Salt Bae Net Worth: Career, Height, Age, Weight, Assets, Family, Cars

If you are obsessed with watching meat seasoning and preparation videos online, then you might probably be familiar with this face already, or maybe not. Agreed, that there are numerous celebrity chefs coming up with their own YouTube channels or showing up on various social media platforms. But, it is different with Salt Bae. This celebrity chef and restaurateur from Turkey has become internationally renowned since his viral video from 2017 was released and is also a grandee in the food industry. So what is Salt Bae’s net worth? Well, as of 2022 Salt Bae Net Worth is a staggering $70 million.

People best celebrate Salt Bae for his quirky way of seasoning meat and sprinkling salt. You guessed it right! That is exactly where he got the byname “Salt Bae” as well, though his real name is Nusret Gökçe. This, together with his special take on serving the dishes is a class in itself and has made him popular among many households today.

While the celebrity chef is best known for his moniker, his birth name has become a brand – ‘Nusr-Et Steakhouse’- for an affluent chain of restaurants/ steak houses that he owns. His steak houses are spread across various countries – London, Dubai, Greece, Turkey, and the US (New York, Boston, Miami, Dallas, Beverly Hills) among the other places. He enjoys a high-profile clientele he serves and this has helped him get to prominence in the industry.

That said, as he continues to earn more fame and make progress, many have been showing interest in knowing how much is Salt Bae net worth, how did he become so rich, his career details, and more. So without any further lag, let’s move on to the next sections.

Salt Bae Net Worth and Salary, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets, and Personal Life

How Much is Salt Bae Worth

Salt Bae a.k.a. Nusret Gökçe has been quite a popular personality among most of the celebrities in the United States and across the world. Most of them have tried out his dishes, especially his steaks, and they loved them! The result is his thriving high-end restaurant business and his brand name spreading rapidly among tourists and other food lovers. A leading light in the food industry, Salt Bae Net worth is currently estimated to be $70 million.

Salt Bae Net Worth and Annual income

Salt Bae’s luxury chain of restaurants earns millions of dollars on an annual basis by serving its customers with royalty. While the price of the dishes in his restaurant’s menu might be a bit too high for average customers, it is a good deal and an enjoyable experience for the elite class like the politicians and the celebrities across the countries.

A couple of diners had also posted the bill amount crossing over $1000 pounds per meal in his London outlet. According to sources online, you should be ready to pour out a good 600+ pounds for a steak without any accompaniments or sides. Not to forget a good amount of service charge. All these earnings cumulatively have resulted in how much is Salt Bae net worth today.

Salt Bae’s salary from his business is reportedly close to $20 million annually. This is inarguably pretty high for a chef whose career actually started in 2010 when he opened his first restaurant in Turkey – the very first branch of Nusr-Et. In case you are wondering if he has become rich overnight, then the answer is no. He hasn’t. He is one of the most hard-working chefs in the world. Practicing for over a decade, Bae had mastered the art of perfecting the recipes and running the business in this field the best way.

Smart Business Move Adding Up To Salt Bae Net Worth

Well, Salt Bae’s hard work is definitely to be given the credit for what he has, but it also cannot be ignored that he has a shrewd business attribute. His smart business move is also one of the reasons as to what is Salt Bae’s net worth. He has strategically opened the branches of ‘Nusr-Et’ in some of the prime locations that are affluent and attract well-to-do customers. Places like Dubai, Doha, Qatar, UAE, London are some of the wealthy countries that bring in good business.

In order to learn more about how he has come up to this level of success, let’s delve into his early life.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Nusret Gökçe Celebrated Name Salt Bae Date of Birth August 9, 1983 Age 39 years old Place of Birth Erzurum, Turkey Parents Faik Gökçe (Father)

Fatma Gökçe (Mother) Siblings Ozgur, Ugur, and Erman Gökçe Spouse None Profession Restaurateur, Chef Net Worth $70 million

Salt Bae was born Nusret Gökçe was born to a Kurdish family on August 9, 1983, in Erzurum located in Turkey. His father, Faik Gökçe used to work in a mine while his mother, Fatma Gökçe was a homemaker. Nusret grew up with three other siblings – Ozgur, Ugur, and Erman Gökçe. All his brothers are also chefs by profession.

Being a worker in the mine, Nusret’s (Salt Bae) family wasn’t able to keep up with the expenses of maintaining his family. Therefore, when he was only two, his family decided to move to a cheaper place. They relocated to Datca as the rent of their house in Erzurum was too expensive for them.

Salt Bae has worked with perseverance and diligence and only then has he achieved the perfection in the recipe of success. As a child, Salt Bae has started going to Faik Sahenk Ilkokulu, however, his family’s financial difficulties compelled him to quit his education when he was thirteen in order to lend an earning hand to his family. He started working as a butcher’s mentee in Istanbul at that tender age.

Bae was always interested in cooking and becoming a chef. He worked blood and sweat for many years in order to support his family and simultaneously to save some, so he could fly to Argentina to get trained in the field. Why Argentina? Because Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina is also one of the meat capitals of the world. It is also here that he got the idea of opening a chain of Steak houses in the future.

Career

Salt Bae began his career pretty early on but during the initial days, his only aim was to get trained as a chef and learn from various restaurants as much as possible. From 2007 to 2010, Bae visited many countries Starting with Argentina, The United States, and more. He worked in restaurants there without taking any salary. His only intention was to get all the experiences he could to become a successful Chef, and it sure paid off! It was not easy for him and he has struggled at every stage. First off, he was working for free. He was denied a visa for the United States more than 7 times before finally getting one.

In 2010, he went back to Turkey and started his first restaurant. Being the first one, it wasn’t a very attractive one with just eight tables. While he was running this restaurant, he encountered a businessman named Ferit Sahenk. He loved Bae’s food and decided to invest money in his restaurants. This helped Bae open more branches. He started with opening another in Istanbul and then went on to open in Dubai in 2014 and then in Abu Dhabi.

Career Since 2017

The year 2017 was a turning point in Salt Bae’s career. He had uploaded a 36-second video clip titled “Ottoman Steak” on his restaurant’s Twitter webpage. The video features him cutting and seasoning the meat in a tempting way and sprinkling salt over it in a unique Bae style. It caught the attention of many and the video went viral in no time. Within 48 hours, it garnered more than 2.8 million views and soon reached 10 million views across other social media platforms. His meme became a household discussion and customers started rushing into his restaurants to taste his food. This helped the business thrive in a big way.

Like any other restaurant, Bae has also received some criticism. In 2016, some food critics have called his food over salty and overcooked while some did not like its high price tag. The following year he received even more negative feedback when the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro paid a visit to his restaurant and ate there. Critics didn’t like the fact and took it as an insensitive step while his own country was facing a crisis.

Despite this negativity, he enjoyed massive success and is still continuing to advance in his career. Nusret, a.k.a. Salt Bae, now has restaurant branches in multiple different locations across the world. In the United States, you will find his Steakhouses in Beverly Hills, CA, Miami, FL, New York, Boston, MA, and Dallas, TX. In addition to that, he has branches spread in other countries like Ankara, Istanbul, Bodrum, and Marmaris in Turkey, in Jeddah, and Mykonos in Greece, Dubai, Qatar, Doha, and Abu Dhabi. in 2021, he opened his first branch of Nusr-Et in London, United Kingdom as well.

Awards and Achievements

Salt Bae, the Turkish restaurateur has received appreciation from customers worldwide. His knack for meat cutting and preparation and his suave have got him global recognition. In addition to that, he has an A-lister customer base that includes renowned Hollywood celebrities, politicians, business tycoons, and more.

Personal Life and Assets

Any information about his personal life especially Salt Bae’s relationship and children is unknown. But information from different sources says that he was in a couple of relationships in the past. He reportedly dated Ferit Sahenk, the CEO of Dogus Group for some time. He was also said to be in a relationship with Mithat Erdem, who is the co-founder of Nusr-et.

As for the assets, in addition to the Steakhouses that he owns, the Turkish chef has also got a collection of high-end cars that he is known for. He also has a private chopper and luxurious real estate properties in his name.

Wrapping Up

Salt Bae’s journey from being a simple butcher to a celebrity chef hasn’t been easy. He has worked day-in and day-out, to put together finances in order to fulfill his dreams of becoming a world-famous chef. And, when he finally achieved it, it didn’t change him at all. Despite the success of establishing himself as a star chef globally, the Turkish restaurateur is credited for being the same humble person he has always been. He says that his life hasn’t changed a bit from the till now, and he still continues to work from morning till night. He is an inspiration to many youngsters today and is a living example that “everything is possible if you are determined.”

People find his salt sprinkling style hilarious and one-of-a-kind and this is one of the attributes that have attracted the public from around the world. With so much attention and his booming restaurant empire, it is no surprise that Salt Bae net worth today is $70 million today as he continues to build on it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Salt Bae’s net worth? Salt Bae net worth is presently estimated to be around $70 million. The chef has amassed this fortune from the business that his chain of luxury restaurants brings in. How old is Salt Bae? Bae is born on August 9, 1983; so as of writing this article, the celebrity chef is 39 years old. What is Salt Bae’s real name? The Turkish chef’s real name is Nusret Gökçe. He has got the nickname “Salt Bae” in 2017, after his video of sprinkling salt on the meat in an unusual way attracted attention of the viewers. Since then, he is better known by this moniker. Is Salt Bae married? The information about Bae being married or in a relationship is unknown. That said, we can assume that he is a celebrity and if he was married then this would have surely been all over the internet.