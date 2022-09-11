When you google “World Number 1 Golf Player” you will find the name of Scottie Scheffler on the top. The American golfer turned professional golfer in the year 2018, and it took him just 4 years to become the number 1 golfer in the world. Scottie hails from Ridgewood, New Jersey, and is most popular for his participation in the PGA Tour. He has recently competed in the Masters Tournament 2022 and finished in the first position. Scottie Scheffler has 4 PGA Tours wins in his name. Not only this, but he has also won the European Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour 2 times. As an amateur golfer, Scottie Scheffler won the Legends Junior Match Play Championship in the year 2011. Then two years later he took the U.S. Junior Amateur trophy to his home.

Then in the following year, he won the Junior Invitational event. In 2015, Scottie Scheffler participated in the Big 12 Championship event and finished first. To know more about the world’s number 1 golfer such as Scottie Scheffler net worth, how old is Scottie Scheffler? Scottie Scheffler career, Scottie Scheffler controversy, Scottie Scheffler earnings, and how much does Scottie Scheffler make? then make sure to keep up with this article till the last.

What Is Scottie Scheffler Worth?

The number 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler net worth is reported to be around $4 million as of this writing. It’s not a hidden fact that any athlete in the world makes his wealth by playing in tournaments and by doing promotions. The same is with Scottie Scheffler as well. He has won renowned golf events like WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC -Dell Technologies Match Play, Evans Scholars Invitational, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, etc.

Aside from this, he has also secured the first position in the United States national events such as the Junior Ryder Cup, Spirit International, Eisenhower Trophy, Walker Cup, and Ryder Cup. On top of this, he has also been declared the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year, PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, and PGA Tour Lending Money Winner. Know more about, how much does Scottie Scheffler make? in the next section.

Name Scottie Scheffler Net Worth $4 million Birth 21 June 1996, Ridgewood, USA Nationality American Age 26 years Height 6ft 3in Weight 91 kg Partner Meredith Scheffler Profession Professional Golfer Career 2018-Present

How Much Does Scottie Scheffler Make?

Scottie Scheffler each year, manages to earn at least $1.5 million (thanks to his golfing career). As you already know that big brands (especially sports companies) hire famous athletes for their brand promotions or endorsements. For this, the companies pay the athletes profusely for their (athlete’s) involvement. The same is with Scottie Scheffler as well. Also, he makes plenty of money by promoting products and brands on his social media handles such as Instagram, Twitter, etc.

Every month, Scottie Scheffler easily makes over $250k from his golfing and endorsing works. Also, Scottie is paid handsomely for making guest appearances at public and private events. Scottie Scheffler is stated to receive at least $75k to $85k a week from his endeavors. Check out Scottie Scheffler’s earnings in the following section.

Scottie Scheffler Earnings

You will be stunned to know that in just 4 years, Scottie Scheffler has managed to cross the mark of $30 million in terms of earnings. He is reported to have made more than $30.64 million as of this writing. Of his $30 million, he earned a sum of $375k by participating in unofficial golf tournaments. Though he started playing golf as a professional in 2018, it wasn’t until 2019 that he started bringing in six figures income. In the year 2020, Scottie Scheffler participated in the Tour Championship event and finished in 5th place. According to reports, he took home a whopping sum of $2.5 million.

Later in the same year, he competed in the PGA Championship and won a cash prize of $404k by finishing in 4th place. He also participated in THE NORTHERN TRUST event and received a paycheck of more than $427k. In this event too, Scottie Scheffler finished 4th. Aside from this, Scottie Scheffler participated in other golfing events like Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Greenbrier, Houston Open, etc. Scottie Scheffler’s overall earnings for the year 2019 were around $5.3 million.

Scottie Scheffler 2020 Earnings

In the 2020 Masters Tournament, Scottie Scheffler ended up in the 19th position and won a cash reward of over $144k. In October Scottie Scheffler was also seen competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship, in which he secured the 37th position and walked home with a check of $28k. Scott was also spotted at THE CJ CUP event, which was also held in October. However, he ended up finishing 52nd and won $20k.

He also participated in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP and the Vivint Houston Open, which were held in October and November 2020 respectively. In the former event, Scottie Scheffler finished 17th and won a check of $95.8k and in the latter, he finished 32nd and won a cash prize of $39.8k. As you know, most of the sporting events in the world were canceled due to the Covid Pandemic and lockdown. Scheffler’s earnings in the year 2020 are around $328k.

Scottie Scheffler 2021 Earnings

Scottie Scheffler’s performance from 2021 got better (and so did his bank balance). In February 2021, Scottie Scheffler competed in the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession and finished 5th. According to reports, he was awarded a check of $430k. Later in the following month, Scottie Scheffler participated in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies and secured 2nd position.

He was presented with a cash reward of a whopping $1.15 million and in June he competed in Memorial Tournament. Reportedly, Scott won third place and took home $641k as a reward. Also in the same month, he competed in U.S. Open and was given $306k for finishing in 7th place. His overall earnings are reported to be more than $6.4 million.

Scottie Scheffler 2022 Earnings

Only 4 more months are left before 2023 arrives. So far, Scottie Scheffler has won some major tournaments and has reportedly earned thousands of dollars (After reading this section, you will also know why Scottie Scheffler is regarded as the number 1 golfer in the world). In February this year, Scheffler won the WM Phoenix Open and was presented with prize money of $1.47 million. In the following month, Scottie Scheffler went on to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational event for which he was paid an amazing $2.16 million check.

Also in the same month, Scheffler finished first at the World Golf Championships and won more than $2.1 million. In April, Scottie Scheffler participated in the Masters Tournament and Zurich Classic of New Orleans and finished 1st and 18th respectively. For Masters Tournament he received a check for a whopping $2.7 million and for Zurich Classic he got $40k. Last month, Scottie Scheffler competed in the BMW and Tour Championship. He secured 3rd place in the BMW Championship and as for TOUR Championship, he ended up in the second position.

For both events, he won a prize of $870k and $5.75 million respectively. You will be stunned to know that Scottie Scheffler has so far managed to win more than a jaw-dropping $18.7 million. As I have said earlier, there are still 4 months left in this year, so his earnings will be even greater by the end of 2022.

Scottie Scheffler Early Life

The American golfer, Scottie Scheffler is the child of Scott Scheffler and Diane Scheffler on the 21st of June 1996 in Ridgewood, New Jersey, United States. After a few years after Scottie Scheffler’s birth, his parents relocated to Dallas, Texas. Scottie’s mother was the bread earner of the family, while his father used to work as a stay-at-home father. According to records, Diane used to work at Thompson & Knight (a law firm) as the COO (Chief Operating Officer).

It seems like golf ran in Scottie Scheffler’s blood as he developed an interest in this game at that age when most children just watch rhymes i.e, 3 years. Later on, Scottie Scheffler started taking lessons from Randy Smith, who is known for training the likes of Justin Leonard. Scottie Scheffler was sent to Highland Park High School, where he played golf. During his time at high school, Scottie participated in and won most of the renowned events like the American Junior Golf Association event, the U.S. Junior Amateur, etc.

Also, during this time, Scottie earned the title of “Top-ranked junior golfer in the country” in the year 2014. After high school, Scottie Scheffler enrolled at Texas University. Here too, Scottie excelled in playing golf and went on to win the Big 12 Championships, and the 2017 Walker Cup. He also competed in the U.S. Open tournament and in the year 2018 passed college. He got a degree in finance and soon after this, he turned professional.

Scottie Scheffler Personal Life

While most people wait for the love of their life for years, Scottie Scheffler on the other hand, met his wife in high school. He started saying Meredith Scudder in high school and after dating each other for almost 6 years, the pair decided to tie the knot. According to reports, Scottie Scheffler and Meredith Scudded walked down the aisle in 2020.

Conclusion

There have been only a few rare talented golfers, who have made it to the top in golf. It’s amazing to see that Scottie Scheffler has become the number 1 golfer across the globe in just 4 years. On top of this, Scottie Scheffler has surprised his fans by winning major events back to back. It’s no wonder that Scottie Scheffler will soon go down in the history of golf as one of the biggest players of all time (if he continues to display the same performance in the coming years). In this article, I have tried to cover as much vital information about Scottie Scheffler as possible. Still, if you think that I have missed something, don’t hesitate to let me know about it in the comments section. Until next time.

Frequently Asked Questions About Scottie Scheffler

1. What is Scottie Scheffler worth? A. As of this writing, Scottie Scheffler net worth is calculated to be $4 million. 2. How old is Scottie Scheffler? A. The American golfer (also the number 1 golfer in the world), Scottie Scheffler is currently 26 years old. 3. How many children does the American golfer, Scottie Scheffler have? A. In case you are wondering, the 26-year-old American golfer, Scottie Scheffler doesn’t have any children (yet). He has been married to his childhood sweetheart, Meredith Scudder since 2020. 4. How tall is the “World’s Number 1 Golfer”, Scottie Scheffler? A. According to records, Scottie Scheffler’s height is noted to be 6 feet and 3 inches.