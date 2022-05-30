Scan and Go at Sam’s Clubs Explained

What is the most annoying part of shopping for you? In my opinion, it will be waiting in a queue for checkout. I am inherently allergic to waiting in any queue. Maybe I have less patience. Should I increase my level of patience? Will it help me in shopping? Well, the feature of Scan and Go Sam’s Clubs says ‘Relax’. We don’t have to wait in a long queue at the checkout, instead, you can skip the queue by self-checkout. Get to know how to use the Scan and Go feature at Sam’s club in this article.

What Is the Scan and Go Feature Offered by Sam’s Club?

The Scan and Go is a feature that enables Sam’s Club members to scan the products that they add to the cart while shopping and pay the amount of purchase. This feature is available in Sam’s Club app. It can be used in places such as Sam’s club in-store and Sam’s Club gas stations. You can use this feature to shop literally everything from in-store except for tobacco-related products, alcoholic beverages, and appliances. Keep reading this article to know how to use this feature.

How to Use the Scan and Go Feature at Sam’s Club?

The UI of this feature on the app is pretty simple. You can easily shop and pay using this feature. First off, you should download Sam’s Club app. The Sam’s Club app will be available for download at both the play store and App Store, hence allowing both Android and iPhone users to use the Scan and Go feature. Once you open the Sam’s Club app, you will see the Scan and Go icon located on the top-left area of the screen.

In the next step, you will be asked to enter your email and password related to your Sam’s Club membership account. Once you are logged on, start scanning every product that you are adding to the card. All the products present at Sam’s club in-store will have a barcode. That is the code you should scan using your app. In case, you are not able to find the barcode in a product, you can select that product by checking the product list available in the app.

You will have an option to increase the quantity on the screen. For example, if you have purchased two water bottles, you can update the quantity to ‘2’ after scanning. When you have added all the items to the cart, you will see the subtotal at the left-lower corner. The Subtotal is the amount you have to pay to Sam’s club without including tax. Once you click on the “Pay” option present in the right lower corner, you will get to know the total (including tax) you have to pay.

Now, after successfully completing the payment, a QR code will appear on your screen. A Sam’s club employee at the door will scan and verify your purchase. Tada! You have shopped without any hassle.

Is It Possible to Use the Scan and Go Feature at Sam’s Club Gas Stations?

Yes, it is possible. All you need is your Sam’s Club app logged in with your Sam’s club member account. Once you enter the Gas Station, you will see a QR code. Scan it using the app and choose your preferred payment method, and you can start filling your vehicle’s gas tank. After fueling, Sam’s Club will send the receipt of payment to your email account that has been linked to your Sam’s Club Membership. Be it shopping in-store or fueling at Sam’s Club Gas Station, the Scan and Go feature is both user-friendly and a convenient way to check out.

What Items Will You Be Able to Scan Using the Scan and Go Feature?

Most of the items present at Sam’s Club in-store don’t have any restrictions for buying using the Scan and Go feature. However, there are certain categories of products that you cannot purchase using this feature. Those product categories are,

Tobacco-related products

Alcohol (depending upon the state you are in)

Major electronic appliances such as TVs, refrigerators, and Washers.

In addition to this, you have to know a few other restrictions while using the Scan and Go feature. One of them is the maximum amount for which you can check out. The limit set is around $750. There is another condition, according to which the age of the purchaser should be 21. Your age will be verified when Sam’s club employee verifies the QR code at the door. Lastly, the Scan and Go feature is only for those who are active Sam’s Club members.

Is It Necessary for One to Register for the Scan and Go Feature?

No. It is not necessary for you to register an account with Sam’s club. However, if you have to enjoy benefits such as Instant Saving coupons that are exclusive to members, you have to register an account. Moreover, the registering process is pretty simple. All you need is your postal code and membership number. Once you enter these details, the rest of the registering process will be taken care of by Sam’s Club app.

Is It Possible to Pay Using Your EBT?

The answer to this question is unfortunately a “No”. The only way for you to EBT at Sam’s Club is by checking out via a cashier. If you have any Cash Rewards, you can use them while purchasing at Sam’s Club in-store and gas stations using the Scan and Go feature.

Is It Possible to Return the Products You Purchased Using the Scan and Go Feature?

When you want to return products at any retail store, the important thing you should have in your hand is the purchase receipt. It is the same case with Sam’s club. Even if you are using the Scan and Go feature. Moreover, in the case of Scan and Go, returning products is much more simple. This is because the purchase receipt will be readily available in Sam’s Club app. In order to get that receipt, you have to click on the paper icon. The icon will be present in the top left corner of the screen. As soon as you touch the icon, you will be redirected to the receipt section. There you will find all the previous purchase receipts. Now get the right receipt on your phone and go to the membership desk at Sam’s club in-store. After verification, you can return your product.

Is It Possible to Add Products Post-checkout Using the Scan and Go Feature?

The best way of shopping is to prepare a list priorly before you pay a visit to the store. Unfortunately, not many of us have this habit. Hence, it is very normal for us to forget a couple of products. However, what if you remember those products before you leave the store? And you have already paid? Can you hope to scan and add those products to your cart post-checkout? Well, the Scan and Go usage policy just dashed our hope. According to the policy, one cannot add products after checking out.

What Are Other Payment Methods That Are Accepted on the Sam’s Club App?

You have numerous payment methods that can be used on the Sam’s Club app. Let me list them below, please have a look at them.

Visa

American Express

Master Card

Debit Card

Discover

Sam’s Club credit

Prepaid Credit cards

Sam’s Club gift cards

Digital Wallet Service

eGift cards

Walmart gift cards

Is Sam’s Club Membership Mandatory to Use the Scan and Go Feature?

As of now, only two people can use the Scan and Go feature. They are club members and active plus members. In addition to Scan and Go, they can access other features available in Sam’s Club app.

Is the Credit Card Information Stored on Sam’s Club App?

Yes. Sam’s Club does this to prevent you from re-entering your information whenever you need to transact. Hence, in addition to login information, the credit card information is saved as well. Are you not okay with Sam’s club app saving your credit card information? Well, for that, you should use your membership card to transact instead of signing in to your account.

Is It Possible for You to Print the Receipts of Purchases Made Through Scan and Go Purchases?

Once you log in and click on the paper icon located in the top left corner, you will get a list of receipts of purchases made via Scan and Go. Choose the receipt that you wish to print and click on it. Later you will find an export button in the top-right corner. Once you click the button, you will be able to print the receipt.

Final Thoughts

The Scan and Go is an amazing feature for people whose schedule is full and has no time to stand in the queue of check out. However, this is a feature that any Sam’s club member can make use of. This will give you a unique shopping experience. One of the main advantages that people will enjoy while using this feature is convenience. You can shop with complete peace of mind. I hope non-members also utilize this wonderful feature by becoming a member of Sam’s Club. I hope I have provided enough information in this article. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Scan and Go Sam’s Clubs

1. Can non-members use the Scan and Go feature? Unfortunately, only Sam’s Club members are privileged to use the Scan and Go feature. 2. Will the receipts of purchase be saved in Sam’s club app? Yes. All the purchases that you made using the Scan and Go feature will be saved in the Sam’s Club app. 3. Can I pay using my credit card? Yes, You will be able to use this credit card when purchasing using Scan and Go.