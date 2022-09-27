After being a member of Sam’s club for a long time, I have realized its benefits and perks. As a result, I have purchased a lot of products from Sam’s club store. The price of the products at Sam’s club is reasonable most of the time. Moreover, there are many instances during which I have purchased product for a cheap price due to the special deals and discount it offers. However, when I am buying an expensive electronic product from Sam’s club, I will focus more on its return policy. Not because I wish to return costly products, I don’t want to lose my money buying a defective product. That is the reason I emphasize people to learn about a company’s general return policy, and electronics as well.

What is Sam’s Club TV’s Return Policy?

According to Sam’s club TV return and exchange policy, a customer is allowed to return the TV within a period of 90 days. Sam’s club allows its customers to return the TV by visiting the store personally or by contacting Sam’s club online. However, all the aforementioned things are possible only if you possess the member card information while returning. Another thing you should note is if the seal is broken, or you don’t have lost the purchase receipt, Sam’s club may refuse to accept your return. As you continue reading this article, you will find a lot of details regarding Sam’s Club TV Return Policy.

How to Return the TV to Sam’s Club?

There are two ways of returning TV to Sam’s club. You can opt for the method which you find more manageable and more comfortable. Those two methods of returning TV to Sam’s club are online and in-store.

Online

Do you know that you can return the TV you bought from Sam’s club by staying in your home? In the online method, the entire return process is made online. Sam’s club website is the online platform where you can initiate the TV return policy. First, you have to log in to your Sam’s club account using the credentials. Now, you have to look for “Purchase History” which will be available under the option “My Account”. After you click on the “Purchase History”, you can choose the “Return item” option. Now, you will be able to print Sam’s club shipping return label. You have to attach this to the package carrying your Sam’s club.

However, you have to note that the online return option is applicable only for the TV that was bought online. If you had bought the TV by visiting Sam’s club in-store personally, you will not be able to use this option.

In-store

When compared to the former method, this is a bit inconvenient. You have to pack the TV you bought in-store and its accessories in its original box. You are allowed to return the TV to Sam’s club stores that are present in various locations. The one thing you should remember is to bring the purchase receipt. This will eliminate the unnecessary delay in the TV return policy.

What is the Return Time Window for the TV Bought From Sam’s Club?

You can either return or exchange the TV with Sam’s club until the 90th day from the day of your purchase. If you are planning to exchange TV, Sam’s club offers different types of TV brands such as LG, TCL, Samsung, and VIZIO. You can choose the TV brand and model of your wish. However, if the TV you are returning is damaged, Sam’s club may reject your return request. However, cases of rejection are very rare. It is because Sam’s club store manager will inquire and verify the damage. If Sam’s club manager is satisfied that the damage was present before the purchase, there will be no restriction on the return. However, even the unopened TV will not be accepted by Sam’s club post 90th days from the day of purchase.

Will Sam’s Club Accept the Return of the Used TV?

When you are buying electrical and electronic products, you will not be able to find if it is free from defects as soon as you buy them. There are many cases where the TVs have stopped working just one week after the purchase. In such cases, it is really important for a person to know if Sam’s club accepts the return of the used TV. Well, the good news is, Sam’s club does accept the return of used TV. The only condition is that you should return the TV within the deadline. At the same time, check if you have included all the accessories of the TV which you received while buying. Please note that, if you damaged the TV while using it, Sam’s club will reject your return request.

Is It Possible to Return a TV to Sam’s Club Without the Purchase Receipt?

I don’t usually pay attention to the purchase receipt when I am buying less expensive items. However, when I am buying something like a TV, I make sure to keep the purchase receipt safe in one place. This is one of the reasons, why I haven’t faced any issues while returning expensive products back to any retail store. Many retailers mandate the possession of purchase receipts for accepting the return. However, this is not the case with Sam’s club. Even though Sam’s club expects the customer to have the purchase receipt with them while returning, it is not mandatory.

You can still return the TV to Sam’s club without a purchase receipt. The return of a TV without a purchase receipt is possible at Sam’s club because the management uses a different method for verifying the purchase. The Sam’s Club staff will scan your membership ID instead. Using that, Sam’s club will be able to check your recent purchases. Hence, when you are returning a TV to any Sam’s Club store, make sure to possess the membership card with you.

There is also another way for you to provide proof of purchase to Sam’s club. For this, you have to log in to your Sam’s club account. Once you log in, you will be able to find the past purchase receipts. You can show them to a Sam’s club representative while returning the TV.

Will Sam’s Club Accept the Return of a Defective Tv?

You don’t have any restriction in returning defective TV to Sam’s club, as long as you do it before the deadline. Once you have crossed the deadline, you will not be able to return a TV that is in unused condition as well.

If you still feel insecure, you should try purchasing Sam’s club TV warranty. It is called SquareTrade protection. This protection plan is available only for TVs whose worth is around $500 or more. The protection will extend for a period of 4 years.

Here are some benefits of purchasing the SquareTrade protection plan. It costs around $99.

Set-up

Free Delivery

24/7 customer support

Haul-away

Recycling of the Old TV

This plan extends protection against mechanical and electrical failures.

Is It Possible to Return the TV to Sam’s Club in-store, Which You Purchased Online at Sam’s Club Store?

Yes. You are allowed to return the TV at any Sam’s club store that is present within the USA. You just need your member ID and a purchase receipt. These two are necessary for Sam’s club to verify your TV purchase. They will look at their database and verify if you had purchased the TV from Sam’s club.

How Can You Get a Refund From Sam’s Club After Returning the TV?

Well, this is a question every person will have while returning any product to Sam’s club. According to the general return policy of Sam’s club, you will be given a 100% refund if you have met all the conditions. Sam’s club right from its initial days has emphasized customer satisfaction. Hence, it will try to compensate the customer one or the other way around. Sam’s club refunds its customers using the same method of payment that was used while purchasing the Television. In another case, Sam’s club will compensate the customers by providing them with store gift cards. For all the products that you bought from Sam’s club online, the refund will be credited to the account that used for purchasing the Television.

Final Thoughts

The trust between Sam’s club and its customers should be appreciated. This trust is the reason for the leniency Sam’s club have in its TV return policy and other expensive electronic products. So, if you are planning to return a TV that you recently bought from Sam’s, you will face little to no hurdles. As long as you comply with the return policy, the TV return process at Sam’s club is a piece of cake. However, if the TV has suffered damage in your hands, or after you received it, it is better not to have hope. In such cases, the least Sam’s club can do is to give you the store’s gift card. This is really justifiable, as Sam’s club or any retail store cannot afford to lose money by refunding damaged products. Moreover, acceptance of such products can increase, and pave the way for scams.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Sam’s Club TV Return Policy

1. Who will determine the return of damaged Television at Sam’s club? The manager of Sam’s club store where you are returning the Television has the authority to decide on the acceptance of the damaged product after an examination. 2. Which of these two return methods is easier? Sam’s club in-store or online? Returning the product to Sam’s club online is lengthy, but definitely much easier. All the processes will be done online, except for you shipping the TV to the nearest Sam’s club store. 3. Does Sam’s club have any protection plan for Television? While buying electrical and electronic products, we should be prudent enough to subscribe to a protection plan. Sam’s club sells a wide range of high-price gadgets and does have a protection plan for the television it sells.