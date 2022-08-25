Sam’s Club is an American retail club based in Bentonville, Arkansas. It is an exclusive member’s only retail warehouse club. Sam’s Club is a company owned and run by Walmart. Sam’s Club is the second largest in sales volume in warehouse clubs. It has nearly 600 warehouses in the United States. It is well known in the retail industry for its discounted prices. They offer several products and merchandise at their warehouses for the members of their club.

Along with the discounted prices for merchandise they provide, Sam’s Club also offers several services for its members. These services include Optical services. They also have affordable services which include eye tests, contact lenses and glasses, and other eye care products and drugs.

People have many questions regarding Sam’s Club Optical centers. The questions include the tests available at optical centers, price range, and their online services. The search ends here, This article will include all the information about the optical centers of Sam’s Club.

Optical Centers at Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club offers optical services through its optical centers at their warehouses. The cost of the eye tests at these Sam’s Club optical centers starts from an average price of $61. This price does not include insurance costs. Along with this, they have services including eye tests, glasses and contact lenses, medicines, and eye care products. Additionally, the Sam’s Club members can also schedule an appointment in their optical center by phone.

Sam’s Club offers these optical services for all their members and also non-members of their warehouse club. However, eye care products are only available for Sam’s Club warehouse members.

Take a closer look at the Sam’s Club Optical centers and services. Also know more information about their eye tests, vision insurance, and other related questions. Read this article till the end.

What is the Price Range of Eye Tests at Sam’s Club?

Sam’s club’s price range for its optical services is not fixed. They may differ from state to state based on the price at the particular location. Also, the general eye tests and other tests in optical centers may depend on the price and state rules at Sam’s club location. Moreover, the prices of the eye tests and optical services at Sam’s Club may or may not include insurance.

The price of a normal eye test at Sam’s Club varies from $50 to $100. This cost does not include vision insurance. But these costs are not fixed.

The average cost of an eye test at Sam’s Club warehouse is nearly $61 which is affordable compared to many other eye care centers. Most eye care centers in the United States charge $128 for a normal eye test at their centers.

If a person has vision insurance then these charges may be covered. But, the other services like contact lenses, glasses, drugs, and other services may not be covered under vision insurance. If you want to know the exact price of eye tests and other services at Sam’s Club, you may have to contact the nearest Sam’s Club warehouse.

What Are the Services Provided in a Sam’s Club Eye Test?

Sam’s Club has an exclusive optical center at their warehouses for their customers. They have doctors who perform complete eye tests for their customers. These eye tests are similar to those provided by eye care centers outside.

The eye tests at optical centers include all the basic tests of the eye which are mentioned below:

Fluid pressure inside the eyes

Visual sharpness (This is also called vision activity)

Test for Color blindness

Peripheral vision (This is also called side vision)

Refractive errors presbyopia nearsightedness astigmatism farsightedness



Also, the Sam’s Club optical centers maintain records of your eye test which helps to learn the changes in your eye health. The optometrist at Sam’s Club will also prescribe the contact lenses and glasses for you based on your eye reports. The prescription will be changed if the tests vary from the past.

What Are the Products Sam’s Club Offer Under Its Eye Care Section?

You can get everything you want at Sam’s club at discounted prices. It is the same with the eye care products at optical centers present at Sam’s Club warehouses. The products are,

Reading glasses Contact lenses Contact solution Prescription glasses Sunglasses Supplements for Vision

Below are the brief details about the above eye care product available at Sam’s Club.

Reading Glasses

Sam’s Club members and non-members can shop for reading glasses with them. They have a large range of reading glasses at their warehouses. Customers can shop for reading glasses at their stores and also have a curbside pickup facility.

Additionally, they have different brands, and styles of reading glasses that fit the doctor’s prescription. Also, they provide reading glasses in bulk size packs (3 to 4 reading glasses per pack) which are very affordable. The cost of reading glasses at Sam’s Club varies from $10 to $22.

As of now, Sam’s Club does not provide deliveries of reading glasses for its customers.

You can order contact lens solutions from the official website of Sam’s Club. They are very affordable saving a few bucks of yours. Sam’s Club’s official online website provides contact lenses and solutions from different brands. These can be ordered easily by entering your prescription and getting them at our doorsteps. Sam’s Club does not charge shipping for the plus-level members in their warehouse club.

The cost of the contact lenses and solutions varies from $14 to $160 based on the brand and pack size. Additionally, the contact solution at Sam’s club includes brands like Opti Free. They are included in the Instant Savings catalog which may help you in saving extra bucks.

Prescription Glasses

The optometrists at Sam’s Club prescribe glasses based on the results of your eye tests at their optical centers. However, these prescribed glasses are only available for its customers at their physical stores. You cannot purchase them online.

The prescribed frame and their fitting will take a couple of days time to get ready. Once they are ready you can either pick them up from the Sam’s Club store or else schedule a delivery for your house.

Sunglasses

Sunglasses are mostly not prescribed glasses and are worn for style and also to protect your eyes from the harsh climate. These are considered to prevent eye problems in the future.

There is a lot of variety when it comes to sunglasses and sunglass cases at the Sam’s Clubs stores. They also have different brands and styles of sunglasses. the cost of sunglasses at Sam’s Club starts from $13 and can range up to $60.

Sometimes the sunglasses may be prescribed. these can be covered under vision insurance. Also, customers can pick up the sunglasses at the curbside or get them delivered.

What Eye Products Brands Are Available at Sam’s Club Optical Centers?

Sam’s Club has in-house eye care centers in their warehouses. They also have professional optometrists to conduct eye tests and prescribe glasses and eye care for their customers. Along with all these, they also provide some good quality eye care products at their stores and online.

Below are some of the brands of eye care products offered by Sam’s Club for its customers at their stores and their official website.

Clear Eyes

Systane

Michael Kors

Opti Free

Biotrue

Image

Chloe

Does Sam’s Club Accept Vision Insurance at Their Optical Centers?

Sam’s Club accepts some vision insurance for eye tests and prescription glasses at their stores. But, they might not accept all the vision insurances at their stores.

You can take the help of Sam’s Club optical center associates to know about vision insurance acceptance. Or else, you can just contact them via phone to get information regarding this. But, Sam’s Club does not provide facilities on their website to know about vision insurance acceptance online.

However, there is no need to worry as Sam’s Club accepts most of the major vision insurances at their warehouse optical centers.

Does Sam’s Club Provide Optical Center Services Only to Their Exclusive Members?

Sam’s Club is an exclusive membership-only warehouse retailer. That means you have to be the membership holder to shop at the warehouses of Sam’s Club.

But, the case is different with the optical centers at Sam’s Club. Sam’s Club does not mandate the membership for services of optical centers for its customers. So, all the members and non-members can use the eye care services at the Sam’s Club warehouses.

Most of the eye care services including eye tests are charged the same for both members and nonmembers. However, if you intend to purchase eye care such as glasses, contact lenses, and other eye care products then you must have to produce a membership card.

How to Take an Appointment for an Eye Test at Sam’s Club Optical Center?

It is effortless and quite simple to book an appointment at Sam’s Club optical center for an eye test. You can directly contact the number listed for the optometrist at Sam’s Club.

All the contact numbers for the optical center at Sam’s Club are listed on their official website. Also, you can search for the nearest Sam’s Club store on their website. Almost all the Sam’s Club stores have optical centers at their warehouses outside them.

Some of them even have optical centers inside their warehouses. Also, any non-member of Sam’s Club can also get their eye test done at the optical centers. If you are also a non-member you can get help at the Sam’s Club warehouse from one of their associates.

What Are the Working Hours of the Optical Center at Sam’s Club?

Almost all Sam’s Clubs have Optical centers at their warehouses. And they are usually open for their customers during the normal store hours. But the timings of the optical centers may differ during festivals and holidays. They also differ based on location.

If you want to know about the timings at a local Sam’s Club you can call them directly to get help. Or else some stores update their timings on Sam’s Club website for its customers.

Alternate Places to Get Your Eye Test

There are many other places out there where you can get your eyes tested for low prices which are very affordable. Sam’s Club is one such affordable place if you have an eye test in mind.

Also, there are quite a few retailers and eye care centers that provide eye tests at low costs. Some such retailers are listed below for you:

Costco Optical

Walmart Vision center

Target Optical

However, Target and Walmart are the retailers which provide eye care products, glasses, and contact lenses without any membership in their stores.

However, the case is different with Costco. Just like Sam’s Club, Costco also does not need a membership for an eye test. But, they need one to shop for eye care products.

Final Thoughts

Sam’s Club has optical centers for the customers to get eye tests and other eye care products. They have doctors who perform complete eye tests for their customers. Most Sam’s Club warehouses have optical centers at their stores. They have their usual timings as the store. The cost of the eye tests at these Sam’s Club optical centers starts from an average price of $61. This may vary from store to store based on location.

There are various tests for eyes at the Sam’s Club optical centers. Also, they provide eye care products which include prescription glasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and solutions. Additionally, they also have reading glasses provided for their customers. Sam’s Club offers several brands of eyewear at their optical centers. Finally, you can directly contact the number listed for the optometrist at Sam’s Club to book an appointment with them.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are the working hours of the optical center at Sam’s club? Most of the Optical centers have the same timings as Sam’s Club. They may differ from store to store based on location. Also, they have varying timings on holidays. Who conducts eye tests at optical centers at Sam’s Club? There are professional optometrists at Sam’s Club who conduct different eye tests for their customers. Does Sam’s Club accept vision insurance at their optical centers? Most of the major vision insurances are accepted at the Sam’s Club optical centers. I am not a member of Sam’s Club. Can I get an eye test at the Optical center of Sam’s Club? Yes, Sam’s Club provides eye tests for all of its members and also non-members of its club. But they do not provide eye care products for non-members.