Scotty McCreery Net Worth: Age, Career, Assets, Biography, Family, Investments

The famous American reality show, American Idol has been serving as a platform for upcoming or struggling singers to display their talent to the world. The show is inspired by the famous British television series, Pop Idol. American Idol aired its first episode in June 2002 and has a total of 20 seasons. Over the years, the show has given us many talented singers and one such singer is Scotty McCreery. Scotty McCreery became an overnight star after he won the American Idol season 10 in the year 2011. Soon after this, his career took off, and he went on to become a professional singer. As of this writing, Scotty has released 5 albums titled Clear as Day, Christmas with Scotty McCreery, See You Tonight, Seasons Change, and Same Truck.

What Is Scotty McCreery Worth?

According to our reports, the American singer, Scotty McCreery net worth is appraised to be around $4 million as of this writing. His career got a significant boost after he won the American Idol. After this, the singer went on to release 5 albums, that performed well. Scottie is the recipient of the Academy of Country Music Award, which he won in 2012 in the “New Artist of the Year” category. Aside from this, he was also nominated for a Teen Choice Award as well as Billboard Music Award in the same year.

Furthermore, he is the winner of an American Country Award (2011 and 2013), CMT Music Award, and BMI Country Award (2015, 2018, and 2019). Scotty McCreery has also graced other television shows like Hart of Dixie (2012), Celebrity Family Feud (2018), and Five More Minutes (2021). For Five More Minutes, Scotty McCreery served as the writer and executive producer. Let’s check out how much does Scotty McCreery make?

Name Scotty McCreery Net Worth $4 million Birth 9 October 1993, Garner, USA Nationality American Age 28 years Height 5ft 10in Weight 75 kg Partner Gabi Dugal Profession Singer Career 2011-Present

How Much Does Scotty McCreery Make?

As per reports, Scotty McCreery earns between $300k to $500k every year from his various works. McCreery mostly works as an independent performer. Mostly, Scotty McCreery earns his bread and butter through album sales, merchandise sales, endorsements, promotions, concerts, and live tours. In addition to this, he also earns a living from social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, etc. Every month, Scotty McCreery manages to make a little over $50k. Scotty McCreery’s weekly income is recorded as between $10k to $15k. Take a look at Scotty McCreery’s earnings given below.

Scotty McCreery Earnings

The American country singer reportedly charges around $75k for making an appearance or to endorse brands, products, or companies. As for live concerts and musical tours, Scotty McCreery is estimated to make at least $150k for each performance. He has been the main star of successful music tours like Weekend Roadtrip Tour (2013), See You Tonight Tour (2014), and Season Change Tour (2018). Recently, he headlined the 2021 You Time Tour.

Aside from this, he backed the 2015 Virtual Reality World Tour and Riot Tour. He has also served as a supporting musician in the Make It Sweet Tour and Town Ain’t’ Big Enough Tour in the years 2019 and 2020. Scotty McCreery has also been part of the American Idol LIVE! Tour in the year 2011. According to reports, Scotty McCreery took home a massive paycheck of $250k along with the American Idol Season 10 trophy.

Scotty McCreery Social Media Earnings

The American Idol winner is followed by thousands of people from across the globe on social media. He currently has more than 624k followers on his YouTube channel, which he started back in the year 2011. According to our analysis, Scotty McCreery’s YouTube channel, “Scotty McCreery Official” brings up to $251.5k into his pockets every year. On average the channel gets over 5 million views, and it generates revenue between $1.3k to $21k a month.

Like YouTube, Scotty McCreery’s Instagram account has thousands of followers i.e, 626.1k. Scotty McCreery gets paid handsomely for endorsements and affiliated sales through Instagram stories, photos, or videos. On average, he gets around $148 for Instagram story promotions and on some lucky days, he can also get up to $221. McCreery can get up to $441 for endorsing products or companies by uploading photos on his account. As for paid video content, he can get around $662 and can also charge as high as $883.

Scotty McCreery Real Estate and Car Collection

If a celebrity is making ample money, he/she is bound to spend it on cars and houses. The country singer has used his wealth to purchase a 3,136 square feet abode in Garner, Raleigh, North Carolina. As per records, the home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and it has many more luxurious facilities. It has a quaint front porch, a garage that can hold 2 cars, and a fireplace. According to reports, the home was constructed in the year 2006 and Scotty McCreery reportedly paid half a million i.e, $563k for this place.

As for his car collection, Scotty McCreery owns two cars. He is reportedly the keeper of a Ford F150 King Ranch car, which he purchased with his hard-earned money. As per reports, the singer paid a sum between $40k to $50k for this ride. Aside from this, he is also the owner of a Ford F-150 car. When compared to King Ranch, the cost of this car is low. The car is estimated to be worth over $25k.

Scotty McCreery Controversy

No matter how hard a celebrity tries, they often land into controversy at some point in their careers. The same has happened with the country singer, Scotty McCreery as well. Back in the year 2017, Scotty McCreery was taken into custody at the North Carolina airport after it was found at an X-ray checkpoint that Scotty was carrying a firearm with him in his bag. To this, Scotty McCreery stated that he had no idea that he was carrying a gun with him. He went on to explain that he has been carrying a gun after he was robbed at a gunpoint. McCreery also added that he has a permit for the firearm. After this, Scotty McCreery was taken to court, where the judge fined him a $1.5k penalty for a misdemeanor violation.

Back in 2014, Scotty McCreery was presented in court. This time his ex-manager, Todd Cassetty filed a case against the singer. The heart of the matter was that Scotty McCreery owed money to Todd for the time he (Todd) worked for Scotty which was 5 months. McCreery hired Todd as his manager in 2011, but there was no written contract between the two. Later in 2013, both Todd and Scotty went their separate ways. When the time came to pay up Todd, Scotty McCreery promised him a 15% share from his musical tour. However, Scotty paid only 2% and as a result, Todd filed a case against Scotty. According to reports, Todd was demanding a sum of $570k as compensation. However, the judge ordered the country singer to pay a sum of $239k to his ex-manager.

Scotty McCreery Early Life

The American country singer was born to a couple named Michael McCreery and Judy McCreery. Judy and Michael brought Scotty McCreery into this world on the 9th of October 1993 in Garner, North Carolina, United States. According to records, Michael was employed at Schneider Electric as a manufacturing systems analyst. While on the other hand, Judy had a job as a real estate agent and also runs a tanning shop. Scotty McCreery’s interest in music began when he received a gift from his grandmother. She gave Scotty an Elvis Presley book that shaped Scotty’s desire to become a singer. At that time he was just 6 years old. By the age of 9 years, Scotty McCreery started taking guitar lessons.

McCreery was sent to Timber Drive Elementary School and later on to West Lake Middle School. After spending some time at West Lake Middle School, Scotty McCreery transferred to Garner Magner High School. Around this time, Scotty McCreery joined a vocal group called “Die Meistersingers”. Then in the year 2009, McCreery participated in a singing competition held in Clayton. Scotty gave an exceptional performance at the show and eventually won the contest. As a result, he started getting singing offers from different radio stations. Scotty McCreery continued to sing at radio shows and singing events and later in 2011, he gave an audition for the American Idol and the rest is history.

Scotty McCreery Personal Life

The American Idol winner fell in love with a girl named, Gabi Dugal. After dating each other for many years, Scotty McCreery proposed to her. Both Gabi and Scotty exchanged engagement rings in September 2017. Later in the following year, the pair walked down the aisle in June. The union took place in Scotty’s hometown i.e, North Carolina. A few months ago i.e, in June 2022, Scotty revealed that his wife is pregnant with his baby boy. He went on to add that the baby will arrive into this world somewhere in November this year.

Conclusion

The American country singer, Scotty McCreery has been entertaining the audience with his melodious voice for many years. Thanks to his American Idol win, he is now a known figure among music fans. He has collaborated with numerous music artists throughout his career. Aside from this, Scotty McCreery also enjoyed success as an independent entertainer as well. The season 10 American Idol is now married to his lover and the pair are expecting a child. Hence, a new chapter of Scotty McCreery’s life is about to begin.

