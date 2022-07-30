If you have seen the Irishman (which was released in 2019), you might remember the mobster named “Joe Gallo”. Did you know that the part of Joe Gallo was portrayed by Sebastian Maniscalco, who is a standup comedian? The comedian rose to fame for his comedy specials. Apart from doing standup, Sebastian has also authored books and has also worked with radio. He is also known for his work in the comedy film “Green Book”, which was released in 2018. Let’s have a more detailed talk about Sebastian Maniscalco like, What is Sebastian Maniscalco net worth? how old is Sebastian Maniscalco? Sebastian Maniscalco’s career, and How much does Sebastian Maniscalco make?

What Is Sebastian Maniscalco Worth?

You will be surprised to know that the American comedian turned actor, Sebastian Maniscalco net worth is noted to be more than $35 million as of this writing. His massive fortune consists of all the profits made from his work as a standup comedian. He has been presented with the prestigious Telly Award not once but on multiple occasions for his comedy specials. Maniscalco has won the Telly award in the Bronze, Silver, and Gold categories. Sebastian Maniscalco has acted in movies like The House, The Nut job 2: Nutty By Nature, Cruise, Tag, Green Book, and The Irishman. He is also noted for his roles in Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco. Let’s see how much does Sebastian Maniscalco make?

How Much Does Sebastian Maniscalco Make?

From all of his works combined, Sebastian Maniscalco makes more than $4 million every year. Most of his works are standup comedy and acting. A major part of his wealth comes from standup shows, comedy tours, comedy specials, and merchandise sales. In addition to this, he also makes handsome money from his social media handles and endorsement deals. On average Sebastian Maniscalco makes more than $300k a month without breaking a sweat. It is estimated that Sebastian makes over $85k every week. Below is information on Sebastian Maniscalco’s earnings.

Sebastian Maniscalco Career Earnings

Maniscalco is what he is today due to his years of hard work and struggles. He initially started off as a waiter and as you know a waiter makes around $4 to $10 per hour. However, the comedian didn’t stop looking for opportunities. He soon started performing standup at The Comedy Store, which is situated in West Hollywood, California. After a few years of struggling, people finally started taking notice of him and by the year 2009, Sebastian launched his first comedy special called “Sebastian Live”.

Soon, things changed for the better for Sebastian and his shows were getting sold out. He grabbed the attention of Forbes in the year 2017 after it was reported that Sebastian’s shows are generating profits of more than $238k per show. In no time, Sebastian Maniscalco went on to secure a spot in the list of top-earning comedians in the world.

How Much Does Sebastian Maniscalco Charge Per Show?

Maniscalco’s comedy shows are attended by hundreds of people. The comedian charges up to $300k to $500k just for one show. As you have already read that Forbes declared that Sebastian Maniscalco’s shows were generating over $238k in profits per show. However, this data dates back to the year 2017, and we are living in 2022, so it is fair to assume that Sebastian Maniscalco’s fee might have gone up. Take a look at Sebastian Maniscalco’s YouTube earnings given below.

Sebastian Maniscalco YouTube & Instagram Earnings

The American comedian has been posting videos on YouTube since 2006 and has amassed more than 572k subscribers so far. Sebastian Maniscalco’s videos managed to generate revenue of up to $100k every year. His channel crosses more than 2 million views every month and his monthly takings are assessed between $525 to $9k.

The comedian has twice the followers on Instagram when compared to his YouTube channel i.e, over 1.3 million. According to reports, Sebastian manages to bring in around $64 by paid promotions through an Instagram story. On the other hand, the comedian is paid up to $382 for endorsing a brand or company through a photo. Sebastian Maniscalco is paid around $763 for representing products or companies in video format. Have a look at how does Sebastian Maniscalco spend his money?

How Does Sebastian Maniscalco Spend His Money?

The comedian/ actor has spent a major part of his fortune on real estate. Back in the year 2014, Sebastian Maniscalco and his better half Lana Gomez selected a 4,096 square foot mansion, which is situated in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles as their abode. Sebastian and Lana spent considerable time (and money) to customize the place to their comfort.

As per reports, the house has a master bedroom & bathroom, a private balcony, and a gourmet kitchen. Some other exquisite features of this mansion include an outdoor living area, a swimming pool, a spa, and much more. In 2019, Sebastian and his family felt it was time to move on to a better place and thus listed the property for sale. Initially, the pair demanded a whopping $4.5 million for it and eventually lowered the price to $4 million.

Studio City Property

Also, in the same year, Sebastian Maniscalco took over a 15,000 square feet abode, which is located in Studio City, Los Angeles, California. Previously this piece of land used to be owned by Gwen Stafani, who is a renowned pop singer. According to reports, the singer accepted a whopping $21.65 million from Sebastian Maniscalco to transfer the ownership of the property to the comedian.

This Studio City residence is something that only rich people like Sebastian can afford. It is said to have 10 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. The property has more luxurious features like a tennis court, theater, spa, fireplace, outdoor kitchen, swimming pool, and gym. On a further note, the property also includes a guest house.

Sebastian Maniscalco Early Life

The American comedian was born to an Italian couple named Salvatore Maniscalco and Rose Maniscalco. By profession, Salvatore was a hairstylist and on other hand, Rose used to work as a secretary. Rose and Salvatore welcomed their heir Sebastian Maniscalco on the 8th of July 1973 in Arlington Heights, Illinois, United States. Sebastian Maniscalco was sent to Rolling Meadows High School and later on to North Illinois University. In the year 1995, Sebastian Maniscalco graduated from North Illinois University majoring in communications. Later around 1998, Sebastian relocated to Los Angeles and took up a job as a waiter. At the same time, he also started performing standup comedy at bars or bowling alleys’ open mics.

Sebastian Maniscalco Career

After working as a waiter (and also performing standup) till 2005, Sebastian Maniscalco tried his hand at comedy at a famous comedy club called “The Comedy Store”, located in West Hollywood, California. He soon became a frequent performer and went on to feature in Comedy Central Presents. Sebastian Maniscalco has stated that he looks up to famous figures like Jerry Seinfeld, George Carlin, Brian Regan, John Ritter, and Johnny Carson.

His comedy style is also inspired by the likes of Andrew Dice Clay, Don Rickles, and Bill Burr. On the 2nd of June 2009, the comedian released his first comedy special titled “Sebastian Live”, followed by “What’s Wrong with People?”, which premiered in January 2012 on Showtime. After this, he released “Aren’t You Embarrassed?” (released in November 2014), and “Why Would You Do That?” (released in 2016).

Sebastian Maniscalco has gone on to feature in shows like The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Wild West Comedy Show, etc. Not only this, but Sebastian Maniscalco has also acted in movies like The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature, The House, Tag, Cruise, Green Book, The Irishman, etc. The comedian is part of the upcoming Mario Movie, where he is lending his voice to the character “Spike”. Sebastian is also going to appear as the Italian music artist “Giorgio Moroder” in the upcoming biographical movie “Spinning Gold.

Sebastian Maniscalco Personal Life

The American comedian, Sebastian Maniscalco started his marriage life with Lana Gomez, who is a known designer. Sebastian and Lana exchanged wedding vows in August 2013 and 4 years later welcomed their first child. The pair’s daughter, Serafina was brought into this world in 2017. Later on, Lana became pregnant with Sebastian’s second child. Sebastian and Lana welcomed their second child, a son named Caruso in 2019.

Conclusion

If you take a look at Sebastian Maniscalco’s journey to fame, he didn’t get to where he is today with just luck. He started off his career by taking a job as a waiter and within a few years, everything else followed. Sebastian kept on doing what he loved the most i.e, making people laugh. He continued doing it for years and eventually grabbed the attention of the world with his comedy specials. If there is one most important thing that one can learn from Sebastian Maniscalco’s life, is to be consistent. Being consistent and never giving up on your dreams can get you to places you’ve never imagined. So if you are chasing your dreams make sure you never give up. See you next time.

