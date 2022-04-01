Selena Quintanilla Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Assets, Family, Career

Considered the “Queen of Tejano music”, Selena Quintanilla or best known as ‘Selena’ was an American / Hispanic singer, songwriter, and actress. Outside the entertainment realm, she was a successful fashion designer, model, and entrepreneur as well. With so much talent in multiple fields, Selena was making her way up the ladder of success pretty quickly and in a big way. Unfortunately, the singer’s life ended abruptly at the young age of 24. At the time of her death in 1995, Selena Quintanilla Net Worth was evaluated to be $5 million.

During her time, Selena rocked the industry with some incredible hit music that gave her a huge fan following. Her fans continue to celebrate her and keep her alive through her work. Some of the unforgettable works Selena include “Entre a Mi Mundo”, “Dulce Amor”, “Amor Prohibido” among many others. In fact, the singer grabbed the spot of the top-grossing Hispanic artist. Also, despite the fact that Trejano is more prevalent among the male singers, she took a bold step of making this music genre conventional thus acquiring the title-“Queen of Tejano music”.

Between different ventures including singing, record sales, clothing, and cosmetic lines, acting, and more, Selena enjoyed a highly profitable career. In fact, one of her cosmetic line’s collaborations with MAC proved to be one of the most selling collections ever. Even after the tragic end of her life, she is still remembered for her music albums and, through the 2020 web series about her life titled “Selena-The Series” streaming on Netflix.

Through this posting, we are going to navigate through the various aspects of the late singer’s life. You will learn about things like how much is Selena Quintanilla net worth, her childhood days, the cause of her death career, her personal life, and more.

Selena Quintanilla Net Worth and Salary, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets, and Personal Life

Selena Quintanilla had a thriving career but unfortunately, ‘The Queen of Tejano’ was murdered by her own manager, Yolanda Saldivar. More about this a bit later. That said, many of her fans are curious to know how much is Selena Quintanilla worth. Well, at the time of the singer’s passing, Selena Quintanilla net worth was reportedly $5 million. Although, some websites have pegged her worth much higher.

What is Selena Quintanilla’s net worth

Selena had her career spread over multiple different ventures and not just music, even though singing and songwriting was her primary profession. The exact figures of her annual earnings or income from the record sales and other businesses are unknown. However, the fact that after her, her name was used as a brand in her ventures proves that her estate kept growing and substantial revenue was generated.

Another reason for the continuous addition to Selena Quintanilla net worth after her was the increase in record sales after her death. Selena was able to see only a certain portion of the profit from the sales of her albums. This grew when her fans started buying her albums even more which created a significant revenue generation.

That said, her main source of earnings that she left behind came from her music career and the rest from her acting, boutiques, cosmetic, and merchandise lines. One of the most notable albums of the singer, “Entre a Mi Mundo” released in 1992 topped the US Billboard Regional Mexican Albums chart for almost eight months. It was received 10x platinum certification by the RIAA. Can you imagine what storm would the album have created? Not to forget the amount of money she would have amassed from the sale of its records is certainly one of the factors as to how much is Selena Quintanilla worth.

Before that, the singer’s self-named album titled ‘Selena’ charted at number 7 on the US Billboard Regional Mexican Albums. Selena has a number of other albums and songs on the list that have helped her with the wealth.

Other ventures contributing to Selena Quintanilla net worth

But, in addition to that, in 1994, the singer started two boutiques named “Selena Etc.” in Texas – one in San Antonio and the other in Corpus Christi. The boutiques reportedly generated a lot of business at one point in time. According to a few sources, this business had once brought in $5 million in revenue which is great. They aren’t operative anymore though.

Selena also had been the spokesperson of Coca-Cola back in 1994. Being a popular brand, this would have also helped in elevating how much is Selena Quintanilla net worth at present.

So now that you know what is Selena Quintanilla’s net worth and where did she amass this wealth, let’s move on to see what her early life was like.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Selena Quintanilla-Pérez Celebrated Name Selena Quintanilla Date of Birth 16 April 1971 Age (at the time of death) 24 years old Place of Birth Lake Jackson, Texas Parents Father: Abraham Quintanilla Jr. Mother: Marcella Ofelia Quintanilla Spouse Chris Perez (Chris Pérez (m. 1992–1995) Children None Profession Singer, songwriter, businesswoman, Actress, Fashion designer Net Worth $5 million

Selena Quintanilla was born to Marcella Ofelia Quintanilla and Abraham Quintanilla Jr. on April 16th, 1971. She was born in Freeport, Texas, and was raised in a Jehovah’s Witnesses household. Her father Abraham was a musician, which speaks volumes of where Selena’s musical talent came from. It was in her genes! Her mother Marcella reportedly identified her knack for singing from when she was just six.

Being the youngest of the children, the singer grew up with her two siblings – an elder sister and an elder brother. In 1981, when Selena turned 10, her father started a Tex-Mex restaurant named “Papa Gayo’s”. Selena and her siblings used to lend hands in the restaurant work. Unfortunately, due to the recession in the ’80s, it couldn’t run for longer. The restaurant shut down the very next year and due to financial struggles, Selena’s family had to declare bankruptcy. They eventually dislodged from their house when they moved to Corpus Christi, Texas.

Selena then joined the music group that was created and managed by her father. The group was named “Selena y Los Dinos”. The members included Selena, her father, her siblings, and a few other performers. They used to perform in different events like weddings, exhibitions, and even on the streets to earn money for the family.

Education

Because of her family’s financial struggles, Selena initially dropped out of school in her 8th grade. But, eventually, she managed to secure a high school diploma from the American School of Correspondence at the age of 17. She then enrolled herself at the Pacific Western University where she pursued Business Administration.

During this time Selena started taking interest in Tejano music- a popular genre among the Mexicans living in the United States.

Career

Selena achieved a lot during the short span of time and had she not left so early, she would have created history given her talent. The singer first got noticed among the Trejano community when she dropped her first LP with Selena y Los Dinos. The album featured Trejano music, and it was released in the mid-’80s. She then went on to release quite a few albums after which EMI Latin Records signed a contract with her.

Some of the notable releases of the singer during the late 80s include – “Alpha”, “And the Winner Is…”, “Munequito de Trapo”, “Dulce Amor”, and many more. In 1989, Selena dropped a self-titled album “Selena”. the album was well received by the audiences and critics alike. It also hit the 7th position in the US Billboard Regional Mexican Albums chart. Her success with this album also got her to collaborate with big brands like Coca-Cola. She made jingles for the ads for their products.

Career during the ’90s

The beginning of the 1990s brought her even more success. Her 1990 album, “Ven Conmigo” had a song titled “Baila Esta Cumbia” that became tremendously popular. It had a huge sale bringing in a large amount of revenue to add to how much is Selena Quintanilla net worth. It enjoyed a sale of 150,000 units in Mexico alone. She then released “Nada Se Compara Contigo” which had the “Buenos Amigos” which took the #1 spot on the Billboard Top Latin Songs chart in the United States.

Selena’s 1992 album “Entre a Mi Mundo” was yet another one to top the chart of the US Billboard Top Latin Song. The song attracted many audiences, and it also got 10x platinum-certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Her next album “Selena Live” got the Gold certification from RIAA.

By 1994, she had already made the Trejano genre the mainstream and made it extremely popular among the youth like never before. She continued to release her fourth album “Amor Prohibido”. the very next year, the record company EMI Records had decided to sign a contract with her to be the crossover English-language singing star.

Other Ventures

In 1994, Selena invested in the fashion business to open two boutiques in Texas. The business brought in solid revenue. The singer had also begun appearing in films during this time. She was a part of movies like “Don Juan DeMarco”. Selena acted alongside popular actors like Johnny Depp and Marlon Brando. the movie was released in 1995.

Awards and Achievements

Selena’s exceptional performance in the music industry got her some of the most prestigious awards. In 1994, she received Grammy Award for the Best Mexican/Mexican-American Album “Selena Live”. She had also bagged the ALMA Award for her album “Dreaming of You”. Between 1986 and 1996, she consecutively received the Tejano Music Award for the Best Female Singer. During the years 2016 and 2017, she was honored with the Billboard Latin Music Award for Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year.

Personal Life

Selena got into a secret relationship with Chris Perez, the guitarist of her band in 1989. She didn’t want to make it public as she knew that her father will be against it. After a few years, however, her father got to know about this relationship, and he eliminated them from the band. Despite that Selena and Chris continued to be together, and they got married on 2 April 1992. later, Selena’s father accepted them and took them back into the band.

What happened to Selena

Selena and her husband had appointed Yolanda Saldívar to manage her boutiques. After 8 months Selena was also appointed as her personal agent. However, this proved to be a bad decision. Yolanda’s behavior towards the staff changed drastically. Gradually, Selena’s fans started calling her father to say that they had made payment for becoming a member of the Selena Fan’s Club but hadn’t received any information about it.

After a detailed probe, the family found that Yolanda had illegally collected more than $30,000 cash by forging checks from her clothing store and the fans club. In spite of her father’s constant warning, Selena continued to be with Yolanda. But later, when Selena asked her to give the bank statements and other official details for filing taxes, she kept postponing it. It was then that Selena wanted to confront her. She went to the motel Yolanda was staying in and on asking for the documents, the atmosphere got heated up and Yolanda pulled out her gun and shot Selena.

The bullet damaged one of the arteries and Selena excessively. She somehow managed to reach the lobby and told the motel staff what happened but lost her life after being taken to the hospital. The cops arrested Yolanda while she was trying to escape, and she was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Summing Up

With her highly successful career including her singing career, acting gigs, and fashion business, Selena became one of the highest paying singers in the world. The talented singer has created history by popularizing Trejano music as the mainstream and also became the first female singer to contribute so much to this genre. At the time of her death, Selena Quintanilla net worth was $5 million which later grew to $10 million reportedly as her family continued to maintain her ventures then.

Even though Quintanilla isn’t there now to give her amazing performances, she continues to inspire this generation with the fact that “You can achieve anything with hard work and determination”. Her songs still keep her alive among her fans.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is Selena Quintanilla worth? At the time of Selena’s passing, she was worth $5 million. She had accrued this wealth from her musical career, endorsement projects, her boutique business, cosmetic lines, and her acting gigs. How old is Selena? Selena was born on April 16th, 1971, which means as of 2022, she would have been 51 years old. She lost her life in 1995 at the age of 24. Who is Selena Quintanilla’s husband? Selena dated Chris Perez and got married to him. He was the guitarist and the band member in Selena’s father’s music group where they performed together. Does Selena have kids? No, Selena and Chris had definite plans to start a family however, before that the singer was murdered. They do not have any children.