Sarah Michelle Gellar is one of the leading actresses of the American film industry. She is mostly known for films and T.V. shows like “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, “All My Children”, “I Know What You Did Last Summer”, and “Cruel Intentions” among others. It’s been two decades that “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” ended, but the actress remains to be in the mind and heart of her fans till today, thanks to her incredible performance. Aside from acting, Sarah has also found success as a producer, entrepreneur and author. So between her different ventures, what is Sarah Michelle Gellar net worth?

According to the recent reports, Sarah enjoys a net worth of $30 million today which she has primarily earned from her prolific career in television and Hollywood. Another interesting fact about the actress which makes her special is that, despite her big bank balance, she leads a modest life and continues to use coupons or even budget-buy things. Unlike many other millionaire celebrities, she only spends on what is necessary and doesn’t blow away her cash on ultra-luxurious materials. Well, this shows that she sure knows how lavish spending is capable of putting you into a difficult position.

With this, let’s move on for more details on the “Cruel Intentions” actress – like her family background, Sarah Michelle Gellar net worth, how old is Sarah Michelle Gellar, career, how much does Sarah Michelle Gellar make and more.

How Much Does Sarah Michelle Gellar Make

Earlier we spoke about what is Sarah Michelle Gellar worth which is a solid proof as to how successful the actress has been in her acting career. She entered the professional world as a child performer and over the years, she has amassed a massive amount of fortune that makes her one of the high-paying actresses’ in the industry.

For those who are curious about how much does Sarah Michelle Gellar make, the Hollywood star easily takes home around $3 million a year given her net value. She reportedly receives anything between $100,0000 to $350,000 for every episode in a show depending on several factors.

For the 1997 television sitcom, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, Gellar initially began with $75,000 an episode which moved up to $100,000 shortly as the show popularity picked up. After maintaining this figure for the next few seasons, in the last season she bagged a massive raise to $350,000 for every episode. This was a huge money during that time. Given that the show ran for 7 seasons with a total of 144 episodes, Sarah Michelle Gellar net worth got a significant boost.

In addition to what she has earned as an actress, Sarah Gellar has also gained financial success in her business ventures that seem to be performing pretty well. She is also the author of the a couple of books and if she has the royalties coming in, then that again makes a decent contribution to what is Sarah Michelle Gellar worth today.

Now that you have a fair impression about Sarah Michelle Gellar net worth and her revenue sources, let’s delve into the personal front of this popular Hollywood star.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Sarah Michelle Gellar Popular Name Sarah Michelle Gellar Date of Birth 14 April 1977 Age 45 years Place of Birth Long Island, New York, the United States Parents Father - Arthur Gellar

Mother - Rosellen Gellar Spouse Freddie Prinze (m. 2002-present) Children Charlotte Grace Prinze, Rocky James Prinze Net Worth $30 million Profession Actress, Producer, Author, and Entrepreneur

Sarah Michelle Prinze, famously called by her maiden name Sarah Michelle ‘Gellar’ came into this world on April 14, 1977 in Long Island, New York. This makes her 45 years old as of 2022. She was born in a working-class family where her mother, Rosellen (Greenfield) worked as a nursery teacher at a school and father Arthur Gellar was into the garment industry.

Sarah is the only offspring of her parents and does not have any sibling. She grew up in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, NY with her mother taking the charge of raising her singlehandedly. This was because her parents had parted their ways when she was only seven. She was never close to her father because of this and remained distanced until he passed away in 2001. Sarah saw her mother struggle with finances in her childhood after their divorce.

For her education, Gellar went to three different schools to complete her initial education – Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School and Professional Children’s School. She was working in the daily soap opera, “All My Children” during that time. Her shooting schedule wouldn’t permit her to attend the regular classes often. She, therefore, had to take the support of guided study and complete her high school. Sarah then went to a local college to complete her collegiate education.

Entertainment Career

Early Career

As mentioned earlier, Sarah stepped into the entertainment industry at a tender age of 4 when a talent agent discovered her. She started with appearing in various television commercials. Eventually she started getting roles in television shows, music videos, and even stage production. It was during the 90’s and she started gaining some popularity.

After a few guest appearances like in the miniseries “A Woman Named Jackie” (1991) and her contribution in “The Widow Claire”, a Broadway production, Sarah bagged the lead role in the series titled “Swans Crossing”. Even though the show ran for just one series, Sarah managed to attract a lot of attention though her performance. It also earned her a couple of Young Artist Award nominations. Soon she got a chance to play the character of Kendall Hart in the television sitcom “All My Children”. It ran for two years from 1993 to 1995 and helped her get a solid recognition.

Career since 1995

After wrapping up her part in “All My Children”, Sarah Gellar relocated to Los Angeles, California to make advancement in her career. In 1997, she signed up to portray Buffy Summers in the TV show “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”. The long running show that went on for seven season from 1997 to 2003 proved to be a huge breakthrough in her career. Not only did her performance and the show as a whole won the acclamation of the critics but also helped elevate Sarah Michelle Gellar net worth.

While on board for “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, Sarah also simultaneously took up other projects. Some of the most notable film projects of the actress during this time that became a box office smash include “I Know What You Did Last Summer”, “Scream 2”, “Cruel Intentions”, “Simply Irresistible”, “Harvard Man” and “Scooby-Doo”.

Once she wrapped up with “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, through the next decade, Sarah built on her career success with more films until the end of 2014. Some of the films during this time include “Scooby-Doo Part 2: Monsters Unleashed”, “The Grudge”, “The Return”, “Suburban Girl”, “The Air I Breathe” among others. She also gave her voice to many characters in the animated series “Robot Chicken”. She appeared in shows like “The Simpsons”, “American Dad!” etc. as a guest star.

Sarah followed those projects with other films and television shows like “Ringer”, The Crazy Ones” and even had recurring role in “Star Wars Rebels”.

Other Ventures

Aside from building a successful career in acting, Sarah has also proved herself quite capable when it comes to business skills. She has collaborated with other business enthusiasts like Greg Fleishman and Galit Laibow and founded Foodstirs in 2015. It is a food manufacturing company which produces and sells organic baking mixes and kits both online and through physical retailers.

By 2017 end, their product was retailed by close to 8,000 stores across the country. The following year they also signed a business deal with Starbucks according to which the all the outlets of the coffee shop group across the nation will carry Foodstirs mug cake mixes. This venture as a whole turned out to be extremely profitable contributing well to Sarah Michelle Gellar net worth.

Sarah has co-authored a cook book titled “Stirring up Fun with Food”, published in 2017 along with Gia Russo.

Awards and Accomplishments

Sarah Michelle Gellar has invested more than three decades in the entertainment scene and her hard work has been duly honored time and again. She has won many awards so far. Right from Teen Choice Awards to People’s Choice Award, Blockbuster Entertainment Awards, she has it all. For her work in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, the actress recieved a total of five Teen Choice Awards, and a Saturn Award. She was also a nominee of the Golden Globe Award for the same. For “All My Children”, she won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Leading Actress in a Drama Series. And the list goes on.

Personal Life

Sarah Michelle Gellar married Freddie Prinze Jr. in 2002. The duo first encountered on 1997 while shooting for their film “I Know What You Did Last Summer”. They dated for a year in 2000 before announcing their engagement the following year and quickly moved to become man and wife. Sarah and Freddie are the parents of two children. She lives with her family in Los Angeles California. Freddie and Sarah worked on multiple projects together and make a great couple both on-screen and off-screen.

Summing Up

Sarah Michelle Gellar is an outstanding actress who has a never-ending list of films and television shows to her credit. Her pleasant on-screen personality, exceptional ability to enchant her audiences with her expressions and performance has made her an international star with millions of fans. Gellar’s dazzling net worth of $30 million shows the kind of paychecks she gets from her projects and she, undoubtedly, deserves every penny!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Sarah Michelle Gellar worth? Sarah Michelle Gellar net worth as of 2022 is $30 million which she has earned from multiple ventures like entertainment, business and books (the first being the primary source). How old is Sarah Michelle Gellar? Sarah was born on the 14th of April, 1977 which means she is 45 years old. Who is Sarah’s husband? Sarah married her “I Know What You Did Last Summer” co-star, Freddie Prinze Jr. What is Sarah Michelle Gellar’s salary? Sarah reportedly earns more than $3 million a year in salary.