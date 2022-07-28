Sam’s Club is owned by Walmart and runs a chain of warehouses. This is an exclusive membership retail store. It was founded on April 7th of 1983 in Midwest City, Oklahoma. The store name is taken from its owner Sam Walton. Based on the sales volume, Sam’s Club is in second place among warehouse clubs, just below Costco. They have 600 membership warehouse clubs in the United States.

It is very disappointing and sad if a customer finds the same item they bought recently for a reduced price. There are many retailers in the market who offer many discounts and sales prices for their customers frequently. You might be wondering if Sam’s Club will provide Price matches and Price adjustments for its customers at their stores.

This article includes all the information related to the Price match and Price adjustment policies at Sam’s Club.

Does Sam’s Club Offer Price Match?

Yes, Sam’s Club prices match at their stores, but they have certain restrictions. The price match is only possible if the customer provides a valid reduced price with any other retailer (like an advertisement). They price match only within 7 days of the initial purchase. Also, they do not price match with certain stores which are direct competitors to it.

I have also discussed in detail the price match and price adjustment policies at Sam’s Club in the below article. Read till the end to get more information regarding this topic.

What is the Sam’s Club Price Match Policy?

The policies at Sam’s Club related to Price match are pretty confusing. Sam’s Club does accept price matching with the products at other retailers. But they have certain limitations and rules to be fulfilled to get Price matched at their stores. They also accept price matches with Walmart prices also. This is because it is owned by Walmart. They do not accept price matches with certain competitors like Costco and BJ wholesale, etc.

Additionally, Sam’s Club does not price match their products if they are purchased in sale and clearance. Although products from certain sales are still eligible to claim price matches at Sam’s Club, they cannot be returned and refunded when purchased in bulk.

Does Sam’s Club Offer Price Match on All the Products?

Sam’s Club has certain limitations when it comes to price match policy at their warehouse. They price match only identical products, and they should fulfill certain rules such as the same color, brand, size, and other aspects. They will accept reduced prices from other retailers, but the customers have to provide proof for verification. Furthermore, they price match the retailer’s advertised prices only. Also, the products that are to be price matched should be in stock.

However, a price match is only possible if the customer claims it within 7 days of the purchase from them. But products from any type of discount, sales, and clearance are not eligible for piece match at Sam’s Club.

Does Sam’s Club Offer Price Adjustment?

Yes, just like price match Sam’s Club also offers Price adjustments for the products purchased from them. But, they are only valid for online product purchases. This rule is laid by Sam’s Club because they change their product prices frequently at their store, and it would become difficult for them to price adjust every time there is a reduction in price.

What is the Sam’s Club Price Adjustment Policy?

If the customer notices any price reduction in the product purchased recently from Sam’s Club then it can be price adjusted. The product purchased from the Sam’s Club warehouse is price adjusted only within 8 days from the initial purchase date. Also, they only accept price adjustment requests for online purchases at their official website.

However, there are certain limitations by Sam’s Club for price adjustment with them.

Sam’s Club only accepts price adjustments with their online prices and the Walmart prices (because it is owned by them) The price adjustment is only accepted within 8 days from the purchase of the product. In-store product prices cannot be price adjusted.

Additionally, price adjustments can be claimed via phone, store, and their official website (online).

How Do You Claim a Price Adjustment at Sam’s Club?

Customers can claim price adjustment for the products purchased from them within 8 days. They can request price adjustments by phone, online, and in their stores.

Phone

Price adjustment can be requested from Sam’s Club via a phone number they have provided for their customers. You can just call on their customer service number which is +1 (888) 746-7726.

It is the customer service number at Sam’s Club, and it is automated. Once the call is connected and the automated message asks you to select the reason for calling, mention the price adjustment. Once it receives the request for a price adjustment, the call is connected to a Sam’s Club associate who will guide you further with instructions and details.

Online

Sam’s Club price adjustment is intended for online purchases and is easy to price match on their official website. On their official website, they have provided their customers with a “Live Chat” option which will connect their customers to a Sam’s Club agent. This may take some time, but they will help you for sure with the process of price adjustment. You have to be ready with all the details of the purchase and also the proof of price reduction.

In Their Stores

Not all Sam’s Club stores accept price adjustments at their stores. This makes it difficult among all three options. It is recommended to call the store beforehand to verify their in-store price adjustment policies. If they accept price adjustments at any particular store then it is easy. You can walk into their stores and ask for help from any store worker or Sam’s Club associate who is present at their help desk.

Are Sale Items at Sam’s Club Eligible for a Price Adjustment?

I have researched about this and got mixed responses from the internet. Some claim that they price adjust products from certain sales at their stores. But, some of them state that they do not price adjust products from any kind of sales, discounts, and clearances.

Also, Sam’s Club claims that they will price adjust for your purchases even if the product is on sale within 8 days from the initial purchase. Sam’s Club has only one rule the price adjustment should be claimed within 8 days. But they do not even accept price adjustments for products under certain sales. Take, for instance, Sam’s Club does not adjust prices for products purchased on the Black Friday sale. This is because it is a clearance sale within their store.

Does Sam’s Club Accept Price Adjustments Without a Receipt?

Yes, Sam’s Club accepts price adjustments to your purchases even without a valid purchase receipt. As Sam’s Club is a membership exclusive store, it only allows customers with their cards to shop at their warehouses. All the purchases are made by a membership card and are saved on the customer’s card. So, if you provide them with your membership card they will get access to all your previous purchases. So, price adjustments can be made.

Final Word

Sam’s club price matches products from other retailers if the customers provide them with valid documentation of reduced price at the retailer. The retailer product should be advertised price to get price matched at Sam’s Club. Also, the products have to be of the same brand, color, size, quantity, and other aspects to be eligible for price match. This can only be done within 7 days from the purchase.

Price adjustment at Sam’s Club is a bit complicated compared to price match. They only price adjust products that are purchased from their online website because their stores have varying prices due to frequent price reductions. It can be done only within 7 days of purchase. Customers can claim price adjustments via phone, online (chat), and their in-store. I have also mentioned their customer care number in the above article for you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does Sam’s Club price match with all the retail stores? Sam’s Club’s price matches with almost every retailer in the industry. However, there are a few retailers/ competitors for which they do not accept price matches. They are Costco Wholesale and BJ Wholesale Club. What is the time limit to claim price match and price adjustment at Sam’s Club? Customers can claim the price match at Sam’s Club within 8 days of purchase. Additionally, they can request a price adjustment within 7 days from their initial purchase from Sam’s Club. I lost my purchase receipt. Will Sam’s Club provide me price adjustment? Yes, Sam’s Club accepts price adjustment requests even with a purchase receipt. Just carry the membership card which you have used while making the purchase. Does Sam’s Club do price adjustments for their in-store purchases? No, Sam’s Club only accepts Price adjustments for their online purchases as their in-store prices are always varying due to different sales and discounts. But there are a few Sam’s Club stores that even accept in-store price adjustments. Just contact the store to get information regarding this.