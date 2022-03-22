Samsclub Plus Membership

Sam’s Club is one of the biggest retailers in the United States of America. It has the second-highest sales volume, which is more than $57 billion in the year 2019. As of 2022, Sam’s Club has up to 600 warehouse clubs throughout the United States of America, and they are present in 44 states in the country. Sam’s Club also has their store in Mexico and China. They have about 166 locations in Mexico and 36 locations in China. As most of us know, Sam’s Club is owned by Walmart and was founded in the year 1983 in New York, United States of America. It was started by Sam Walton and was named after him. Here we will be answering a few common questions related to Sam’s Club membership. We will also be seeing the advantages and limitations of the membership, etc. Let us dive in.

Sam’s Club Plus Membership

Sam’s Club gives memberships to their customers. You can get many products at discounted prices. They are many advantages with their memberships and also have a few limitations. We will get into those in a while. Sam’s Club offers a basic membership for $45. They offer the Plus membership for $100. But if you already have a basic membership, you can just upgrade to the plus membership, $55. There are various benefits that you can get because of Sam’s Club Plus membership. The membership offers you discounted products, free shipping, it even gives you a discount on eyewear, etc. Members can also have early access to the store, and a few members can also earn cashback offers. Let us see more advantages of the Plus membership.

What Are the Perks of Getting a Sam’s Club Membership?

Getting Sam’s Club Membership might be advantageous to you in many ways. The advantages of the basic membership are as follows.

Free Curbside Pickup

With the basic membership, you get the free curbside pickup option. This option lets you order all the items you require. Then all you will have to do is pay for the products and wait in your car. The staff of the store will bring it and load it in your car.

Same-Day Delivery

If you have a basic membership in Sam’s Club, they will deliver your products to your house. But this is allowed only in specific locations and the delivery cost about $12. But with the Plus membership, it costs $8.

Instant Savings

The basic membership gives you instant savings. They will give an Instant Savings Book (ISB) at any Sam’s Club, it will also be available to you on their official website. With this, you can save a lot of money on various products and also get many discounts at Sam’s Club.

Sam’s Club Mastercard

The basic membership allows you to get 1% cashback, while the Plus membership allows you to get 3% cash. It even gives 5% cash back on gas. These will be eligible only when you purchase using the MasterCard.

Members-only Fuel Savings

The membership at Sam’s Club lets you pay lesser in a gas station and has exclusive prices. This does not apply to every place, and the discounted prices are given at selected locations.

Tire and Battery Service

The Sam’s Club membership also offers services for your car such as battery testing, fixing flat tires, and they also install wiper blades for the windshield.

Sharing Membership

You can share your membership with other members of your family, who can also reap the benefits of the membership with just one membership card.

Add-on Membership

With the Sam’s Club membership, you can also save on the extra membership and only pay a discounted price annually, which is $40.

Sam’s Club Plus Membership Benefits

Now that you have seen the benefits of the basic membership in Sam’s Club. Let us see the benefits of Plus membership. The short answer to this is that it has all the benefits that basic membership has. It also has a few extra perks, which are as follows.

Sam’s Cash for Plus

The Sam’s Club Plus membership offers 2% cashback for certain purchases in the clubs. You get up to $500 cashback annually with the Plus membership.

Free Shipping

With the Plus membership, you can shop online and get your products with no shipping costs. This is not applicable to all products and has a few exceptions.

Savings on Pharmacy

A lot of savings can be made on Pharmacy with the Sam’s Club. They offer more than 600 generics and their prices start from $4.

Optical Savings

The Plus membership to Sam’s Club offers a lot of discounts and savings on eyewear. They offer up to a 20% discount on eyewear. They also offer free shipping on contact lenses.

What Are the Limitations of Getting a Sam’s Club Membership?

It is no doubt that Sam’s Club offers great deals and offers with its memberships. But there are also a few limitations with their membership.

One of the biggest drawbacks is the price. Not everyone can afford it. You will have to spend $45 just so you can get in and shop. Sam’s Club says you do not have to be a member to shop there, but without a membership, you will not be eligible for any of the benefits that they offer.

Another con with Sam’s Club membership is that you will not be able to purchase anything in fewer quantities. You will have to purchase everything in bulk, which might not be preferred by everyone.

Sam’s Club does not accept coupons as a form of payment, and to use them you will have to go to Walmart or some other store.

The locations of Sam’s Clubs can be very far. Since they operate through warehouses, you will see that their location a spread out. You will find one maybe an hour away from your place, which makes travelling a tedious job.

When it comes to diversity of brands, Sam’s Club does not have a wide range of options. Sam’s Club uses its own brand with its products. There are other brands as well, but they are very limited.

You will have a lot of trouble with parking as well. You will have to go in circles for a lot of time till you find a spot which will obviously be very far from the store, and you will have to walk to the store and walk back after shopping for very long, which can be very tedious.

The number of employees in the Sam’s Club are very less. This is because they are trying to cut down on employee wage to give us low prices. So finding someone to help is going to be very difficult.

Are There Different Tiers of Sam’s Club Membership

In Sam’s Club, there are two types of memberships. They are the Club membership, which costs $45 per year. This membership allows certain benefits such as discounts, cashback, and other offers, which are mentioned in the previous sections. The next level membership in Sam’s Club is the Plus membership, which costs $100 per year. The Plus member obviously has more benefits than the Club membership. The extra benefits have been detailed above as well. You can upgrade to Plus from Club easily and if you already own a Club membership, you will not have to pay $100 to get the Plus membership. You will just need to pay the difference, and your membership will be upgraded. Chose the membership you want according to how much your budget is and how regularly you go shopping.

What Are the Differences Between a Club Membership and Plus Membership?

The differences lie in what all the memberships offer, which have been mentioned. It is obvious that the Plus membership offers better discounts and deals in Sam’s Club. While the Club membership costs $45 a year, the Plus membership cost $100 per year. The Plus card will be giving us more deals and offers, but opt for it only if you need it. There is no point in paying $100 annually if you are not going to use it that much. When it comes to the Club membership, it is much more affordable and gives most of the offers and deals which the Plus membership offers. So, even if you do not shop that much, the Club membership will still be useful.

Can the Sam’s Club Membership Be Purchased Online?

The short and simple answer is yes! Sam’s Club membership can be made online. Getting your membership online is very simple. Firstly, go to the official website of Sam’s Club. Next, click on the “Join” button, which is located on the top right of the page. Next, you will have to fill up an application form. Once you have filled out the application form and submitted it, you will go to a page where you have to choose which membership you would like. As mentioned before, the Club membership costs $45 per annum and the Plus membership cost $100 per annum. After selecting the desired membership, you will have to provide your contact information and set a password for your account. Once you select the complimentary cardholder, you will have to make the payment.

As soon as you finish submitting your application and make the payment for the membership, you will be able to shop online instantly. You will get your membership number as well. To get the membership card you will have to go to a Club with a picture and the membership number and a representative will hand you the membership card.

Sam’s Club Vs Costco

This is a very common question that we hear all the time. Which is better, Sam’s Club or Costco. There are a few differences between Costco and Sam’s Club, though both of them have similar business models. Firstly the cost for the membership is much higher in Costco than in Sam’s Club, but when it comes to the prices of the products Costco seems to be having lower prices. Costco has many more stores throughout the world, whereas Sam’s Club has its stores throughout the United States of America. When it comes to size, Costco is much bigger than Sam’s Club, about 9% bigger than Sam’s Club. Even with the year revenue, Costco has the upper hand. While Costco is growing very fast, Sam’s Club on the other hand is closing their stores down.

Now, people also ask us another question which is, which is better to go to Costco or Sam’s Club? To be honest, it solely depends on personal choice. You can choose according to your budget, pricing of products, and traveling time and distance. As we have mentioned before, they have similar business models and sell similar products, you just have to choose where you want to go and purchase these products.

Is a Sam’s Club Plus Membership Worth It?

The short answer to this question is that it depends. What might be worthwhile to a person might not be to the other. The membership should be worth it if you are trying to save money or buy a lot of products for a lesser price. The membership also offers a lot of cashback offers and offers on eyewear and many services that Sam’s Club offers. They also give free shipment and free delivery for many products with their membership. So, if you are a person who wants to reap all these benefits and save a lot of money, Sam’s Club membership should be worth it.

Conclusion

Sam’s Club is one of the biggest retailers in the United States of America. They have two types of memberships, Club and Plus, which have a lot of perks and a few limitations as well. We have listed their perks and limitations with their prices in the above section, We have also shown the difference between Club and Plus membership and have detailed how one can apply for this membership online and get a physical membership card from the store. Finally, we have compared Sam’s Club with Costco and given an answer from which is better. We have also given an explanation of whether the memberships at Sam’s Club are worth it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How do I contact Sam’s Club? You can contact them from their official website. Their website will provide you with one of their numbers and email addresses. 2. What are the timings of Sam’s Club? Sam’s Club opens at 10 A.M. and runs till 8 P.M. from Monday to Friday. They even have early shopping hours as well, which are from 8 A.M. to 10 A.M. They are open on weekends as well. 3. Is Sam’s Club owned by Walmart? Yes, Sam’s Club is owned by Walmart and was started by Sam Walton who was the founder of Walmart. Sam’s Club was named after its founder and was started in the year 1983.