Seth Macfarlane is known from the Family Guy TV Show cast. In this article, we discuss Seth MacFarlane's net worth, sharing insights from his childhood, and how he developed his interests in acting, screenwriting, directing, singing, and many more. We also discuss the many luxury assets he owns, as well as share the predictions of his net worth for the coming years. In the last section, we share brief information about the dating history of Seth Macfarlane, listing out his various relationships over the years.

Who Is Seth Macfarlane?

Seth Macfarlane is a multi-talented person, who has made various successful professions such as Acting, Singing, Film Writing, Animation, Comedian, Film Direction, and Production. Moreover, Seth Macfarlane is quite popular with people across the world, through his roles in the TV Shows such as The Orville, American Dad, The Cleveland Show, and Family Guy. Besides this, he is also known for his animation skills, as he worked on many Animation TV Shows like Dexter’s Laboratory, Johnny Bravo, Larry & Steve, and Cow & Chicken. Furthermore, he also runs a YouTube Series called, Seth Macfarlane’s Cavalcade of Cartoon Comedy.

What Is Seth Macfarlane Net Worth?

Seth Macfarlane due to his versatility in professions has a current net worth of roughly $300 Million. Making him one of the richest Hollywood Celebrities of all time. Moreover, as of this year, Seth Macfarlane is reportedly earning an annual salary of $20 million. However, it is safe to say that due to his diverse types of professions, he has numerous income sources, which play a major role in his net worth. Besides, his majority of earnings come from his roles in the various popular TV Shows such as Family Guy, Cleveland Show, and American Dad, which are very popular till today.

Besides, he also made huge profits by producing many hit films like Ted, Ted 2, and A Million Ways To Die in the West, as all of them crossed $200 million in earnings. Apart from this, he earned almost $100 million through his animation profession, as he worked on many big projects throughout the years. And he currently has a 5-year animation deal, that is worth the same money, which he runs independently. Apart from this, he also earned income through his songs and the 5 albums he released so far and often gives performances and tours on exclusive stages. Based on the stats shown here in this section, we can safely say that Seth Macfarlane Net Worth 2021 will double over in the coming years.

Childhood of Seth Macfarlane

Name Seth Woodbury Macfarlane Age 48 Height 1.78 m Weight 92 Kg Spouse Unmarried Net Worth $300 Million

Seth Woodbury Macfarlane was born on October 26, 1973, to Ann Perry and Ronald Milton Macfarlane. Macfarlane was Newburyport Coastal City in the State of Massachusetts. Where he spent the rest of his childhood, at the same time he developed his interest in drawing cartoons, especially characters like Woody Woodpecker and Fred Flinstone. Soon he started creating flip-books while realizing that he wanted to become an animator. When he was 9 years old, he started publishing a comic strip for a local newspaper called, The Kent Good Times-Dispatch.

He revealed that with this stint, he used to earn $5 per week. However, he soon came under scrutiny for church, when he made a comedy scenic story involving a priest and a follower. Moreover, Seth Macfarlane completed his school graduation from the Kent School. After which, he went on to attend Rhodes Island School of Design to earn a Bachelors’s Degree in Fine Arts. Here at this college, Seth Macfarlane started working on independent films, while also performing Stand-Up Comedy Acts. Moreover, Seth Macfarlane is the original creator of the Family Guy, as it was based on his creation, The Life of Larry. And because of these skills and expertise, he got selected by Hannah Barbara which changed his life for the better. Although not from the same field, Virgil Abolah’s Net worth can be compared to Seths because they do come from a design background.

Career Beginnings of Seth Macfarlane

Through his job at Hannah Barbara, Seth Macfarlane went on to become the animator and writer for the Cartoon Cartoons series of the Cartoon Network. Here he gave animated forms to The Life of Story creation, featuring a dog and a middle-aged man. Besides, he worked on various animation projects such as Johnny Bravo, Dexter’s Laboratory, and Cow and Chicken. And by working on these projects, Seth Macfarlane befriends other voice actors such as Jack Sheldon and Adam West. Apart from this, he was also working for the Walt Disney Television Animation as a part-time job, where he played a key role in animation series such as Jungle Cubs, and Ace Ventura Pet Detective.

However, after working years in the same company, Seth Macfarlane decided to take his own route, as started pitching ideas of the Family Guy to many TV channels. Ultimately landing his chance through the Fox Channel, who first ordered Seth Macfarlane to create a second pitch for their popular series, King of the Hill. After creating this, Fox pushed forward his creation, Family Guy, which made its debut in the year 1999. This series became so popular in a few years, as many spinoffs of this show, such as video games, and DVDs were released. While working on this project, Seth Macfarlane, introduced his next creation, American Dad, which also became a huge hit. If you are interested in games though, you take a look at some of the stars in other such games. Drop into our post on Pat Sajeks Net Worth.

Luxury Assets of Seth Macfarlane

Seth Macfarlane’s most recognized Luxury Asset is his personal resort which he bought in the year 2018, for a whopping $13.5 million dollars. The star has been lots of money on this resort from then on to add more buildings as well as renovations. Due to this, the living space in this resort has grown from 5152 feet to 10,000 feet. Besides, this unique resort houses many interesting luxuries features such as an outdoor patio, large tennis court, swimming pool, separate visitors residence, personal garden, multiple parking garage spaces, and many more. In addition to this, he also bought a Malibu mansion, in California for $15.7 million dollars from the actress Cindy London.

This modern luxury home has some amazing views of the pacific ocean, and not just that the floor-to-ceiling windows allow the users to capture the amazing ocean views through the balcony itself. Moreover, this mansion features various luxurious amenities like a private driveway, attached two-car garage, Top-notch Thermador Kitchen Appliances, five bedrooms, infrared Sauna, outdoor ground-in spa, private sandy beach, skylit stairway, five bedrooms, and 7000 sq feet of living space, etc. Furthermore, Seth Macfarlane is also known for his incredible car collection, of which the exact replica of DMC DeLorean and black convertible Maserati are quite popular.

Dating History of Seth Macfarlane

Seth Macfarlane had many relationships over the years, as well as some of the rumored behind-the-screen romances. Here in this section, we are going to discuss his personal history in detail. Seth Macfarlane first started dating the MADtv star, Nicole Sullivan in the year 1998. However, after two years in a relationship, they both went on their separate ways. Then in the year 2006, Macfarlane has rumored to have hooked up with three actresses months apart like Tamera Mowry, Christa Campbell, and Jessica Barth. And from the year 2007 to 2008, Seth dated Till Death Actress, Kat Foster.

After which he dated Canadian Actress, Kate Todd for one year. Soon after this, he met Trisha Cunning with whom Seth had 2 years of relationship, and they were said to be planning to get engaged at that time. But for undisclosed reasons, the couple decided to split. However, his most popular relationship was with the Game of Thrones Fame, The Mother of Dragons Emilia Clarke. This relationship went viral soon after the couple was spotted getting cozy with each other. And all the tabloids in the country were very busy trying to get more information about their relationship. Although, they both ended it after 8 months.

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Questions

