model, Shanna Moakler too stepped into the modeling world as an amateur when she was just 15 years old. However, she went on to win the title of “Miss New York USA” in the year 1995. Also in the same year, she became “Miss USA”, after it was revealed that, Chelsi Smith won the title of “Miss Universe”. As the years went by, Shanna Moakler started posing for erotic magazines. Eventually, in the year 2001, Shanna was declared “Playmate of the Month” in the Playboy December issue. However, Shanna didn’t limit her career only to modeling, she also opted for an acting career as well. She got a role in the American crime TV series “Pacific Blue” as a regular character. Moakler has also worked as a presenter for the reality show titled “Bridalplasty” from 2010 to 2011.

Despite her acting and modeling career, Shanna Moakler is most famous for her private life. If you are curious to know why is it so? then read this article till the last. Also, check out Shanna Moakler net worth, how old is Shanna Moakler? Shanna Moakler’s personal life and relationships, and how much does Shanna Moakler make?

What Is Shanna Moakler Worth?

The American model turned TV personality, Shanna Moakler net worth is an amazing $15 million as of August 2022. She has made money from her various works in modeling, movie, and TV fields. She earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for her work in the reality television show “Meet the Barkers” in the year 2005. In the year 2020, Shanna Moakler won a Golden Film Festival Award for her role in “Back Stabber” (released in 2016) in the “Best Ensemble Cast” category. Shanna Moakler is recognized for her role in movies such as Poison Ivy: The New Seduction, Telling You, The Wedding Singer, and Love Stinks. She is also known for her role in Critical Mass, Pauly Shore is Dead, Seeing Other People, Big Momma’s House 2, and a few more. Let’s see how much does Shanna Moakler make?

Name Shanna Moakler Net Worth $15 million Birth March 28, 1975, Rhode Island, USA Nationality American Age 47 years Height 5ft 8in Weight 58 kg Partner Matthew Rodeau (BF) Profession Actress, TV personality, Model Career 1992-Present

How Much Does Shanna Moakler Make?

According to our records, Shanna Moakler earns a sum between a whopping $2 million to $2.5 million every year. Over the years, she collected a large part of her income from her modeling career. In addition to this, Shanna Moakler was part of many popular television shows (especially reality) that earned her plenty of money. Shanna Moakler also took advantage of her massive fan following and started making money through her social media platforms. In case you are wondering, Shanna, is paid ample money for paid promotions. From all of her income sources combined, Shanna Moakler reportedly makes around $215k every month. As for weekly taking of the TV personality is said to be at least $50k.

Shanna Moakler Earnings

The model turned TV personality, Shanna Moakler ties in many fields such as commercials, fashion shows, movies, etc. Apart from this, she is also a producer as well as a director. She backed the reality show “Miss Nevada USA” and also worked as a director since 2011. Given that Shanna Moakler has won numerous beauty contests and pageants, she deserves this post. Later in the year 2018, she took over the “Miss Utah USA” franchise. However, there isn’t any information on how much she makes from her ventures, but given that she holds a high position, it is safe to assume that her takings are in the thousands.

Besides this, Shanna Moakler is also an established content creator on the online subscription platform, OnlyFans. The American model is followed by thousands of people from across the world and her account charges $18 a month as a subscription fee. Shanna Moakler makes extra cash from selling memorabilia through her OnlyFans account as well.

Shanna Moakler also has a huge influence on Instagram. Her account is followed by more than 394.7k accounts from all over the globe. Just for promoting a brand through an Instagram story, Shanna Moakler charges $98 each. Similarly to do promotions through images, Shanna Moakler’s price is $195 per post. As for video content, Shanna Moakler doesn’t shy away to demand a sum of $391 for uploading a sponsored video on her Instagram account.

Shanna Moakler Personal Life

The American television personality has been in the news headlines on many occasions for her relationships with various celebrities. One of the earliest relationships of Shanna Moakler was with the British singer, Billy Idol. Both Shanna and Billy started seeing each other in the year 1997. Shanna also went on to appear in the romantic comedy movie “The Wedding Singer” with Billy Idol in a cameo. Despite the couple praising their partner in the media, their relationship didn’t last long. After breaking up with Billy Idol, Shanna Moakler started her infamous relationship with the American boxer, Oscar De La Hoya in 1997.

Soon, the pair decided to move in together, and thus in 1998, Shanna moved in with the boxer. Later in October, the pair got engaged to be married and in the following year, Shanna gave birth to Oscar’s daughter. Shanna named her daughter, Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya. However, the love story of Oscar and Shanna came to an end, after Shanna watched Oscar escorting a woman to the 2000 Latin Grammy Awards. After this, Shanna Moakler filed a case against Oscar De La Hoya and demanded a palimony compensation of $62.5 million as the pair were not married.

In the case documents, Shanna Moakler stated that Oscar is an alcohol abuser and has taken advantage of Shanna and Atiana to get exposure from the media and the public. However, Oscar and Shanna settled the matter out of court in the year 2001, before the trial began. Since then, Oscar didn’t contact Atiana (except now and then) but made sure that her expenses are taken care of.

Marriage to Travis Barker & Other Relationships

After calling quits with Oscar De La Hoya, Shanna Moakler kindled a romantic relationship with Dennis Quaid, who is famous for his role in movies such as Breaking Away, The Right Stuff, Innerspace, etc. Shanna started seeing the actor in February 2001 and their romantic relationship came to an end in October. After a few years, Shanna Moakler walked down the aisle with the American musician, Travis London Barker. In case you didn’t know, Travis Barker is a member of the famous rock band “Blink-182” where he plays the role of a drummer.

Before settling down, Travis and Shanna welcomed a son named Landon Asher Barker, who was born on the 9th of October in 2003. Travis and Shanna’s union took place a year later, i.e, on the 30th of October 2004. Then in the following year, on December 24th, Shanna gave birth to her 2nd daughter named, Alabama Luella Barker. Travis filed for divorce from Shanna Moakler in court in August 2006. However, in 2007, rumors floated on the web stating that the pair had rekindled their relationship. To this, Barker stated, “No, I’m no longer with her… we were actually divorced a few days ago”.

Shanna Moakler met Bryan Sollima, who is a biker, and started dating him in 2014. Sollima and Shana dated each other for quite a time and eventually, their relationship came to an end in the year 2019. After this, Shanna Moakler met a man named, Matthew Rondeau in 2020 and the pair’s relationship took off. Since then, Matthew and Shanna have been in an on/off relationship.

Shanna Moakler Controversies

After filing for divorce against Shanna Moakler, Travis Barker started seeing the famous TV personality, Paris Hilton. However, this wasn’t taken well by Shanna, and she exchanged physical and verbal blows against Paris Hilton in a nightclub in L.A. Both parties accused each other of physical assault. Ultimately, no case was filed against any party. Around 2014, Shanna and Travis got into a heated argument so much so that the police had to interfere. Both Travis and Shanna were taken into custody, but no charges were filed against them.

There have been many reports that Shanna Moakler’s current boyfriend Matthew has been physically assaulting her. There have been many instances on social media where Shanna’s children accused Matthew of beating their mother. However, Shanna denied the accusations made by her children. On one such occasion, Shanna had to call the cops on Matthew as he assaulted her. The court issued a restraining order against Matthew and also sent him to prison. However, despite this, Shanna Moakler and Matthew are rumored to be still in a relationship.

Shanna Moakler Early Life

Shanna Moakler is the 4th child of John W. Moakler III and Gail Moakler. By profession, John is a dentist and is the father of 2 boys and 2 girls (including Shanna Moakler). He named the boy’s John W. Moakler IV and Kirk Moakler. Unfortunately, Shanna Moakler’s sister passed away in the year 2012. Gail gave birth to Shanna Moakler on the 28th of March 1975 in Providence, Rhode Island, United States. Shanna Moakler completed high school at Barrington High School and began modeling instead of going to college. At first, Shanna Moakler relocated to Miami and then to New York City, and later on to Los Angeles.

Conclusion

Shanna Moakler has been the center of controversy over her romantic ties. Her most famous (and also controversial) relationship was with Oscar De La Hoya and Travis Barker. Aside from being in controversies, Shanna Moakler managed to make a separate identity in the public from her television works. She is the mother of three children and continues to make headlines with her current partner Matthew Rondeau.

