Sean Payton Net Worth: Career, Assets, Age, Height, Achievements, Family

What do you think professional athletes or players would do after they retire? Well, most of them just sit back and enjoy their life away from media and people. While some become analytics or commentators of their respective fields. Some, become coaches and train the upcoming newbies on how to play sports. One such sports player is Sean Patrick Payton who used to be a football quarterback and is rumored to have stepped down from coaching. During his career as a professional football quarterback, he played for teams such as Chicago Bruisers, Pittsburgh Gladiators, Ottawa Rough Riders, Chicago Bears, and Leicester Panthers. However, his career as a professional player isn’t long, it only lasted from 1987 to 1988. After this, he started to serve as a professional quarterback coach from 1988 to the present.

Apart from this, Sean Payton was suspended from his coaching practices for a year for finding him guilty of paying and encouraging players to wound the opponent players. If you are interested to know more about this incident, then stay tuned to this article till the end. And while you are at it, also check out Sean Payton net worth, how old is Sean Payton? Sean Payton earnings, Sean Payton New Orleans Saints Bounty Scandal, and how much does Sean Payton make?

What Is Sean Payton Worth?

The NFL quarterback coach, Sean Payton net worth is tallied to be $24 million as of September 2022. Sean Payton has made a living by serving as an NFL coach. He has taken his team, especially the New Orleans Saints to many victories making him one of the most successful football coaches of all time. He coached the San Diego State (as an offensive assistant and running backs coach), Indiana State (as running backs coach as well as wide receivers coach), Miami (as offensive coordinator), Illinois (as quarterbacks coach), and Philadelphia Eagles (as quarterbacks coach).

Sean Payton has also trained the players of the New York Giants (as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator), Dallas Cowboys (as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach), and New Orleans Saints (as head coach). In 2006, Sean Payton was presented with The National Football League Coach of the Year Award and the Kansas City Committee of 101 NFC Coach of the Year (2006 and 2009). He is also the recipient of the 2010 ESPY Awards Outstanding Team-New Orleans Saints and the 2012 NCAA Silver Anniversary Awards. Read the next section to know more about how much does Sean Payton make?

Name Sean Payton Net Worth $24 million Birth 29 December 1963, San Mateo, USA Nationality American Age 58 years Height 5ft 11in Weight 91 kg Partner Skylene Montgomery Profession Former Quarterback Player, Coach Career 1987-Present

How Much Does Sean Payton Make?

The American coach, Sean Payton is reported to earn between $2 million to $8 million every year. He mostly depends on the stipend received by coaching NFL teams. In addition to this, he is also paid profusely for making guest appearances and brand promotions. Also, Sean Payton receives ample money as a bonus if his team displays exemplary performance. Sean Payton also works as a sports commentator and analyst now and then and is reportedly paid heavily for it.

He has joined hands with the Fox network to work as a panelist on the American sports TV program, Fox NFL Sunday. As per reports, Sean Payton easily manages to bring in $200k to $400k every month from his work. Sean Payton is assumed to make over $100k a week. The next section will give you insights into Sean Payton’s earnings.

Sean Payton Earnings

Sean Payton has served as the head coach for the New Orleans Saints from 2006 to 2021. During this period, Sean Payton has signed 4 contracts worth millions of dollars. After the 2009 Superbowl win, Sean Payton made negotiations with the New Orleans Saints and came to an agreement in 2011. According to the contract stipulations, Sean Payton was to coach the team for 5 years in exchange for $37.5 million. It means that each year, Sean Payton would have earned a whopping $7.5 million a year. However, the contract was negated by the NFL due to the New Orleans Saints Bounty incident.

Later by the end of December 2012, Sean Payton made a new deal with the New Orleans Saints. This time the stipend was increased from $37.5 million to a whopping $40 million with the contract duration being the same. This time, Sean Payton’s payout was $8 million a year. After this, Sean Payton and the Saints renegotiated the contract and extended it for another 5 years in 2016. According to reports, the total payout of Sean Payton after the contract expiration was $42.5 million.

Sean Payton Current Contract

Later in the year 2019, The Saints offered, Sean Payton a new 5-year contract worth $45 million. Sean Payton signed the contract, which is in effect till 2024. However, last year, Sean Payton announced that he won’t be coaching the team anymore and expressed his desire to retire. As of this writing, Sean Payton is working at the Fox network and can return as head coach to The New Orleans Saints given that he is still under contract till 2024. If any other team wants to hire Sean Payton, they will have to fairly compensate the New Orleans Saints as per the NFL policy.

There have been reports stating that Sean Payton has been approached by the owner of the Miami Dolphins, Stephen M. Ross to join the Dolphins as the head coach. Reports also claim that Stephen offered a whopping $100 million to Sean to serve as the head coach of the Dolphins for 5 years. However, there has been no response from Sean Payton as of this writing. Let’s see what happens in the future. Check out the next section, which is about the 2012 New Orleans Saints Bounty incident.

Sean Payton and The 2012 New Orleans Saints Bounty Incident

It was revealed after an investigation conducted from 2009 to 2011 by the NFL that the New Orleans Saints have been playing foul play. The heart of the matter is that it was found that the Saint’s players were encouraged and also remunerated handsomely for harming or injuring the opponent players. It was stated that the Saints used hush funds to implement this policy which is known as the “New Orleans bounty”. During the investigation, it was also revealed that Sean Payton was also part of this foul play. Sean Payton played a crucial role in concealing their activities from the NFL.

Initially, during the 2009-2010 season, Sean Payton and his accomplices, Joe Vitt and Gregg Williams managed to stop the investigation. However, the case was reopened in 2011 and this time, Sean Payton couldn’t foil the inquiry. As a result, the NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell dismissed Sean Payton from his duties as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints for the upcoming 2012 NFL season. According to Roger, he was disappointed with Sean Payton for his actions and on top of this, he was upset that Sean have been part of this bounty scheme.

In March 2012, Sean Payton submitted an appeal to revoke his suspension, but it was rejected by Roger Goodell. Sean Payton was penalized with a whopping $7.8 million, which he had to pay with his annual $8 million stipend. While on the other hand, New Orleans Saints were fined a sum of $500k and were also restricted from draft picks for the years 2012 and 2013. Later in January 2013, Roger removed Sean Payton’s suspension. During the Covid pandemic, Sean Payton had to pay a penalty of $100k for violating the Covid protocols i.e, not wearing a face mask properly.

Sean Payton Early life

The former New Orleans Saints head coach, Sean Payton is the child of Thomas Payton and Jeanne Payton. Jeanne brought Sean Payton into this world on the 29th of December 1963 in San Mateo, California, United States. According to records, Sean Payton’s father was employed in an insurance company. Payton was enrolled in Naperville Central High School, where he began playing as the football quarterback on the school team.

After completing high school, Sean Payton was offered a football scholarship by Eastern Illinois University, which he accepted. During his time in college, Sean Payton played as the quarterback in the Eastern Illinois Panthers and trained under the coach, Al Molde. After graduation, Sean Payton played for teams like Chicago Bruisers, Pittsburgh Gladiators, Ottawa Rough Riders, Chicago Bears, and Leicester Panthers before turning coach in 1988.

Sean Payton Personal Life

Sean Payton has walked down the aisle twice. The first time was with Beth Shuey, who went to Indiana University. Both Sean and Beth tied the know in the year 1992 and later in 1997, the pair became parents to a girl. Beth and Sean named her, Meghan, and later in 2000, Sean became a father for the second time. Beth gave birth to a boy, who the pair named, Connor. Later in the year 2012, both Sean and Beth went to court to end their marriage. In 2014, the pair got officially divorced. After this, Sean Payton began a romantic relationship with Shylene Montgomery, who won the title of “Miss West Virginia” in the year 2008. Sean and Shylene exchanged engagement rings in November 2019 and later in June 2021 tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

Conclusion

Well, That’s it for this post. Love him or hate him, but one cannot deny that Sean Payton is responsible for making The New Orleans Saints one of the best teams. Though I agree that it was unlawful for Sean Payton to be a part of the bounty incident. The former coach is currently reported to be working with the Fox network. However, the question still remains whether Sean Payton will return as a coach or not. And if he does return as a coach, will he continue with the New Orleans Saints or join the Miami Dolphins? I guess only time will tell. Until next time.

Frequently Asked Questions About Sean Payton

1. What is Sean Payton worth? A. The former quarterback player turned coach, Sean Payton net worth is computed to be $24 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Sean Payton? A. The American coach, Sean Payton will turn 59 in December this year, as of this writing he is 58 years old. 3. How many children does the American coach, Sean Payton have? A. Sean Payton has fathered two children i.e, a girl and a boy with his former wife, Beth Shuey. His daughter, Meghan was born in 1997 and his con Connor was born in 2000. 4. How tall is the New Orleans Saints coach, Sean Payton? A. According to reports, Sean Payton’s height is measured to be 5 feet and 11 inches.