Shane McMahon Net Worth: Career, Age, Height, Assets, Biography, Earnings

He flies, he takes punches, he fights, he loses (and yet gets up every time), and he runs the WWE business. Yes, I’m talking about Shane McMahon or known as “Shane-O-Mac” in WWE. Shane is the firstborn of the American businessman and former WWE Chairman and CEO, Vincent Kennedy McMahon a.k.a. Vince McMahon. Shane McMahon started his career in WWE when he was 15 years old and went on to become the Executive Vice President of Global Media of the company. During his run in the WWE, he worked as a referee, wrestler, promoter, commentator, and producer.

Shane’s first appearance in WWE was in 1988, and he went on to work for the company till 2010. He returned to the company in 2016 and left the company earlier in February this year. Aside from working at WWE, Shane McMahon went on to establish some business ventures on his own. He is the founder and the current serving executive chairman of the electric vehicle company called “Seven Stars Cloud Group”. Seven Stars Group previously used to be known by many names like Alpha Nutra Inc., China Boardband Inc., Gallery Rodeo International, etc. Later in 2017, the company’s name was changed to “Ideanomics”.

This is just the start, know more about Shane McMahon such as Shane McMahon net worth, how old is Shane McMahon, Shane McMahon’s earnings, Shane McMahon’s business ventures, how much does Shane McMahon make? and much more in this article.

What is Shane McMahon Worth?

According to our reports, the American businessman Shane McMahon net worth is a jaw-dropping $100 million as of this year. Shane made most of his fortune by working at WWE and holding various roles over time. In addition to this, he also made a fortune from his business ventures. During his time in WWE, he was the WWF European Champion, Hardcore Champion, WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champion, and WWE World Cup “The Best Wrestler in the World. He has been named the Most Disgusting Promotional Tactic in 2003 by Wrestling Observer News Letter. Wrestling Observer Newsletter also gave Shane the Worst Feud of the Year Award 2 times.

He won the first in 2003 against his fight with Kane and the other with his father, Vince, and D-Generation in 2006. Pro Wrestling Illustrated called Shane McMahon the Rookie of the Year in 1999. The magazine also put Shane in 245th place on their 500 Top Singles Wrestlers list. Upon his return in 2016, The Baltimore Sun named the moment “WWE Non-Match Moment of the Year”. While Shane’s net worth is $100 million, his sister, Stephanie’s net worth is over $150 million. See, how much does Shane McMahon make? in the next section.

Name Shane McMahon Net worth $100 million Birth 15 January 1970, Gaithersbury, USA Nationality American Age 52 years Height 6ft 2in Weight 104 kg Partner Marissa McMahon Profession Professional Wrestler, Businessman Career 1990-Present

How Much Does Shane McMahon Make?

Take the wildest guess on how much Shane McMahon makes a year. The only figure that you can think of is in millions, isn’t it? Well, you aren’t wrong, as the former WWE wrestler, Shane McMahon makes more than $5 million a year. A large share of his income used to come from WWE when he was part of it. Now, he mostly acquires his wealth from his business ventures. In addition to receiving profits from his business, Shane McMahon also plays a crucial role in running them. He is the founder of a technology company called “China Board band Inc.”, which later came to be known as “Ideanomics”.

Over the years, Shane McMahon held various positions such as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Board of Directors at different companies. For his services, McMahon was paid in thousands. The son of Vince McMahon is said to earn more than $500k a month. Shane McMahon is estimated to bring in at least $150k a week from various sources. Check out Shane McMahon’s earnings in the following paragraph.

Shane McMahon Earnings

Jr McMahon has accumulated millions of dollars for his work in WWE alone. During his time at WWE as a wrestler, Shane McMahon was taking home an annual payment of over $1 million. If you are a fan of WWE you might remember that Shane was making sporadic appearances. He was mostly busy with the backend jobs and was reportedly taking home over $850k just for making rare appearances on television. Some of the most important responsibilities of Shane McMahon were to make deals with broadcasting, streaming, and television cable networks.

In addition to this, he was also in charge of overseeing the company’s business activities and marketing strategy. In the year 2021 alone, Shane McMahon took home a massive stipend of greater than $1.31 million. Interestingly, Shane competed in only 1 match in the entire year. For the previous year, his stipend was around $820k and Shane didn’t make any television appearances in 2020.

As of this writing, Shane McMahon has a minority stake in WWE. Now, don’t underestimate it, when I said “minority shareholder”. It is reported that Shane possesses 2.5 million equity shares of WWE. You will be stunned to know that the valuation of Shane’s WWE equity stake is reportedly worth more than $225 million.

Business Ventures

Apart from WWE, Shane McMahon has also earned tons of money from his other endeavors. He left WWE in 2009 to start his business venture. McMahon inaugurated a technology company called China Boardband Inc. in 2004. After bidding adieu to WWE in 2009, Shane came to China Boardband Inc as the new Chief Executive Officer. Under Shane’s supervision, the company oversaw cable services and digital streaming services. Later in the same year, Shane McMahon was declared the new CEO of the video-on-demand service called “You On Demand”.

You On Demand is a China-based company and later in 2013, Shane left his position as the CEO of You On Demand to become the Executive Vice Chairman of the board of Directors. Shane held this position till August last year and later became the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Around 2011, Shane McMahon became one of the members of the Board of Directors of International Sports Management. International Sports Management has served as the manager of renowned golfers like Ernie Els, Rory Mcllroy, etc.

Shane McMahon has also worked as a referee, promotor, and commentator during his career as a wrestler.

Shane McMahon Real Estate

The former WWE wrestler, Shane McMahon owns several real estate properties across the globe. He is the keeper of a 2,105 square feet home in Charlestown, Rhodes Island. The area is most popular among the people for its exquisite beaches and festivals. According to our reports, Shane’s home has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. In addition to this, it also includes a fireplace, a garden, a swimming pool, and a gourmet kitchen as well. It is reported that the American businessman, Shane McMahon paid more than a whopping $2.10 million for this place.

Shane-O-Mac has numerous amazing cars and bikes in his possession. For instance, he reportedly bought a Bentley Continental GT. This luxury car has 650 horsepower, and it runs on a 4-liter V8 engine. Shane reportedly paid between $150k to $200k for this ride. He is also the owner of a Rolls-Royce Ghost and Lamborghini Aventador worth $300k and $500k respectively. In addition to this, he also possesses an Audi R8 and Lamborghini McLaren. The price of the former car is $158k to $160k, and he reportedly paid over $315k for the latter. Shane McMahon has purchased expensive motorbikes worth thousands of dollars as well.

Shane McMahon Early Life

The founder of the China Boardband Inc., Shane McMahon is the son of Vincent Kennedy McMahon and Linda McMahon. Linda gave birth to Shane on the 15th of January 1970 in Gaithersburg, Maryland, United States. Later in, September 1976, Linda gave birth to a daughter and named her, Stephanie Marie McMahon. Shane McMahon went to Greenwich High School and graduated in the year 1987. After this, he joined the University of Boston to pursue a degree. Shane McMahon came out of Boston University with a communications degree in the year 1993.

McMahon started working at his father’s company when he was in his teens. Initially, his role was to oversee and fill merchandise orders. Later on, Shane McMahon started appearing as a referee and soon started commentary as well. Eventually, in the late 1990s, Shane commenced appearing as a wrestler.

Shane McMahon Personal life

McMahon started dating the film producer and actress, Marissa Mazzola. Both Shane and Marissa tied the knot in the year 1996. The pair welcomed their first child a son named, Declan James McMahon in February 2004. Later in March 2006, Marissa gave birth to another son named, Kenyon Jesse McMahon. Then in 2009, Marissa got pregnant with another son and in the following year, Shane and Marissa welcomed Rogan McMahon.

Despite, Stephanie being the face of WWE, it was Shane McMahon who played a crucial role to make WWE successful. He mostly worked at the backend and thus his work has gone uncredited. Shane McMahon has proved by establishing a company of his own that he is better off without even WWE. He was recently released from WWE for making last moment changes during the Royal Rumble match this year (also competing in it). Due to Shane’s actions, this year’s Royal Rumble was poorly received and thus, the company released Shane in February. Shane McMahon is now focused on his business ventures.

