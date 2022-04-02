Groceries, household essentials, home decor, furniture, electronics, etc. You name it, and Sam’s club got it. The retail company has been in business for more than 38 years now with stores located in the United States, Mexico, China, and Brazil. Out of all these locations, they have more than 600 stores in the US and Puerto Rico. The first Sam’s Club store was opened in 1983 by Sam Walton.

The company previously had many stores but closed them in multiple locations. Some of those closed stores were later converted into e-commerce fulfillment centers. So now they have a good number of stores for both online and offline shopping. Like few other retail companies, Sam’s club is known for its great customers service. The company provides a 100% satisfaction guarantee on purchases.

In case you want to return a certain item to them, don’t worry because they accept returns. There are a few conditions on select products and items when it comes to returning them. Similarly, you must also know Sam’s club mattress return policy.

What is Sam’s Club Mattress Return Policy 2021?

When it comes to returning policy of Sam’s Club you can rest assured that they will take most of the products if a customer is not satisfied. If we talk specifically about mattresses then there is no restriction on the return. A customer, if unhappy with the mattress that they bought, can return it any time. There is no time limit on when you cannot return it.

By making the return, a customer can opt for a refund or replacement of the product. This also works even when you do not have a receipt of the purchase, and also when the bed is already used. Now, there are a few other things that should be kept in mind before making a return of the mattress or any product for that matter. Those terms and conditions have been listed in the next section.

Sam’s Club Return Policy

As mentioned earlier, there are a few exceptions on return for certain items pertaining to different categories. The following things will help you understand their return policy.

Products that come under electronics and major appliances like TV, washing machine, etc have a 90 day return period. After that, a return on these products is not acceptable, and no refund will be initiated.

Then there’s a 30-day time limit for return on motorsports items and commercial heavy equipment.

If you ever bought a cell phone and are not satisfied with it, you have to return it within 14 days. These conditions apply to all kinds of mobiles, be it prepaid, postpaid, or no contract type.

There are also some products that the store doesn’t accept returns. For example, tickets, gift cards, prepaid cards, prescriptions, stuff bought through Sam’s club wholesale trading program, etc.

So what else is left? Well, there are items like eyeglasses, hearing aids, cigarettes, tobacco, automotive tires, and batteries. To find their return possibility, you have to contact the store near you to find out.

These are the limitations and restrictions on the return policy of Sam’s Club products. Make sure to read the return policy details on every product before you make a purchase. Customers can decide whether they want a replacement or refund on the product that they returned. Then again, read the product details as some products may only have a refund option and not a replacement, vice versa.

What Are the Ways to Return a Mattress to Sam’s Club?

There are two ways to return a mattress or any other product at Sam’s Club. The simple way is to bring the mattress or any product back to the store. Bring the receipt or your membership card if you do not have the receipt to initiate the return. Talk to the person at the Member Service desk at the store. When things look good, you will get a refund in the form of cash or credit. This depends on how you purchased the product in the first place.

The other way is to ship it back, which works when buying something online from Sam’s Club. Customers will also have to return any extra accessories that came with the product. Login to your Sam’s club account and go to order details, and you will find the return option there. Now, customers should know that they cannot return a mattress or any product online if they bought it at an offline store.

You can return an online purchased product at a local Sam’s Club but not the other way around. In case you are having any kind of trouble returning the mattress or anything then get in touch with their customer support. You can call them using this (888) 746-7726 and get the required help.

Does Sam’s Club Refund Delivery and Shipping Charges?

Sam’s Club takes returns for online purchases and even provides refunds on shipping charges. There is a catch though, the refund on shipping charges is only initiated if there was shipping damage to the product or some mistake from the store side. This means as long as you are returning a product and Sam’s club is in the wrong, shipping charges will be refunded.

After the refund is approved and initiated, a customer will receive the amount in 5-7 business days. Also, there are a few other things to know here. The amount is returned based on the mode of payment. Meaning it goes to your bank if you paid that way, or in cash, if that’s how you made the payment. The 100% Satisfaction Guarantee applies only to people with Sam’s Club membership.

To learn more about their shipping, take a look at this sam’s club shipping document.

What Kind of Mattresses Does Sam’s Club Sell?

Sam’s Club has a multitude of options for buying a mattress. These options can be filtered bu three categories. It’s the mattress size, mattress type, and mattress brands. Here we are going to list out all those various types of mattresses to make it easier for you to shop.

Mattress Size

There are 6 unique size mattresses for your bed that are each suitable for different individuals.

Twin (39″x75″)

Twin XL (39″x80″)

Full (54″x75″)

Queen (60″x80″)

King (76″x80″)

California King (72″x84″)

These 6 different sizes of the mattress can be bought from sam’s club. Now, the California King is the largest one, but not something mostly bought. Most families go for a Queen or a King size bed for their homes. Sad and single people will make do with a Twin or a Twin, and in rare cases, a Full-size mattress.

Mattress Type

The type of mattress you buy depends on various factors again. Most people buy them based on their medical conditions since many people suffer from back problems. Here we have types like

Memory Foam

Hybrid

Innerspring

Airbed

Waterbed

Adjustable

The last one is something mostly seen in hospitals as the shape is adjustable. It makes it easier to operate on a patient.

Mattress Brands

The brand value is something every customer looks for in a product, and not just with a mattress. Every company partners with certain brands to sell their products, so does sam’s club. They sell mattresses from brands like

Member’s Mark

Serta

Tempur-Pedic

Beautyrest

Casper

Molecule

Zinus

Ghostbed

Lulaabeed

Tuft & Needle

iComfort by Serta

Scott Living by Restonic

You will find the above brand mattresses at sam’s club.

Pros and Cons of Buying a Mattress at Sam’s Club

Pros

Great customer service that promises 100% satisfaction.

Many customers seem to have a good experience after purchasing a mattress at sam’s club.

While their Tempur-Pedic brand mattress is a little higher than usual, the quality speaks for itself.

Their Tuft & Needle mattress is one of the best affordable options.

Refunds and replacement options are available for many products, including the mattress.

Customers can return products even when they don’t have a receipt. Though need to have their membership cards with them.

Cons

Many people have complained that the quality of mattresses is bad, a few months after usage.

Some of their mattresses are a little old and have been just lying for some time.

Shipping charges are not refunded unless there is an error from the company or the shipping people.

It takes 5-7 business days for the refund to return to the customer.

Wrapping Up

The Sam’s Club mattress return policy is pretty simple. It makes sure that customers don’t have to go through any hassle to return a mattress or any product for that matter. Check out the Sam’s Club mattress warranty before you buy, and if the warranty period exceeds, you can still get a refund depending on the product and brand. While their policies are customer friendly in all aspects, you should still check out Sam’s Club’s return policy for a product before buying.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Will I get Sam’s Club mattress warranty? Well, almost every mattress or product comes with a warranty. So you expect to have Sam’s Club mattress warranty for most of their mattress brands. What is Sam’s Club’s return policy? Sam’s Club’s return policy aims to provide 100% customer satisfaction. Hence they have a very lenient return policy on almost every product. What is the return policy on electronics at Sam’s Club? Any electronic product or a major applicant that you buy from Sam’s Club has a 90-days return period. After this, the stores don’t accept a return. Can you return a used mattress to Sam’s Club? Customers can return the used mattress to Sam’s Clun and still be eligible for a full refund. You can just bring the “Do not remove tag” to the store and that would be enough.