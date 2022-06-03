Most of us know that Sam’s Club is the second-largest membership-only retailer in the United States of America. The company is right behind Costco. Sam’s Club has thousands of outlets and has more than 100,000 employees working for them. The company sells almost every product in its stores and is owned by Walmart. But a lot of people are wondering whether Sam’s Club is a publicly-traded company or not?

If you are also wondering about the same thing then you are at the right place. Here, we will not only be discussing if Sam’s Club is a publically traded company or not, or whether you can buy Sam’s stock, but we will also be looking at a few related topics. Such as, Who is the original owner of Sam’s Club stock? A brief history of Sam’s Club. What type of retailer is it? What are a few ways that you can directly invest in Sam’s Club? Etc.

Can You Purchase Sam’s Club Stock?

No, one can not buy Sam’s Club stock as it is not a publically-traded company. If you are wondering why this is the case, then it is because the company is a subsidiary of Walmart. Walmart not only owns but also operates Sam’s Club. So, one will not be able to purchase the stock or shares of the company on NYSE or NASDAQ. On the other hand, Walmart is a publically-traded company. So, one can invest in Sam’s Club indirectly by investing in Walmart stocks.

Who Is the Original Owner of Sam’s Club Stock?

As we have mentioned in the above sections and as we all know as well. The owner of Sam’s Club is Walmart. Walmart also operates Sam’s Club. Though Sam’s Club is privately owned by the Walton family the parent organization of Sam’s Club is Walmart. Sam’s Club was originally founded by Sam Walton. He started the company in 1983 as a subsidiary of Walmart. Ever since Walmart has controlled and operated Sam’s Club.

A Brief History of Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club was started by Sam Walton in the year 1983. The first-ever Sam’s Club store was opened in Oklahoma, United States of America. The company was set up 21 years after Walmart was established. In the year 1987 Sam’s Club went on to make its first-ever acquisition. The company took over SuperSaver Wholesale Warehouse Club. The company slowly started to expand, and the chain had a total of 24 stores. By 1989, Sam’s Club started to expand to different states and started by expanding to New Jersey. Sam’s Club expanded further after Walmart purchased the PACE membership warehouse which was owned by Kmart in the year 1993. Walmart converted most of the PACE membership warehouses to Sam’s Club. The company was seeing a lot of success and decided to expand outside the United States of America. So, in the year 2003 Sam’s Club opened in Canada.

In the coming years, Sam’s Club even opened its biggest store in North Carolina in the year 2007 and the store is 185,000 square feet in size. In the year 2009 Walmart announced that it will be closing all 6 Sam’s Club outlets in Canada. The company did this to ensure that the customers’ primary focus shifts to the supercenters. But a lot of observers suggested that they had to shut it down because they were unable to compete with Costco and other stores such as The Real Canadian Superstore. After a lot of shut-downs and the opening of new locations today Sam’s Club has more than 600 locations throughout the world.

What Type of Retailer Is It?

A lot of people get confused and think that Sam’s Club is just like Walmart, as Walmart is the parent company of Sam’s Club. But, this is not true as Sam’s Club is a membership-only retailer which means that a customer can only shop at Sam’s Club if he/she has a membership. This is the same way Costco works which makes Sam’s Club its direct competitor. A customer has to pay a monthly fee in order to shop at Sam’s Club. This is not how Walmart works. At Walmart, anyone can go shop and does not require any membership or any type of monthly fee payment.

Apart from this, another difference between these companies is that Sam’s Club sells all of its products for low prices and in bulk. Though Walmart sells its products for low prices, the company does not make sales in bulk. The only similarity between these companies is the price. Both the companies offer economical prices on all of their products and offer various deals and discounts as well.

What Are a Few Ways That You Can Directly Invest in Sam’s Club?

As mentioned in the previous sections, Sam’s Club is not a publically-traded company which means that you will not be able to purchase its stocks on NYSE or NASDAQ. But, you will be able to purchase Walmart’s stock as it is a publicly-traded company. Investing in Walmart will let you avail the benefits of being one of the world’s largest retailers. Walmart is a family-owned business, but it is a publicly-traded company because of its massive success. So, you will be able to purchase Walmart’s stocks on NYSE or NASDAQ.

What Are a Few Stock Options That Are Similar to Sam’s Club?

There are various stock options in the market that are similar to that of Sam’s Club. These stock options are for those companies that are direct competitors of Sam’s Club. The stock options similar to Sam’s Club are given in the list below.

Costco

BJ’s Warehouse Club

PriceSmart

These are the companies that have similar stock options as Sam’s Club. Let us discuss these companies’ stock options in brief.

Costco

Costco is the largest membership-only retailer in the United States of America. The company is also a direct competitor of Sam’s Club. The company sells almost everything for low prices and in bulk. Costco has more than 800 stores throughout the world which means the company has nearly 200 stores more than Sam’s Club. The main focus of Costco is to sell high-quality food. This became the main reason for the company’s success. Costco is a publicly-traded company, and you will be able to buy its stocks on NYSE or NASDAQ.

BJ’s Warehouse Club

BJ’s is another wholesale warehouse company. The company lets people buy various products such as, food, papers, home needs products, etc. in bulk and for an economical price. When compared with Sam’s Club, BJ’s Warehouse Club is much smaller but has seen a lot of success in the past few years. The company has more than 200 locations in the United States of America. BJ’s Warehouse Club was a privately owned company but in the year 2018, it became a publicly-traded company.

PriceSmart

PriceSmart is the one warehouse retailing company on this list that is not in the United States of America. The company is one of the largest warehouse retailers in Central America and the Caribbean. PriceSmart has seen a lot of success recently and is also planning to expand in South America. The company initially merged with Costco but later on split and was rebranded as PriceSmart. Costco and PriceSmart have a partnership and the company is Costco’s biggest customer. People can buy PriceSmart’s stock, but keep in mind that the performance of PriceSmart will also depend on Costco.

Conclusion

Sam’s Club is the second-largest membership-only retailer in the United States of America. The company has more than 600 stores in the country and is right behind Costco. Sam’s Club has seen a lot of success and a lot of people want to invest in the company’s stock. But unfortunately, people can not invest in Sam’s Club’s stock as it is not a publicly-traded company. We have provided details on this in the initial sections. We have also given details on who the original owner of Sam’s Club is.

There is a lot of history behind the success of Sam’s Club. In the above sections, we have provided a brief history of Sam’s Club and how they came up in their market. The answer for what type of retailer Sam’s Club has also been provided in the above sections. In the later sections, we have discussed a few ways to invest directly in Sam’s Club. The final section has a list of stock options similar to Sam’s Club. We have also given details of these stock options in brief.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Why is Sam’s Club not a publicly-traded company? Sam’s Club is not a publically traded company because it is a subsidiary of Walmart. Walmart owns and controls the operations of Sam’s Club. So, in case you want to purchase Sam’s Club’s stock you can invest in Walmart as it is a publicly-traded company. 2. How does Sam’s Club makes its money? Sam’s Club makes its money through retail, memberships, sales of products on its official website, etc. The company has been very successful and has been profitable for many years. 3. Are the sales of Sam’s Club growing? Yes, the sales of Sam’s Club are growing. In the last quarter, the sales of Sam’s Club were estimated to be more than $150 billion. The e-commerce sales also grew by 1%. This shows that the company is quite profitable and successful in the market.