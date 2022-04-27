Shania Twain Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Earnings, Assets, Cars, House

Shania Twain is one of the finest pop singers, and an accomplished songwriter from Canada. Often called “The Queen of Country Pop”, her work in Country Music scene is unparalleled. Shania has been in the music industry for more than 25 years now, but, she was just 8 when she actually started singing in front of the audiences. By the time she was 10, she had already started writing lyrics and creating songs. The Canadian singer has built an extremely successful career which not only got her a worldwide recognition but also numerous prestigious awards including five Grammy Awards. Not to mention, she has established herself as one of the richest and the most successful vocalists of all time. Shania Twain Net Worth as of 2022 is a whopping $400 million!

Since the beginning of her career to date, Twain has been successful in selling more than 100 million records so far thus cementing her name as one of the best-selling pop singers ever. Her early life was never an easy one and the responsibility of her family held her back from launching her career for quite some time. But Shania did not get demotivated. Rather, she fulfilled her duty as an elder sibling. She helped the younger ones stand on their feet and then kicked off her singing career only to become a music diva in the pop country genre.

Shania has numerous album credits to her name but some of the most notable ones include “The Woman in Me”, “Come On Over”, “Up!” among others. She has published her memoir in 2011. In this posting today you will learn more about this country music star, how much does Shania Twain make, her early life, how old is Shania Twain and more facts related to her.

Shania Twain has been enjoying an illustrious career today all thanks to her outstanding contributions in music. She has not only won millions of hearts with her voice but her musical forte has made her one of the richest artists in the game. And, while she continues to dominate the industry, her fans are more curious about what is Shania Twain worth and how much does Shania Twain make from her music career and other endeavors!

What Is Shania Twain Worth?

Shania Twain net worth is reportedly $400 million as of 2022. Her main source of income is her flourishing singing career. However, the singer also does a lot of tours and concerts, in addition to serving as an executive producer in some cases that helps boost Shania Twain net worth significantly.

How Much Does Shania Twain Make

Shania Twain has amassed a massive fortune through the record sales right from the beginning of her career. It can be hard to say how much she makes on an annual basis because her income is always variable, subject to the revenue generated from the sale of the copies. While most of the albums she has released have enjoyed a huge success both domestically and internationally, here we have mentioned some of the notable ones that have helped her reach what is Shania Twain worth today.

Twain’s first album “Shania Twain” started out a bit slow initially at the time of its release. That might be because Shania wasn’t that popular at that very time. However, as she rose to fame with the next few albums, her first work saw a sale of at least a million copies eventually hitting #67 US Country Album Chart. “The Woman in Me” however, became a huge success commercially selling more than 4 million copies within a year after it was dropped. Later it went on to sell a total of more than 12 million copies making a prominent rise to Shania Twain net worth.

Another remarkable commercial success among Shania Twain’s albums was “Come on Over”. In fact, it was this album that made her the best-selling artist after the singer sold 40 million units of this piece internationally. So you can imagine the enormous pay check she might have pulled from this work of hers. Her 2002 album “Up” brought her more revenue by selling more than 20 million copies around the world. well, these are just a few of the many albums that she accrued her massive fortune from.

Other Ventures Contributing to Shania Twain Net Worth

Aside from the colossal wealth she earned from the record sales and contracts with various record labels, Shania earns a lot from her other side businesses as well. For example, she often does music tours to different countries and these tours generate millions depending on the popularity of the star. In case of Shania, she is one of those artists whose live performances people would die for. In 1998, the reported gross earning from her “Come On Over” tour was close to $24 million. Twain’s “Up” tour in 2003 made a whopping $100 million worldwide. Her 2013 musical tour on “Shania: Still the One” brought home close to $32 million from her global performance.

Some of the other means of earning that help boost Shania Twain net worth include brand endorsements, stock ownership, renting out properties and more. Speaking of properties, according to reports, the country music star boasts an attractive portfolio of properties. Given that real estate is one of the best options to invest in, Shania’s investment on this field shows her smart business moves.

While Switzerland has been her residence for quite some time, the Canadian music artist reportedly also owns houses in various other places like New York and Florida in the US, in Bahamas and New Zealand. It seems that she also owned a luxurious resort in “New Zealand” earlier. The property sat on massive portion of land and had rooms that were rented out to the tourists for $15,000 per night. If this is true, then this would have earned her big amount of fortune.

So, now you have an idea about how much does Shania Twain make even if her exact salary is unknown. Let’s move on to see what her early life was like and where did she get the start from.

Biography and Early Life

Shania Twain’s given name is Eilleen Regina Edwards. Fans are often curious to know how old is Shania Twain. The pop-country singer was born on August 28, 1965 in a place called Windsor, Ontario in Canada. So as in 2022, she is 57 years old. Shania is the daughter of Sharon Edwards and Clarence Edwards and she was only 2 when they split. She grew up with two more sibling sisters in Timmins, Ontario where her mother moved after her separation from her husband. Shania is of English, Irish and French ancestry.

Sharon then married Jerry Twain, who adopted Shania and her sisters and legally gave them his name “Twain”. Shania revealed that she had a disturbed ad struggling childhood where she would often witness scarcity of food owing to low income in the household. There were also tensions between her parents eventually giving rise to violence. in 1979, they even came to a stage where their mother drove the children to Toronto which is more than 400 miles away from where they lived, to seek help from a homeless shelter. Later in 1981, Sharon returned with her children to live with her husband, Jerry.

While Shania began singing from the tender age of 3, at the age of 8, singer started performing in different bars and clubs in order to offer financial support to her family. She was so talented that she started writing songs from when she was only 10. She wrote two songs during this time – “Is Love a Rose” and “Just Like the Storybooks”. Twain started getting noticed from then on and consequently “Tommy Hunter Show” of CBC called her to perform in their show. Her life as a professional also began from this time on even though these were small gigs.

How did Shania Twain Emerge

Shania’s family couldn’t afford to get her into music classes but her mother made sure to support her in every way possible. She occasionally got chance to perform in television and radio as well. Twain graduated from Timmins High in the year 1983. While she was still in high school, the music artist also joined a local band called called Longshot that would perform in various events and shows.

After Longshot disbanded, Twain went on to join another band called “Flirt” and with them she toured around Ontario. She was also simultaneously taking vocal lessons from Ian Garrett, a Toronto based voice-trainer. Thanks to DJ Stan Campbell who identified Twain’s talent, and his financial assistance, she was able to go to Nashville for recording demos. Shania met John Kim Bell who has connections in the Canadian Country Music Association. The latter organized a fundraiser event in 1987 where Shania performed. This was a big break for the singer and she recieved a lot of praise.

Unfortunately, Shania had to take a break even before her career could take off. The reason was family responsibility. Both her parents passed away in a car accident tragedy and she needed to take care of her younger siblings. She performed at a resort to earn money and support her family. Once they became self dependent, Shania decided to start working in her music career. Although it took several years for her to get there, she didn’t lose hope.

Shania assimilated her songs and created a demo tape that instantly grabbed the attention of many record labels. Polygram Records which later renamed as Mercury Nashville Records signed a contract with her soon after.

Career

In 1993, Shania Twain came up with her very first album titled “Shania Twain”. Initially the album wasn’t very successful. However, after the release of her next albums, she gained good recognition in the industry and around the world. Her first album also subsequently made a huge sale getting her a good profit. While the album was only able to get the 67th position in the Country Albums Chart in the US, she became popular among the European countries. Twain was able to bag the “Rising Video Star of the Year Award” by Country Music TV Europe. Her work was appreciated by both the audiences and the critics alike.

Career since ’90s

Since the mid ’90s, Shania released many other super hit award winning albums. Starting with “The Woman in Me” which kick started the singer’s actual career having her to get the prestigious Grammy award. It includes ever green songs like “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?”, “No One Needs to Know”, and “You Win My Love”. She then went on to release “Come On Over”, “Up!”, “Now”, and more. All of the ones mentioned charted at the peak positions on the US billboard and sold millions of copies worldwide. “Now” was at #1 in both US and Canada charts.

With a sale of 40 million copies globally, “Come On Over” made Shania the best selling country music artist ever. In addition to that, it also garnered the reputation of being the best-selling studio album by a female artist. While all the songs in this album have been exceptional, a few of them that stole the show include “Man! I Feel Like a Woman”, “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “You’re Still the One”. These songs became internationally famous increasing Shania’s fan following and not to mention upturning her net worth. In 1998, Shania debuted her first major concert touring that made headlines.

Other Projects

In addition to singing, Twain has also been a part of a television series in 2011 called “Why Not? with Shania Twain”. The series highlights the struggles that she has gone through in the personal life and her journey to reaching the success. She also published her memoir in 2011.

Awards and Accomplishments

Shania Twain has built a tremendously successful career and it goes without saying that she has numerous awards and nominations to her credit. Her album “Come On Over” remained on the charts for two long years eventually earning four Grammy, Best Female Country Performance Award and the Best Country Song Award. She also recieved a Grammy for the album “The Woman in Me”. Shania Twain was inducted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The singer has also made a history by becoming the first and the only (by far) female artist who has earned the RIAA diamond certification for three albums back to back.

Personal Life

In 1993, Shania started dating the producer Mutt Lange and the two began dating. Later in that same year, they got married and were blessed with a son in 2001. But, a few years later in 2008, it was revealed that Mutt cheated on the singer with her best friend Marie-Anne Thiebaud. The duo got divorced after this in 2010.

Shania then got engaged to Frederic Thiebaud who is the ex-husband of her friend, Marie-Anne Thiebaud and is also a businessman by profession. Shania married him in 2011.

Summing Up

Becoming the best selling artist in the history of country music hasn’t surely been a cake walk for the music diva. But Shania overcame all the obstacles and remained determined and persistent to reach at the level that she is today. With almost 30 years of dedication in the music industry, Shania’s contribution in this realm is immense. As of 2022, Shania Twain net worth is $400 million. This gigantic amount of wealth is the result of her numerous hit albums and singles that has created a sensation around the world.

